OTTUMWA – It wasn't quite a blue standard set on the red track Tuesday by the 4x100 relay team of the Ottumwa girls.
It was the next best thing, however. Madelyn Houk, Miya Fuller, Mallory Morgan and Lina Newland are in good shape to be one of 96 teams around the state competing in the event next week at the 2022 Drake Relays.
Burlington, Ottumwa and Newton all posted times in the girls 4x100 relay at the 72nd Don Newell Classic that currently have all three within the top 96 statewide times posted for the event. Burlington held off Ottumwa, with Newland making a charge on the anchor leg, to win the race by 0.06 second seconds posting the 65th-fastest time in the state in 52.68.
Houk, Fuller, Morgan and Newland finished second on Tuesday in the 4x100 in 52.74 seconds, good for the 68th-best time in the state. Newton also moved within the top 96 with their third-place run in the event, posting 53.09 to move up to 83rd in the state.
"I was really pumped for our 4x100. We really wanted to get a 52-second run for a personal record. That's all we were set on all week," Houk said. "We were focused on it and we got it. We're all very pumped up and happy about that."
It was the final race of the night for the Ottumwa girls, who finished third with 93 points on Tuesday in their lone home meet of the season. After having their bid for a 17th straight Newell title thwarted by the Bulldogs last year, Iowa City West returned to reign as girls team champions at Schafer Stadium pulling away from Pella with 169.5 points, beating the Little Dutch by 44.5 in yet another joyous homecoming for Ottumwa native Mike Parker, head coach of the West High girls track and field.
"We knew from the very beginning that Pella was going to be a team that has a lot of speed and could challenge us throughout the night," Parker said. "I think we have a little more on the distance end. We also ran the table in the hurdles. That's how we were going to balance out against their speed. The girls really stepped up.
"I can't wait to come back next year and see if we can hopefully continue a new winning streak. This is my home, so this is always kind of like a home meet for me. I grew up here. We always come back. My family still lives here. It's always exciting to come back here with this team and compete for this championship."
Pella would not be denied the boys team title as the defending 3A state champions put together one of the most dominant performances in the seven-decade history of the Newell Classic. The Little Dutch not only won nine events, but the top-two results in five different events, top-three results in three events and an amazing 3,200-meter run in which Chase Lauman was the first of four Pella runners to cross the finish line before ahead of the other eight athletes representing four other schools.
It all added up to a 112-point night for Pella, more than doubling Ottumwa. The Bulldogs, winners of six straight Newell Classic team titles entering Tuesday, settled for second with 46 points led by three wins from junior Mason Farrington.
"We knew coming into the night that Pella would be our biggest competition. That gave us extra motivation to go after them," Farrington said.
Farrington was able to sprint to wins in both the 100 and 400-meter dashes, beating Pella junior C.J. Shetterly in the 100 with a time of 11.48 seconds before edging senior teammate Austin Fountain in 400-meter dash by nearly 1.5 seconds finishing the quarter-mile sprint around the Bob Warren Track in 51.39. Fountain closed out something of an emotional night with a second-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 5.13 seconds coming up 1.63 seconds short of catching Pella senior Gage Huyser for the win.
Fountain also finished second in the high jump, needing more attempts that Newton senior Keith Moko to clear 5-10. It was the last time Fountain will compete for Ottumwa at Schafer Stadium, but also his first time competing in any sport at the facility since suffering a torn ACL last August in the Ottumwa football team's season opener against Oskaloosa.
"I'm thankful that I finished the race (the 400 hurdles) and didn't get hurt," Fountain said. "I'm glad we got done what we got done. My confidence is definitely starting to rise up, but I'm just happy to be out here with my family in the stands and my family on the track. Everyone who cares about me was out here to see me compete. It just makes me grateful to be here."
It was also the final Don Newell Classic for Newland, who went out as a winner in the girls long jump reaching 17 feet and three inches beating fellow state qualifier Hock by half-a-foot for 1-2 Ottumwa finish in the event. The Ottumwa senior anchor both the 4x100 and 4x200 to runner-up finishes, potentially helping young teammates like Morgan and Fuller earn the chance to compete at the Drake Relays for the first time.
"Drake is really hard to get into this year, so it's really exciting to make it especially if you get the chance to qualify for a race," Newland said. "We've got freshmen on the team like Miya and Camdyn (Crouse) that I know would love to compete at the Drake Relays. I remember going during my freshman year. That was a whole experience. It would be great to be that senior that brings the freshmen with them this season."
Eve Rust, another Ottumwa freshman, had a memorable Newell debut on Tuesday. Entering the night with a top height cleared of 4-6 in the high jump, Rust stunned the field including Iowa City West freshman Ava Bruxvoort whose jump of 4-8 was not enough to win the girls high jump title as Rust reached 4-10, winning the championship in her first-ever Newell event.
"When I jumped 4-10, I couldn't believe it. It was crazy," Rust said. "When I jumped 4-6, it felt really good. I felt like I could do something special. I felt really good at practice (on Monday) and I felt really good during the competition. I also had a lot of friends and teammates helping me out. They encouraged me more and gave me some great advice."