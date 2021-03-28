DES MOINES – Austin Fountain might describe the field events for the Ottumwa boys track and field team as 'pretty good.'
Through two meets this season, the Bulldogs have been practically perfect in the field. On Saturday, those events helped Ottumwa take a victory lap on the track at Duke Williams Stadium.
Fountain edged Bulldog senior teammate Isaac Eaton one night after being edged out by Eaton for the high jump title at the season-opening Steve Roth Relays, turning the tables on Saturday at the Don Graves Spring Classic. This time, it was Fountain that was able to cross the bar at six feet even, setting a new personal high mark while helping Ottumwa complete a clean sweep of individual field event titles.
Gatlin Menninga added his second win in the long jump, breaking the school record in the process. Jesus Jaime won both the shot put and discus throws, helping the Bulldogs pull away from Johnston and Marshalltown to claim the first team title of the season with 52 of 156 total points scored in the four field events.
"It's amazing when you hear your school announced as the best team in a meet," Fountain said. "I wasn't really sure what to expect. We weren't completely sure what teams we would be competing against, but we recognized everybody that was here. We've competed pretty well in the past against all of these schools."
Ottumwa beat out Johnston by 52 points and Marshalltown by 55, continuing an incredible run that started the previous night with seven wins in eight field events through two meets this season. Jaime finished five inches shy of winning the shot put title on Friday at the Roth Relays before setting new personal bests on Saturday with throws of 50 feet, two inches in the shot and 148-7.5 in the discus, besting Fort Dodge senior Sawyer Springer by over six feet in the shot and over 24 feet further than Fort Dodge junior Jon Astor.
"I'm pretty proud of both throws, but getting back over 50 feet in the shot put for the first time since my first throw last year is something I feel pretty good about," Jaime said. "I just got started throwing the discus, so I'm pretty excited to see just how far I can go."
Jaime is coming off all-state seasons both on the gridiron for the Ottumwa football team and on the diamond this past summer for the Bulldog baseball squad. Jaime might have added an all-state medal last spring after opening the indoor portion of last year's track and field season with a 50-foot throw and a sixth-place finish at the Dickinson Relays last March.
That, however, would be Jaime's only chance to compete in track and field as a junior. The coronavirus pandemic shut down what could have been a promising 2020 season for the Bulldogs.
"There's not a day that passes by where we don't think about our canceled season," Jaime said. "We really missed that. We had a lot of good seniors that were going to help us out a lot. We definitely look back on it, but not without dread. We're looking forward to this season. We're leaving it all out on the track every single meet."
Menninga officially broke the school record on the long jump on Saturday reaching 22 feet and 4.25 inches, 32 inches further than Fort Dodge senior Tyler Schreier. On the track, Menninga helped Ottumwa finish off a successful day as part of Ottumwa's winning 4x400 relay in 3:34.44, beating out Fort Dodge by over five seconds in the final race of the meet.
"It feels pretty unbelievable seeing what the kids accomplished," John Lawrence said after earning his first team title as OHS head boys track and field coach. "Coming off competing one night earlier is nothing short of amazing. I'm so proud of my guys and the work they're putting in. They deserve this win."
Ottumwa picked up two relay wins, adding a victory in the distance medley in 3:51.93. Fountain was part of both relay race wins and helped pick up 30 points as part of a team-best three wins for the Bulldogs including the high jump victory over Eaton.
"Almost getting a personal-best in the 400 coming off an injury last season was really what stood out for me," Fountain said. "With a new head coach and so many younger guys stepping up to do their job is great to see."
Eaton picked up his second win in a 24-hour span in the 400 meter hurdles, following up a 56.91-second run at the Roth Relays on Friday with a winning run of 57.05 on Saturday. Eaton led off Ottumwa's distance medley relay win, giving the Bulldogs victories in seven different events through two meets so far this season.
"I feel like things turned out even better for us from one day to the next," Eaton said. "There were a lot of guys that stepped up and cleaned up some of the errors we committed at Washington. I just ran my best, gave it my all. My teammates did a lot for me. You can't win a relay without all four people doing their part."
Ottumwa will have athletes competing at a pair of meets on Thursday at Mount Pleasant and Indianola.