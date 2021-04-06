BLOOMFIELD – Davis County High School staged the annual Dennis Anderson Relays in front of a large crowd Tuesday night in Bloomfield.
Davis County wasn't too kind to the visitors. The Mustangs swept the team championships on the girls' and boys' end of the competition.
In the girls' events, Davis County garnered the gold in the 4x100 (54.9), the 4x200 (1:51.63), the 4x800 (10:56.79) and the distance medley (4:42.2) relays.
The Pekin girls managed relay wins in the 800 sprint medley (1:57.45) and the 4x400 (4:24.65). In the individual events, Kerrigan Pope was again a double winner for the Panthers, taking the discus with a throw of 114 feet and winning the shot with a heave of 34 feet and eight inches.
Lauren Derscheid also scored a pair of wins for the Pekin girls, winning the 1,500-meter run in 5:24.62 and the 3,000 meters in 12:06.24.
On the boys side, Davis County captured the 4x200 (1:39.48) and the distance medley (3:48.04) relays. The Pekin boys took the 4x800 relay in 9:07.04.
The outstanding performance in the boys' individual events came from Cardinal junior Griffin Greiner. For the second time this season, Greiner won four events including the 100 meters (11.38), 200 meters (22.8), 400 meters (51.2) and the long jump (21-4), matching his perfect effort to open the season the previous week at Pekin's Ruritan Relays.
Albia's C.J. Ratliff continued his success in the 400 hurdles, capturing the event in 59.08 seconds for the Blue Demons.