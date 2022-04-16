IOWA CITY – Add the shuttle hurdle relay to the list of events that Fairfield senior Kelsey Pacha will compete in at the Drake Relays.
Pacha anchored the Trojans to a winning run of 1:07.72 on Saturday at the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival. Anna Dunlap, Maya Lane and Mallory Lyon joined Pacha in crossing the finish line 0.28 seconds ahead of the 68-seconds 'blue standard' that automatically qualifies for the girls shuttle hurdle high school race, which opens the final day of the 2022 Drake Relays on Saturday, Apr. 30, at 8 a.m.
Pacha has already qualified for the girls long jump, which will be held on Friday, Apr. 29, and 400-meter hurdles which will be run on Saturday, Apr. 30, starting at 3:17 p.m. Pacha finished second in the 100-meter hurdles at the Eastern Iowa Festival, crossing the finish line in 15.94 seconds, still just over half-a-second off the blue standard in that event while Dunlap finished fourth in the race in 16.14 seconds.
River Patterson also picked up a win for Fairfield boys' 400-meter dash at the Eastern Iowa Festival, crossing the finish line in 50.41 seconds, just under a second shy of the Drake Relays 'blue standard.' Pacha, Dunlap, Kiya Robertson and Danielle Breen finished third in the girls' 4x100 relay in 51.88 seconds, putting the Fairfield teammates in range of the 51-second barrier to qualify for Drake heading into Tuesday's run at Ottumwa's Don Newell Invitational.
The Ottumwa boys tuned up for Tuesday's home meet by running on the blue oval at Drake Stadium in the Jim Duncan Invitational. Austin Fountain finished third in the 400-meter hurdles in 58.45 seconds while the Bulldogs posted a top-five finish in the 4x200 relay, crossing the finish line fifth on Saturday in 1:33.86.
The Davis County boys track and field team also competed on Saturday at the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival. Drake Hamm, Carson Maeder, Tayden Bish and Carson Shively finished third for the Mustangs in the distance medley relay producing a time of 3:42.97.