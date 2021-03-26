WASHINGTON – It had been almost two years since the Ottumwa boys track and field team had competed in an outdoor event.
The Bulldogs seemed determined to make up for lost time on Friday. Three different athletes brought home individual championships, helping Ottumwa debut with a fourth-place finish in the Class A portion of the Steve Roth Relays.
Ultimately, Ottumwa was just over four feet shy of sweeping all four field events in their season debut. Jesus Jaime settled for third place in the shot put with a throw of 48-3.25, edged out only by Iowa City West junior Mason Applegate's throw of 48-8 and Mount Pleasant senior Cooper Pullis, who won the shot put title with a throw of 52-3.5.
That would be the only field event Ottumwa wouldn't finish first in. Jaime came back to produce a winning throw in the discus of 143 feet and 10 inches, finishing over 15 feet ahead of Washington senior Kael Adam's second-place throw of 128-5, while Gatlin Menninga and Isaac Eaton leapt their way to individual golds, helping create a memorable first night on the job for OHS head boys track coach John Lawrence.
"I'm not going to lie. I was pretty nervous coming into the meet," Lawrence said. "You're always going to be nervous when you start something, but I'm very pleased with how the kids performed. I feel like we did a pretty good job getting them ready for the start of the season. Now, we just have to keep working and finish out the year even stronger."
Eaton would wind up finishing first both on the track and in the field, though the senior was unaware of his first-place finish in the high jump. Both Eaton and Iowa City sophomore Matt Schaeckenbach were the only two jumpers to successfully make it over the bar at six feet. Eaton could not clear 6-1 while Schaeckenbach chose to go right to 6-2, missing on three jumps of his own.
Initially, Eaton thought he had too many attempts to have won the tiebreaker. After further review, Eaton came out with the win and the first of Ottumwa's first-place finishes.
"We started kind of rough as a team with the baton falling over," Eaton said after Ottumwa opened the meet finishing seventh in the meet-opening sprint medley relay. "We really redeemed ourselves. We've gotten better throughout the meet. That's just a learning process for all the young guys we have on the team."
While Eaton was unaware he had won the long jump, there was no doubt about the 400 hurdles. Racing in the fourth and final heat, Eaton jumped out to the lead early and never looked back winning the race in 56.91 seconds, over a second ahead of Cedar Rapids Prairie senior Michael Guckerberger.
"It's been two years since I ran this race. I was hoping for 58 (seconds)," Eaton said. "I didn't think about it. I just ran. There's always room for improvement, but I'm excited for this year. It's going to be fun."
In between the wins by Eaton, Menninga brought home a win for the Bulldogs in the Jim Cavin Memorial long jump. Menninga hit 21 feet and two inches on his very first jump of the season, ultimately beating out Iowa City High sophomore Ronnie Major by five inches for the title.
"I thought I'd be jumping even better. I didn't get as far as I wanted, but I got the result I wanted," Menninga said. "I had Blessing (Gbambo) telling me I was in second the whole time, telling me someone had jumped just a little bit further before me just to try and get me to jump a little bit further. I thought I got second the whole time, so to hear my name come up as the winner felt great."
Lawrence knew there was no doubt after watching Menninga's first jump of the season, and the first jump for the senior since the 2020 Dickinson Relays at the UNI-Dome over one year ago.
"I thought Gatlin was going to jump out of the sand," Lawrence said. "I thought he was going to get the school record. That wasn't quite in the cards, but I'm very confident he's going to get it before the season is over."
In Class B, the Fairfield Trojans opened their season finishing fifth with 65 total points. Aiden Lyons led Fairfield, scoring 14.25 points including a runner-up finish in the 200 meter dash in 23.97 seconds while Kevin Kretz scored 13 points, including a winning run in the 4x800 relay with Ben Boatright, Gavin Van Veen and Kaden Mickels in 9:10.57.
"Being able to get back out here and compete in an outdoor track meet after having last season taken away from us meant a lot to everyone," Kretz said. "We've got sophomores and freshmen that have never had the chance to run outdoors. Aiden killed it. Gavin's been running well all day. It's been a blast getting to run with everyone again."