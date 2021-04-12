Prep track and field: Jaime makes OHS track hall-of-fame throw

IOWA CITY — Jesus Jaime became the newest member of the Ottumwa High School track and field hall-of-fame on Monday. The Bulldog senior won the shot put with a hall-of-fame throw of 53 feet, 3.5 inches during the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival.
Jaime also finished second at the Iowa City West meet in the discus, setting a new personal record with a throw that traveled 152 feet and four inches. Jesse Vanderheiden, Blessing Gbambo, Austin Fountain and Isaac Eaton also produced a thrid-place finish for the Bulldogs in the shuttle hurdle relay, crossing the finish line in 1:04.35.
Anna Dunlap and Kelsey Pacha produced a 1-2 finish for the Fairfield girls in the 100-meter hurdles. Dunlap won the race in 15.96 seconds while Pacha placed second in 16.21.
Pacha would pick up a win in the Eastern Iowa Festival, finishing first in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet and 10.5 inches. Dunlap secured a second-place finish for the Trojans in the 400-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 1:11.06.