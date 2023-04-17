BLOOMFIELD — The Dennis Anderson Co-Ed Relays at Davis County had been postponed earlier in the season by bad weather. Friday night was the reschedule date and the teams were greeted by a beautiful evening for track and field.
Coach Anderson would have been so pleased with this meet as both Davis County teams came on strong at the end of the meet to claim championships.
The Mustang boys posted a spirited win in the final race to pull away from Cardinal for a 135-122 winning margin. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont took the third place with 116 points followed by Pekin with 72, Moravia with 60, Albia with 39, Seymour with 33 and Moulton-Udell with four points.
The Lady Mustangs made good use of their sprint speed and athletic ability to establish multiple meet records to pile up 170 points, outdistancing Pekin's final total of 150 points. Cardinal would come in third with 96 points and they were followed by Albia (78), Centerville (44), Moravia (36), Seymour (20) and Moulton-Udell (2).
“It was just a beautiful night to run," Davis County girls track and field coach Derek Robison said. “We just had a great team effort with lots of contributors. We had a number of season bests and personal records. It is always fun to do that at home and our kids had a great night."
The big story for the Mustangs was a meet record long jump of 17-8 by Kallie Greiner, qualifying for the Drake Relays by surpassing the 'blue standard' of 17-6. Greiner also joined Caden Van Lanningham, Cassidy Van Laningham and Sydney Utt to win the 4x100 relay in a meet-record time of 51.82.
"We've been messing around with the long jump and we just tried something random moving back about 30 feet," Greiner said. "We came in the night looking to set some records. I couldn't ask for a better night to come away with the record performances we had as a team."
The Mustang girls continued to flash their speed as the sprint medley, 4x200 and 4x400 teams blazed to wins. The sprint medley team was made up of Utt, Clara Smith, Cassidy and Caden Van Laningham.
Running of the 4x200 unit was Cassidy Van Laningham, Utt, Addison McClure and Greiner. The 4x400 team consisted of Augusta Warren, Charley Barnhart, Cassidy Van Laningham and Carnahan.
Caden Van Laningham was a double winner in the 100 and 200 meters, setting the meet record in the 200, crossing the finish line in 26.69 seconds, while running on two winning relay teams for Davis County. Noelle Hill was the other Mustang winner with a first place in the high jump.
"I really wasn't coming into the meet thinking about records. I just came in thinking about getting better times," Caden Van Laningham said. "I'm not sure it's completely sunk in. It's cool to be part of a pair of meet records."
The second place Panther girls from Pekin had a double winner from Anna Hadley in the shot put (37-0) and the discus (120-1). Pekin also had wins from Lauren Steigleder in the 800-meter run along with the distance medley and 4x800 teams.
The only win for the Cardinal girls came in the shuttle hurdle relay. The team of Cynthia Albert, Abigail Durflinger, Kinsey Hissem and Emarie Finch crossed the finish line in 1:17.61.
The Albia Lady Dees saw McKenna Montgomery turn in a tough double win. Montgomery won the 1,500-meter run in a record time of 5:12.02 after she had already won the 3,000-meter run in 11:13.76. The Dees also had gold medal finishes by Avery Major in the 400-meter hurdles and the 400-meter dash by Abby George.
"I didn't know what the record was here at this meet. I was just trying to set a personal record," Montgomery said of her 1,500-meter run. "I was surprised. My teammates and coaches really pushed me and I just kept going."
The Centerville Redetes were led by a second place by Alaina Arnevik in the high jump as well as third-place finishes from both Taliyah Raub in the 200-meter dash, Molly Moore in the long jump, Rachel George in the shot put and the team's 4x100 relay.
Moravia’s long winner was Layla Ewing in the 100-meter hurdles.
The Davis County boys 4x440 team of Charlie Warren, Hank Bulechek, Colin Batterson and Tayden Bish crossed the finish line in 3:32.06 to secure the win. The Mustangs also received relay wins from the sprint medley, distance medley and the 4x800 relay units. The 4x800 team consisted of Mark Fraise, Tyler Burton, Warren and Batterson while the sprint medley crew was made up from Drake Hamm, Blaine Meyer, Bulechek and Bish. Warren, Camron Hubbart, Hamm and Bulechek were on the distance medley team.
Bish turned in an ironman effort for the Mustangs with a four gold medal meet. Bish won the 400 hurdles in an excellent time of 55.12 second. His time of 51.74 topped the field in the 400-meter dash and he anchored the winning sprint medley and 4x400 teams. Sutton Shively also grabbed a gold medal by winning the 3,200-meter run.
"Our seniors came through for us and our underclassmen are doing well," Davis County head boys track and field coach Mike Finneran said. "We handled the baton well in the relay races and had some great performances from a number of individuals."
The Cardinal boys had a double winner in Alex Rachford. Rachford won the shot put with a throw of 46-1 and twirled the discus reaching 148 feet for the gold medal. The Comets had a 1-2 finish in the boys' 200-meter dash as Isaac Lett sped to a 23.02-second winning run with teammate Montana Rupe close behind finishing second in 23.4 seconds.
Lett was also second in the 100 meters. Cardinal's sprint medley and 4x800 teams also finished second.
EBF was led by a 1-2 finish in the 110-meter high hurdles by the twin brother combination of Russell McCrea (16.04) and Thomas McCrea (17.14). The McCrea brothers joined Carsen Wade and C. Arnold to win the Shuttle Hurdle Relay.
The Rockets received second-place finishes from Wade in the 400-meter run, Sam Seddon in the 3,200-meter run, Nathan Roberts in the discus and Donterio Campbell in the long jump.
The bright spot for the Pekin boys track and field team would be a double win by Brady McWhirter in the 800 meters (2:06.78) and the 1,600-meter run (4:54.19). McWhirter also notched a third-place in the 3,200 meter run.
Jaedon Wolver finished second for the Pekin boys in the 400-meter hurdles. The Panthers also placed second in the distance hedley and shuttle hurdle relays.
Clayton Williams was the lone gold medal winner for the Moravia boys, winning the high jump clearing the bar at six feet. The Mohawks turned in a second-place finish in the 4x200 Relay.
The Albia Blue Demons ran a 1:34.82 time to take the gold in the 4x200 relay. Members of that team were Chris McDonald, Ryan Little, Ethan Stalzer and Dominike Deevers.
Little also turned in a second-place finish in the high jump for the Albia boys. Grant Wilson was second in the 800-meter run while the Blue Demon finished the night placing second in the 4x400 relay race.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Dennis Anderson Relays
At Bloomfield
Davis County Girls Top Three Finishers
100 Meter Dash: 1. Caden Van Laningham 13.01, 2. Sydney Utt 13.43
200 Meter Dash: 1. Caden Van Laningham 26.69.
400 Meter Dash 3. Charley Barnhart 1:07.67
800 Meter Run: 2. Augusta Warren 2:36.65, 3. Bradi Houston 2:43.76
400 Meter Hurdles: 2. Halle Husted 1:20.89
Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Sydney Utt, C. Smith, Cassidy VanLaningham, Caden Van Laningham 1:56.20
Distance Medley Relay: 2. J. Bennett, E. Huggins, I. Carnahan, M. Luffy 4:58.83
4 X 100 Meter Relay: 1. Caden Van Laningham, Sydney Utt, Cassidy Van Laningham, Kallie Greiner 51.82
4 X 200 Meter Relay: 1. Cas. Van Laningham, Utt, Addison McClure, Greiner 1:53.22
4 X 400 Meter Relay: 1. Warren, Barnhart, Cas. Van Laningham, Carnahan 4:19.18
4 X 800 Meter Relay: 2. Kallee Nebel, Warren, Houston, Barnhart 10:47.16
Discus: 2. Cora Meader 102-04
High Jump: 1. Noelle Hill 4-10
Long Jump: 1. Greiner 17-08 Meet Record
Pekin Girls Top Three Finishers
400 Meter Dash: 2. Claire Roth 1:05.46
800 Meter Run: 1. Lauren Steigleder 2:32.64
1500 Meter Run: 2. Brooke Miller 5:37.23, 3. Chloe Glosser 5:37.26
3000 Meter Run: 2. Steigleder 12:29.58
Sprint Medley Relay: 3. 1:59.91 (Names not given)
Distance Medley Relay: 1. 1. 4:39.14 (Names not given)
Shuttle Hurdle Relay: 2. 1:17.8 (Names not given)
4 X 200 Relay: 3. 2:05.61 (Names not given)
4 X 400 Relay: 2. 4:24.68 (Names not given)
4 X 800 Relay: 1. 10:39.26 (Names not given)
Discus: 1. Anna Hadley 120-01, 3. Emma Phillips 100-04
Shot Put: 1. Hadley 37-00
High Jump: T-3. Kayse Miller 4-08
Long Jump: 2. Roth 15-10
Cardinal Girls Top Three Finishers
100 Meter Dash: 3. Addison Adam 13.49
3000 Meter Run: 3. Ava Ferrell 12:20.64
100 Meter Hurdles: 2. Emarie Finch 18.63
400 Meter Hurdles: 3. Finch 1:22.99
Distance Medley Relay 3. A. Patrick, E. VanTrump, K. Saner, Ferrell 5:09.15
Shuttle Hurdle Relay: 1. Cynthia Albert, Abigail Durflinger, K. Hissem, Finch 1:17.61
4 X 100 Relay: 2. B. Ostrander, Makenna Chickering, A. Patrick, Adam 53.17
4 X 200 Relay: 2. B. Ostrander, A. Patrick, Chickering, Adam 2:00.88
4 X 800 Relay: 3. M. barnes, K. Saner, M. Strasko, A. Bissell 12:25.41
Shot Put: 2. Albert 34-00
Albia Girls Top Three Finishers
200 Meter Dash: 2. Abby George 27.76
400 Meter Dash: 1. George 1:02.29
1500 Meter Run: 1. McKenna Montgomery 5:12.02 Meet Record
3000 Meter Run: 1. Montgomery 11:13.76
100 Meter Hurdles: 3. Avery Major 18.98
400 Meter Hurdles: 1. Major 1:11.71
Sprint Medley Relay: 2. M. Cronin, B. Driver, Major, George 1:59.34
4 X 400 Relay: 3. Cronin, George, Major, S. Thompson 4:31.65
Centerville Girls Top Three Finishers
200 Meter Dash: 3. Taliyah Raub 27.88
4 X 100 Relay: 3. Molly Moore, S. Ritter, Alaina Arnevik, Raub 55.47
Shot Put. 3. Rachel George 32-09.5
High Jump: 2. Arnevik 4-10
Long Jump: 3. Moore 15-04.5
Moravia Girls Top Three Finishers
100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Layla Ewing 17.47
Shuttle Hurdle Relay: 3. L. Long, F. Spencer, K. Robinson, Ewing 1:21.01
Davis County Boys Top Three Finishers
100 Meter Dash: 3. Blaine Meyer 12.03
400 Meter Dash: 1. Tayden Bish 51.74, 3. Tyler Burton 56.72
1600 Meter Run: 2. Sutton Shively 4:57.02
3200 Meter Ru1n: 1. Shively 10:37.06
110 Meter High Hurdles: 3. Jace Jackson 17.40
400 Meter Hurdles: 1. Bish 55.12
Sprint Medley Relay: 1. D. Hamm, Meyer, Hank Bulechek, Bish 1:38.28
Distance Medley Relay: 1. C. Warren, G. Hubbart, Hamm, Bulechek 3:58.51
4 X 100 Relay: 2. A. Proctor, Hamm, M. Shirley, Meyer 47.48
4 X 400 Relay: 1. Warren, Bulechek, C. Batterson, Bish 3:32.06
4 X 800 Relay: 1. M. Fraise, Burton, Warren, Batterson 8:48.58
Shot Put: 3. Boyd Brinegar 43-08
Cardinal Boys Top Three Finishers
100 Meter Dash: 2. Isaac Lett 11:48
200 Meter Dash: 1. Lett 23.03, 2. Montana Rupe 23.40
800 Meter Run: 3. Gavin Van Veen 2:08.80
Sprint Medley Relay: 2. Lett, Rupe, A. Metcalf, Van Veen 1:38.70
Shuttle Hurdle Relay: 3. J. Bois, M. Chicizola, Metcalf, Rupe 1:07.29
4 X 400 Relay: 3. Van Veen, Bois, Metcalf, B. Snook 3:40.85
4 X 800 Relay: 2. Karson Kirkpatrick, J. Davidson, N. Walker, Van Veen 9:41.93
Discus: 1. Alec Rachford 148-00
Shot Put: 1. Rachford 46-01, 2. Isaac Cox 45-05.5
EBF Boys Top Three Finishers
200 Meter Dash: 3. Russell McCrea 24.04
400 Meter Dash: 2. Carsen Wade 54.74
1600 Meter Run: 3. Sam Seddon 4:57.48
3200 Meter Run: 2. Seddon 11:16.52
110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. R. McCrea 16.04, 2. Thomas McCrea 17.14
Shuttle Hurdle Relay: 1. C. Arnold, Wade, T. McCrea, R. McCrea 1:06.59
4 X 100 Relay: 1. Blake Hughes, R. McCrea, Arnold. Vinny Webster 46.61
4 X 200 Relay: 3. Donterio Campbell, K. Arnold, Hughes, C. Arnold 1:40.11
Discus: 2. Nathan Roberts 124-07, 3. Jackson Taylor 118-11
Long Jump: 2. Campbell 19-11, 3. Hughes 19-04
Pekin Boys Top Three Finishers
800 Meter Run: 1. Brady McWhirter 2:06.78
1600 Meter Run: 1. McWhirter 4:54.19
3200 Meter Run: 3. McWhirter 12:10.45
400 Meter Hurdles: 2. Jaedon Wolver 56.97
Distance Medley Relay: 2. 4:02.19 Names not given
Shuttle Hurdle Relay: 2. Names not given
Moravia Boys Top Three Finishers
400 Meter Hurdles: 3. Jackson McDanel 57:08
Sprint Medley Relay: 3. W. Throckmorton, S. Helmick, L. Albertson, McDanel 1:42.31
Distance Medley Relay: 3. Helmick, M. McDanel, G. Hanes, L. Long 4:11.80
4 X 200 Relay: 2. Throckmorton, R. Hawkins, Albertson, J. McDanel 1:34.99
4 X 800 Relay: 3. A. Dueker, T. Van Zante, G. Seals, C. Nicoletto 11:10.5
High Jump: 1. Clayton Williams 6-00, 3. Riley Hawkins 5-10
Albia Top Three Finishers
800 Meter Run: 2. Grant Wilson 2:07.55
4 X 200 Relay: 1. Chris McDonald, Ryan Little E. Stalzer, D. Deevers 1:34.82
4 X 400 Relay: 2. McDonald, E. Yarkosky, Deevers, Stalzer 3:32.68
High Jump: 2. Little 5-10
