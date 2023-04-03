Prep track and field: Mustangs race to DeWitt Invitational team title

OSCEOLA — The Davis County Lady Mustang track and field team were feeling their oats Thursday night on the breezy plain of the Clarke Community High School track. The Mustangs parlayed six individual titles, three relay championships and numerous lower places into 170.5 points to completely destroy the Class A field in the Gerald DeWitt Invitational.
Leading the way for the Lady Mustangs were the VanLaningham sisters, Cadan and Casisdy with three gold medals apiece and Cadan added a silver medal to her collection. Cadan won the 100 and 200-meter dashes and Cassidy was the 400 dash winner. Both girls ran on the winning 4x100 relay and Cassidy was on the winning 4x400 team.
Other Davis County winners were Bradi Houston (800), Kallee Nebel (1500) and Karston Nebel (3000). In addition to winning the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, the Mustangs also won the 4x800 relay.
The Chariton Chargers were led by the relay foursome of Payton Snook, Bailey McGee, Sydney Cain and Ava Krutsinger. That unit won the Distance medley and they were fifth in the 4x100 and sprint medley. Snook also notched a third place in the high jump.
The top finish for the Centerville Big Red was Alaina Arnevik with a second in the high jump. She was also sixth in the 400 dash while her teammate, Molly Moore was fifth in both the 400 and the 200. Rachel George was fifth in the shot put.
In Class B, Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars had a big night. Dunkin soared 16-5 to win the long jump, took the gold in both the 800 and 1500-meter runs and grabbed the bronze in the 100. The Saber shuttle hurdle team of Abi Milledge, Katy Morgan, Amaya Rigling and Katra Sterner copped the bronze medal.
Moravia had a winner in Layla Ewing in the 100-meter hurdles, Kaylen Robinson claimed second in the high jump and Ewing was second in the long jump. The Moravia shuttle hurdle relay team of Ivy Wubben, Lauren Long, Robinson and Ewing finished second.
“Winning the 4x100 and 4x400 was a great finish to this meet,” Davis County coach Derek Robison said. “Our team depth carried us and we were able to score in every event. We had several personal records in very windy conditions, so I am really pleased with the effort this team gave."
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Gerald DeWitt Invitational
Class B team scoring: 1. Wayne 199, 2. Lenox 94, 3. Murray 74, 3. Moravia 74, 5. Mormon Trail 56. 6. Twin Cedars 54.
Twin Cedars and Moravia results:
100 Dash – 3. Rylee Dunkin TC 14.19
200 Dash – 4. Abi Milledge TC 33.23, 6. Katy Morgan TC 34.36
400 Dash – 4. Lexi Cox M 1:12.32
800 Run – 1. Dunkin TC 2:38.97
1500 Run 1. Dunkin TC 5:43.54, 3. Alexa Bedford M 6:29.29
100 Hurdles – 1. Layla Ewing M 18.30, 4. Amaya Rigling TC 21.21, 6. Katra Sterner TC 22.20
400 Hurdles – 5. Cox M 1:38.68
4 X 100 Relay – 3. M 1:00.98 (Ivy Wubben, Finley Spencer, Lauren Long, Ewing) 5. TC 1:04.84 (Sterner, Morgan, Rigling, Milledge)
4 X 200 Relay – 4. M 2:15.65 (Jaida Spencer, F. Spencer, Wubben, Kaylen Robinson)
4 X 400 Relay – 4. M 5:54.19(Long, Natalie Main, J. Spencer, Cox)
4 X 800 Relay – 4. M 14:17.17(Bedford, Main, Jamie Self, Cox)
Distance Medley – 4. M 6:04.16 (Wubben, Kaylin McDanel J. Spencer, Bedford)
Shuttle Hurdle – 2. M 1:22.46 (Wubben, Long, Robinson, Ewing), 3. TC 1:33.34 (Milledge, Morgan, Rigling, Sterner)
Discus – 5. Self M 64-10
Shot Put – 6. Self M 23-09.5
High Jump – 2. Robinson M 4-08
Long Jump – 1. Dunkin TC 16-05, 2. Ewing M 15-02, 5. Long M 13-08
Class A team scoring: 1. Davis County 170.5, 2. I-35 104.5, 3. Knoxville 81, 4. Central Decatur 77, 5. Clarke 53, 6. Pleasantville 50. 7. Centerville 21, 8. Chariton 20
Davis County, Centerville and Chariton results
100 Dash – 1. Cadan VanLaningham DC 13.87, 3. Taliyah Raub CV 14.27, 4. Sydney Utt DC 14.31
200 Dash – 1. Cad. VanLaningham DC 28.42, 5. Molly Moore CV 30.29
400 Dash – 1. Cassidy VanLaningham DC 1:03.29, 3. Augusta Warren DC 1:05.88, 5 Moore CV 1:12.66, 6. Alaina Arnevik CV 1:13.30
800 Run – 1. Bradi Houston DC 2:49.56, 3. Mary Luffy DC 2:55.87
1500 Run – 1. Kallee Nebel DC 5:50.22, 4. Karston Nebel DC 6:06.55,
3000 Run – 1. Kar. Nebel DC 13:01.05, 3. Morgan Schultz DC 13:21.82
100 Hurdles – 5. Paislie Yoder DC 19.10
400 Hurdles – 4. Halle Husted DC 1:23.22, 5. Schultz DC 1:29.62
4 X 100 Relay – 1. DC 52.40 (Cas. Vanlaningham, Utt, Cad. VanLaningham, Kallie Greiner), 5. Chariton 56.26 (Payton Snook, Bailey McGee, Sydney Cain, Ava Krutsinger)
4 X 200 Relay – 2. DC 1:56.53 (Addison McClure, Utt, Isabelle Carnahan, Greiner)
4 X 400 Relay – 1. DC 4:24.94 (Warren, Charley Barnhart, Cas. VanLaningham, Carnahan)
4 X 800 Relay – 1. DC 11:22.05 (Warren, Kal. Nebel, Huston, Luffy)
Sprint Medley – 2. DC 2:00.38 (Utt, Jadin Bennett, Cad. VanLaningham, Barnhart), 5. Ch 2:01.78 (Snook, McGee, Cain, Krutsinger)
Distance Medley – 1. Ch 4:45.48 (Snook, McGee, Cain, Krutsinger), 2. DC 5:04.97 (Husted, Ella Huggins, Noelle Hill, Barnhart)
Shuttle Hurdle – 4. DC 1:21.91 (Yoder, Greiner, Husted, Holland Hunter)
High Jump – 2. Arnevik CV 4-08, 3. Snook CH 4-08, 5. Hill DC 4-04
Long Jump – 4. Greiner DC 16-03.5, 5. Yoder DC 14-06
Shot Put – 3. Cora Maeder DC 31-07, 5 Rachel George CV 30-00, 6. Aubrey Harsch DC 29-00
Discus – 4. Maeder DC 99-01
