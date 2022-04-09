IOWA CITY — Austin Fountain scored the highest finish of the day in an individual event for the Ottumwa High School boys track and field team over the weekend at the Hollingsworth Relays.
The Bulldog senior, competing in the 400-meter hurdles for the first time since finishing 11th in last year's Class 4A boys state track and field meet, finished third on Saturday at Iowa City West nearly matching his state time from last May. Running the race for the first time since suffering a torn ACL this past August, Fountain crossed the finish line in 56.89 seconds off just 0.33 seconds shy of the 56.56-second run he had at Drake Stadium 10 months ago.
Fountain helped secure 12 of Ottumwa's 19 team points at the Hollingsworth Relays, securing a 10th-place finish for the Bulldogs. Brock Brinegar matched Fountain by scoring 12 team points with the OHS teammates joining William Miller and Mason Farrington in the sprint medley relay, leading Ottumwa to a third-place finish in the race in 1:40.35.
Brinegar and Farrington joined Cooper Derby and Cameron Manary in the 4x100 relay, producing a fifth-place finish for Ottumwa in 45.22 seconds. Brinegar and Manary joined Donald Golec and Jake Mellin in a seventh-place run in the distance medley relay, crossing the finish line in 3:56.4.
Waulfret Morales, Zander Proctor, Justin Ockenfels and Logan Toloza placed ninth for the Bulldogs in the 4x800 relay, posting a time of 9:19.63. Asa Canny added a top-10 individual run for Ottumwa in the 3,200-meter run, improving his season-best time in the two-mile race by nearly four seconds finishing in 10:55.83.
Both the Ottumwa boys and girls will compete on Tuesday night in Urbandale. The Bulldogs will take part in the Gary DouBrava Invitational at Frerichs Field, starting at 4:30 p.m.