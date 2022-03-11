AMES – Just over six months after suffering an ACL tear that threatened to end his senior season of athletics at Ottumwa High School, Austin Fountain was back in Bulldog red and white on Friday at the Leid Recreation Center competing in the Iowa Indoor State Track and Field meet.
Fountain, a state qualifier last spring in the high jump, scored a top-five finish on Friday in the Class 4A boys competition clearing five feet and 10 inches. Fountain finished fifth overall, missing three attempts at a six-foot high jump, while scoring all four points in the meet for Ottumwa.
"You don't see a lot of athletes come back in this amount of time from a full ACL tear," said Fountain, talking about the injury he suffered on Aug. 27 during the first half of the Ottumwa High School football team's season opener against Oskaloosa. "It means everything to be back. I've worked really hard to be here. Hopefully, it pays off."
The Pekin girls track and field team got the two-day indoor state meet started with a fourth-place finish in Thursday morning's Class 1A session, scoring 38 points spread out over seven events. Kerrigan Pope, coming off a fourth-place finish in the shot put last year at state, had the winning toss on Thursday for the Panthers taking the state indoor shot put title with a throw of 34 feet and eight inches.
Pope scored 10 of Pekin's 19 points picked up in the field events. Kayse Miller added a fourth-place finishing in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-8, while Alex Parsons placed fifth in the long jump reaching 14 feet and one inch.
Sarah Eubanks had the best run for the Panthers in the state indoor meet on Thursday, placing third in the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:02.3. Lauren Derscheid added a fifth-place finish in the 1,500-meter run, crossing the finish line in 5:29.5, while Pekin scored nine relay points placing fourth in 4:31.74 in the 4x400 and fifth in 11:06.73 in the 4x800.
Allison Casteel picked up an indoor girls state track title on Thursday for the Centerville Redettes, winning the 60-meter hurdles in Class 2A with a final run of 9.79 seconds. Casteel joined Mickey Stephens, Tailyah Raub and Kiera Klum in producing the eighth-fastest 2A time in the shuttle hurdle relay of 45.21, helping Centerville close out an 18th-place finish in team points with 11.
Albia tied Sheldon for 19th place on Thursday in the 2A girls portion of the state indoor meet. The Lady Dees scored points in four different events including a fifth-place run of 11:13.39 from Ellie Martin, Avery Major, Serene Thompson and Olivia Sheffield in the 4x800 relay.
Thompson finished sixth for the Lady Dees in the 1,500-meter run, crossing the finish line in 5:34.44. Major finished seventh in the 800 meter run in 2:41.13, four spots and just over nine seconds ahead of Martin, while Avery Halstead placed eighth for Albia in the girls high jump clearing 4-10, edging teammate Jenna Gronewold by two inches.
Fairfield continued a busy opening week as the Trojan girls, coming off a top-15 finish in last year's 3A state track meet, placed 11th indoors on Thursday evening with 25 points. Kelsey Pacha and Anna Dunlap, winners of multiple medals last year at state, exchanged wins against each other in the preliminaries and finals of the 60-meter hurdles as Dunlap took the top time over Pacha in the prelims before Pacha edged Dunlap, 9.26-9.28 seconds, in the finals.
Dunlap and Pacha put their talents together to help Fairfield finish third in the shuttle hurdle relay, joining Maya Lane and Brynley Allison in producing a time of 41.26 seconds. Lane joined Danielle Breen, Mallory Lyon and Maddie Jones in producing the eighth-fastest sprint medley relay time as the Trojan teammates finished the race in 2:00.59.
The Fairfield boys matched Iowa Falls-Alden with 15 points in the Class 3A portion of Friday's action, finishing in a tie for 12th place as a team. River Patterson narrowly missed winning the boys 400-meter dash, finishing second in 51.25 seconds while the team of Connor Lyons, Aiden Lyons, Ryan Higgins and Gavin VanVeen finished third for the Trojans in the distance medley relay producing a time of 3:50.27. Van Veen also placed eighth in the 800 meters in 2:09.65.
Friday's action also saw a top-10 run from Pekin senior Zack Wise in the Class 1A boys 1,600-meter run. The four-time state cross-country qualifier finished the one-mile run for the Panthers in 5:00.96.
Ryan Little placed fourth in Class 2A for the Albia Blue Demons in the boys high jump, crossing the bar at a height of 6-3. Ethan Stalzer placed seventh in the boys 800-meter run in 2:09.08 while Blue Demon teammate Logan Stalzer placed seventh in the 400-meter dash, edging Albia teammate C.J. Ratliff by less than half-a-second and three places by crossing the finish line in 54.51.
Ratliff, Christopher McDonald, Ethan and Logan Stalzer closed out the 2A boys session of the Iowa Indoor state meet with a seventh-place finish in the 4x400 relay, posting a time of 3:41.38. Albia finished the day with 11 points scored, finishing in a tie for 16th place with Oelwein and Southeast Valley.