CEDAR RAPIDS — Mason Farrington is assured of running in not one, but two races at the Iowa High School State Track and Field meet.
The Ottumwa High School junior anchored the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish in the boys sprint medley relay, opening the Class 4A state qualifying meet posting a state-qualifying time of 1:36.32 with Cooper Derby, Luke Graeve and Austin Fountain. Farrington also qualified for state in the 400-meter run, finishing second to Iowa City Liberty senior Luke Meyers crossing the finish line in 52.22 seconds edging Linn-Mar senior Luke Meike for the final automatic state qualifying spot by less than half-a-second.
Farrington, Derby, Graeve and Fountain are the only four Ottumwa athletes that are ensured of competing at state next week. Other Bulldog athletes that finished outside the top two of each event will hope to qualify as one of the next 12-best performances statewide from the qualifying meets.
Eve Rust had the highest finish for the Ottumwa girls, matching a career-high by clearing five feet in the high jump placing third at the state qualifier. The Bulldog freshman narrowly missed matching Linn-Mar junior Allison Kriegel, who earned the final automatic state-qualifying spot clearing the bar at 5-1.
The Ottumwa girls finished the state qualifying meet with 43 total points, finishing sixth overall. The Bulldog boys placed seventh, scoring 36 points at Kingston Stadium.