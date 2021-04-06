URBANDALE – The streak continues for Isaac Eaton.
So do the impressive performances for the Ottumwa High School boys track and field team.
Eaton helped the Bulldog boys finish in a tie for second place in total team points at Urbandale's Gary DouBrava Invitational, winning for the fourth straight meet in the 400-meter hurdles. Eaton, already the owner of the third-fastest time in 400 hurdles so far this season, narrowly missed improving on his career-best mark of 56.19 seconds winning the DouBrava Invite race in 56.35 beating Urbandale senior Tucker Langenberg by over three seconds.
Eaton was also part of a winning effort for the Ottumwa boys in the distance medley relay. Gatlin Menninga, Austin Fountain and Mason Farrington joined Eaton in posting a time of 3:48.06, beating out Waukee by 2.93 seconds.
Charlie Welch led Ottumwa by securing 24 of the 80.5 points scored by the Bulldogs, sharing second place with Indianola. Welch picked up his first win of the season in the 400 meter dash, finishing the quarter-mile race in 53.12 seconds while contending for wins in both the 100 and 200 meters, finishing second in the 100 in 11.76 seconds and third in the 200 in 23.36.
The Ottumwa girls finished fifth in the DouBrava Invitational, scoring 59 points. Anne Guest secured her second win of the season in the high jump crossing the bar at 5-2, three inches off the Blue Oval Standard to automatically qualify for the Drake Relays.
Meghan Coulter edged Guest by half-a-point for the team's top individual scoring honors, finishing with 11 points including her first win in the 400-meter hurdles. The former 4x800 state champion edged Dowling Catholic sophomore Crystal Castellano by 1.17 seconds crossing the finish line in 1:12.96.
The Ottumwa girls will return to the track on Thursday at Buxton Stadium in Indianola to compete in the Ron Werling Relays. Both the Bulldog boys and girls will be in action at home on Tuesday, Apr. 13, hosting the Don Newell Invitational at Schafer Stadium.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Gary DouBrava Invitational
Boys
Team scores
1. Waukee, 175; T2. Ottumwa, 80 1/2; T2. Indianola, 80 1/2; 4. Ankeny, 68; 5. Lewis Central, 58; 6. Johnston, 52; 7. Urbandale, 45; 8. Dowling Catholic, 27.
Ottumwa results
Individual events
Discus — 5. Jesus Jaime, 134-3; 8. Rion Slack, 119-3 1/2. High jump — 3. Austin Fountain, 5-10; T6. Jesse Vanderheiden, 5-6. Shot put — 2. Jaime, 51-11; 6. Slack, 48-2. Long jump — 2. Gatlin Menninga, 19-6; 14. Maxwell Thomason, 16-2.
100 — 2. Charlie Welch, 11.76; 11. Cooper Derby, 12.43. 200 — 3. Welch, 23.36; 13. Taylor Barndt, 25.49. 400 — 1. Welch, 53.12; 7. Luke Graeve, 55.28. 110-meter hurdles — 5. Vanderheiden, 17.32; 9. Shakuray Hymon, 23.38. 1,600 — 11. Asa Canny, 5:05.22. 3,200 — 7. Canny, 11:10.49. 400-meter hurdles — 1. Eaton, 56.35; 9. Jacob Carlson, 1:08.19.
Relays
4x100 — 7. Ottumwa (Cooper Derby, Taylor Barndt, William Miller, Luke Graeve), 48.42. Sprint medley — 8. Ottumwa (Charlie Welch, Mason Farrington, Graeve, Gatlin Menninga), 1:41.76. Distance medley — 1. Ottumwa (Menninga, Isaac Eaton, Austin Fountain, Farrington), 3:48.06. 4x400 — 2. Ottumwa (Menninga, Farrington, Fountain, Eaton), 3:27.49. 4x800 — 8. Ottumwa (Donald Golec, Zander Proctor, Maxwell Thomason, Jake Mellin), 9:40.61.
Girls
Team scores
1. Urbandale, 126; 2. Norwalk, 111; 3. Indianola, 84; 4. Dowling Catholic, 82; 5. Lewis Central, 78; 6. Ottumwa, 59; 7. Des Moines Lincoln, 23; 8. Des Moines East, 13.
Ottumwa results
Individual events
Discus — 4. Anna Wellings, 99-8; 10. Jordan Pauls, 89-7 1/2. High jump — 1. Anne Guest, 5-2. Shot put — 8. Wellings, 31-6; 11. Josie Lemonds, 28-11. Long jump — 2. Lina Newland, 15-6 1/2; 5. Mady Houk, 14-8 3/4.
100 — 8. Newland, 13.92; 10. Houk, 14.03. 200 — 3. Chloe Schneckloth, 28.68; 6. Olivia Coram, 29.28. 400 — 6. Vanessa Simmons, 1:08.07; 12. Vada Monaghan, 1:18.02. 800 — 6. Jasmine Luedtke, 2:46.76; 10. Isabelle Mellin, 2:53.11. 100-meter hurdles — 5. Ella Allar, 18.49; 13. Monaghan, 21.98. 1,500 — 12. Lila Stock, 7:13.42. 3,000 — 3. Luedtke, 12:19.97; 6. Mellin 13:10.45. 400-meter hurdles — 1. Meghan Coulter, 1:12.96; 8. Sarah Hunger 1:22.85.
Relays
4x100 — 5. Ottumwa (Lina Newland, Mady Houk, Chloe Schneckloth, Anne Guest), 53.05. 4x400 — 6. Ottumwa (Vanessa Simmons, Vada Monaghan, Yaleli Carapia, Lily Kester), 5:00.14. Sprint medley — 4. Ottumwa (Newland, Houk, Schneckloth, Meghan Coulter), 2:01.93.