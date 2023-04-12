Prep track and field: Bulldogs score relay wins at DouBrava Invite

URBANDALE — Three days earlier, the Ottumwa boys track and field team put itself in position to qualify for the Drake Relays in the 4x200 relay.
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs went back to work trying to regain a spot among the top 24 times statewide in the event. Mason Farrington, Javen Rominger, Luke Graeve and Brock Brinegar picked up the win in the same race at the Gary DouBrava Invitational, finishing within a tenth-of-a-second of their winning time on Saturday at Iowa City West's Hollingsworth Relays posting a winning time of 1:32.06, less than half-a-second off the 24th-best time in the state currently held by Harlan at 1:31.57.
"We just need to clean up the handoffs. I think we can get both that and the 4x100 into Drake," Ottumwa head boys track and field coach John Lawrence said. "We've got some upperclassmen that are really stepping it up this year and improving. It's always kind of chess match figuring out where you're going to run certain things.
"With the limited numbers we have, we have to pick our spots to determine when we can load up relays. I'm pleasantly surprised with how quickly we've gotten our legs underneath us. It usually takes about four or five meets to get run those fast times. We're already ahead of the game there."
Ottumwa ended Saturday with a top-20 time in the 4x200, putting them in position for one of the top 24 spots in the Drake Relays. Overall, 11 more times were posted between meets held on Saturday and Monday, leaving the Bulldogs in 28th place with just over a week left to qualify.
"We know we're close. We just need to clean up our handoffs," Graeve said. "We're pretty excited to be in consideration for a couple different events at Drake."
While the Ottumwa boys finished sixth with 34 total points, the Bulldog girls placed fourth in the DouBrava Invite putting 62 points on the board at Fredrichs Field. Madelyn Houk, Kendra Cole, Miya Fuller and Vanessa Simmons brought home a relay win for the OHS girls, claiming the sprint medley relay in 1:58.9.
"We've had some really good finishes in our relays this season," Ottumwa senior Ella Allar said. "I love when we can place high in any event. It's just nice to hear our name called out."
The Bulldog girls also brought home silver medals with a second-place run in the distance medley relay while Jordan Pauls took second in the girls' discus. The Ottumwa boys placed second in their sprint medley relay race while Abaya Selema, another track and field newcomer, placed second for the Bulldogs in the boys' long jump.
"It takes a little bit to get those guys to come out for the first time, but once they come out, they seem to love it," Lawrence said.
Both Ottumwa track and field teams will be back in action on Thursday. The Bulldog boys head to the Davis Relays in Perry while the Bulldog girls head to the Knoxville Relays.
