ALBIA — The Davis County boys and girls track and field teams both secured team championships on Monday the six-team Albia meet.
The Mustangs racked up 178 points to win the girls team title by 56 over Pekin while the Davis County boys won by 40 points over the Panthers, netting 154 points in the meet. The Albia girls scored 103 points, placing third, while the Albia boys finished fifth with 89 points narrowly edged by Cardinal for fourth place.
The Comets finished with 93 points, including three wins in four field events with a throwing sweep secured by Alec Rachford. After winning the shot put with a throw of 41 feet and nine inches, Rachford claimed the boys discus title reaching 121-4 on his second throw of the competition.
Maddux Jones scored the win in the boys long jump, reaching 20-5.25 on his second attempt. Jones joined Isaac Left, Landon Becker and Griffin Greiner to win the 4x200 relay for the Comets in 1:35.15.
Konnor Sanders picked up the win in the 110 high hurdles, finishing the race in 16.66 seconds for Cardinal. Sanders, Left, Jones and Greiner finished the night for the Comets off by winning the boys 4x100 relay in 46.21 seconds.
The Davis County girls dominated the relay races at Albia, coming within seconds of a complete sweep with wins in the sprint medley, distance medley, shuttle hurdle, 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 races. Sarah Eubanks helped the Panthers end the night on a relay high note after winning the 400-meter run in 1:03.32, joining Audrey Fariss, Makenzie Dahlstrom and Lauren Derscheid to claim the closing 4x400 relay for Pekin in 4:21.79.
Caden VanLaningham scored a pair of individual wins for the Davis County girls, taking first in the 100 meters in 12.83 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 26.69. Macy Hill added a win in the 1,500-meter run for the Mustangs in 5:31.19 while also leading off a 11:03.35 first-place 4x800 run and anchoring a winning time of 4:41.19 in the distance medley.
Kallie Greiner picked up a win in the long jump for the Davis County girls, reaching 15-10.75, before leading off the winning run of 1:54.21 for the Mustangs in the 4x200 relay. Briley Lough won the high jump, reaching five feet, before taking part in wins for the Mustangs in the sprint (1:58.87) and distance medleys.
Jenna Gronewold picked up the lone win for the Albia girls on the track, claiming the 100-meter hurdles in 17.62 seconds. Abigail Durflinger won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:21.56 for the Cardinal girls, who finished fifth in the meet with 78 total points.
The Davis County boys won three relay races, finishing first in the shuttle hurdle (1:13.93), distance medley (3:41.18) and 4x400 (3:34.18) races. Cohen Piper brought home a win for the Mustangs in the boys 100-meter dash in 12.18 seconds while Brody Humphrey took the 400-meter dash for Davis County in 59.37.
Zack Wise was part of three wins for the Pekin boys, anchoring the 4x800 team to a winning run of 9:05.62. Wise also won the 3,200 meters in 10:56.04 and the 1,600-meter run in 5:22.76).
The Albia boys did not go away empty-handed from their home meet, winning the sprint medley relay. Ethan Stalzer, Christopher McDonald, C.J. Ratliff and Dominic Deavers produced a victorious time of 1:41.28 in the half-mile race.