PELLA — The Davis County boys track and field team finished with a meet-best 134 points on Tuesday night at the Pella Christian Early Bird.
The Mustangs picked up 22 points on the night in the 3,200-meter run, where four Davis County runners placed in the top five. Sutton Shively led the pack of Mustangs in the two-mile run, finishing first in a time of 10:45.54 stretching out a 47-second margin of victory over Pella Christian senior Ben Gossenlink while Bryson Benge (13:09.75), John Erp (13:27.75) and Kaison Heemsbergen (13:28.43) rounded out the top five for Davis County.
Tayden Bish scored a 400-meter sweep on Tuesday, winning the quarter-mile dash in 52.17 seconds before adding a second straight win in the quarter-mile hurdles. Having not run the event until last week's Iowa-Missouri Battle of the Border, Bish improved to 2-0 in the 400 hurdles as the only runner in the race to break a minute crossing the finish line in 57.15 seconds.
Charlie Warren earned the win for the Mustangs in the 800-meter run, edging Pella Christian senior Kaden Van Wyngarden by less than a second crossing the finish line in 2:11.13. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont scored a pair of relay wins during the Pella Christian Early Bird as Thomas McCrea, Grant LaRue, Carsen Wade and Sam Seddon placed first in the distance medley in 4:00.02 while Conner Arnold, Thomas McCrea, Clayton Sandifer and Russell McCrea took the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:06.88.
Davis County will be back home on Tuesday to host the Dennis Anderson Relays. EBF will be part of the field of schools competing in Bloomfield along with Albia, Cardinal, Centerville, Fairfield, Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Pekin, Pella Christian and Seymour.
