CENTERVILLE — The Davis County boys and girls track teams dominated the action at Paul Johnson Field, bringing home both team championship trophies at the Centerville Co-Ed Invitational.
The Mustang girls scored wins in 11 of the 19 events at Paul Johnson Field, including a 1-2 finish in the long jump paced by a winning leap of 16 feet and five inches by Kallie Greiner helping lift Davis County to 206 points and an 85-point win over Mount Ayr. The Davis County boys, meanwhile, held off both Mount Ayr and Chariton in a three-team battle for the team title with 135 total points including a 1-2 finish by the Mustangs in the shot put with a winning throw of 43 feet even tossed by Tyler Hewitt edging teammate Boyd Brinnegar by seven inches.
Cadan VanLaningham picked up a pair of wins for the Davis County girls, dashing to victories in both the 100 meters in 13 seconds flat and a winning run of 27.23 seconds in the 200 meters. Karston Nebel scored victories for the Mustang girls in 1,500 meter run in 5:47.2 and the 3,000 meter run in 12:28.72.
Isabelle Carnahan dashed to the victory in the 400 meters for the Davis County girls, racing around the track in 1:04.35. Cora Maeder picked up the victory in the field for the Mustang girls in the discus with a throw of 102 feet even.
Tyler Burton picked up the win for the Mustang boys in the 800-meter run, crossing the finish line in 2:11.37. Sutton Shively picked up the win for Davis County in the 1,600-meter run, edging Wayne junior Levi Moss by less than a second in a time of 5:00.85 while Gavin Walker won the boys' discus with a throw of 112 feet and seven inches.
The Davis County boys earned a pair of relay wins at Centerville, opening the meet taking the sprint medley relay in 1:39.3 before adding a victory in the distance medley relay in 3:50.88. The Mustang girls also picked up victories in the 4x100 in 53.02 seconds, the 4x200 in 1:53.67, the 4x400 in 4:23.27 and the 4x800 in 10:58.19.
The Moravia boys scored 84 points at Centerville, finishing in fourth place. Wyatt Throckmorton, Declan DeJong, Riley Hawkins and Jackson McDanel led the Mohawks to the win in the 4x200 relay crossing the finish line in 1:36.88.
The Centerville boys finished sixth with 71 points in their home meet, paced by a runner-up finish in the discus by Elijah Hampton with a throw of 112 feet and six inches. Ander Rosol, Bain Weeks, Euan Lechtenberg and Tristan Bethel led the Big Reds to a runner-up finish in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:15.67.
The Centerville girls finished seventh with 41 points. Molly Moore placed fourth for the Redettes in both the 100-meter dash in 13.52 seconds the 400-meter dash in 1:07.6 while Alaina Arnevik finished fourth in the high jump clearing the bar at a height of 4-6.
The Moravia girls finished ninth overall with 20 points. Kaylen Robinson matched Arnevik by sharing fourth place in the girls high jump clearing 4-6 to post the highest finish for the Mohawks.
