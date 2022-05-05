KNOXVILLE — There was a bit of a disagreement on Thursday night amongst the Davis County girls track and field team.
It's the type of disagreement most teams would love to have.
The Mustangs joyfully discussed, briefly, whether to hold up three fingers or one for the celebratory team photo at Randy Wilson Track after winning their third consecutive South Central Conference team championship. Some on the team wanted to hold up three fingers to signify the 'three-peat' that the team had accomplished, holding off Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's late charge up the leaderboard beating the second-place Rockets 134-114 in the final team standings.
Some, however, thought that might cause some confusion.
"Won't people think we finished third?"
Seniors like Briley Lough and Macy Hill have never known what it's been like to finish below any SCC track and field team in their four years of high school. Had it not been for the COVID cancellation of the 2020 season, the Mustangs might be celebrating four straight SCC titles giving the Class of 2022 a perfect 4-0 record in conference meets.
"Track is always kind of the strongest sport for the Davis County girls," Lough said. "It doesn't matter what athletes we get and what athletes we lose each year. We're stable as a program.
"It's just the culture, one that gives us the confidence to continue to win conference championships," Hill added.
Davis County used their talented roster of runners to overtake Knoxville, who had the early lead in the race for the SCC girls team title thanks to the dominance of Panther teammates Ciara Heffron and Ashlyn Finarty who swapped the top two spots in the two throwing events. Finarty won the shot put with a throw of 37-5 while Heffron took the discus title with a throw of 118-2, putting Knoxville ahead of the Mustangs.
Once the field events were finished, however, Davis County began to rally on the track. Clara Smith and Cadan VanLangingham provided the Mustangs with a 1-2 kick of their own, establishing themselves as the fastest female runners in the conference with Smith edging VanLaningham by 0.3 seconds in the 100-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 12.95.
"It's fun having the competition with a teammate," Smith said. "It's fun having that feeling during a race that one of has it. It's been really close between us ever since I started running the 100 at Centerville. Coach put me in almost just to try something out. I did alright and I've been running it ever since. Caden have gone back and forth ever since."
Lough and Hill anchored a Mustang sweep of the distance medley relays, joining Mayci White and Chloe Fetcho in a 12-second win over Albia in the girls race finishing in 4:44.52. Cohen Piper, Drake Hamm, Brody Humphrey and Collin Batterson lifted the Davis County boys to a distance medley win by less than three seconds over Albia in 3:55.67, helping the Mustang boys make their own SCC championship charge as Davis County came up just four points short of Knoxville (144-140) in producing what would have been a Davis County track and field conference title sweep.
"We're just kind of used to the pressure as a program," Hill said. "Different races have different pressure. Knowing that there's more left and knowing we're strong in the races that are left to be run I think pushes us on."
The Mustang boys continued to pursue their own SCC title thanks to Tayden Bish's winning run of 51.71 seconds in the 400-meter dash, Carson Maeder's victory in the 110-high hurdles in 15.92 seconds and Carson Shively's winning 800-meter run of 2:03.2. Just six points behind Knoxville entering the final race of the night, Davis County had the potential to win their way to a conference title by claiming the 4x400 finale.
Instead, the Albia Blue Demons showed flashes of the brilliance that has allowed the program to win multiple state and Drake Relays titles in the event over the past decade. Logan Stalzer, Christopher McDonald, C.J. Ratliff and Ethan Stalzer posted their best time in the race, finishing in 3:30.73 beating Davis County by almost 12 seconds.
"In practice, we push each other and we've seen our times continue to improve," Ratliff said. "We knew we could do this. We just had to believe in ourselves. We come out, work hard and whatever happens happens."
Albia and Clarke finished with 82 points, sharing fourth place in the boys team title race at the SCC meet. EBF had top-three finishes for their teams with the Rocket boys scoring 89 points, finishing third highlighted by a winning run of 1:08.5 in the shuttle hurdle relay, while freshman Molly Shafer led the EBF girls to their second-place showing with a perfect run through four events in her SCC track and field debut including a winning leap of 5-2 in the high jump and a winning run of 15.69 in the 100 hurdles.
"Even on the relays, I just had the mindset that I had to catch the runner in front of me. That's really what drove me out there," Molly Shafer said. "I couldn't have done this without all the other girls in relays and all my coaches that helped me improve every day."
One of those girls was Molly's twin sister, Kate. Not to be outdone, Kate Shafer brought home her own individual SCC title on Thursday winning the 400-meter hurdles in 1:10.93.
"I gave it 100 percent. It's not a race if you don't give it all you have," an exhausted Kate Shafer said after the meet. "I love that it's challenging. The 400-meter hurdles is definitely tough, but I love the mental part of it. You just have to push through and stay mentally strong."
Albia freshman Serene Thompson also made a mark in her SCC track debut. The conference's top female cross-country runner brought home the girls 3,000-meter title in 11:52.15 before overtaking Hill with just over a lap left in the 1,500 meters, winning her second conference championship in 5:23.33 helping the Lady Dees finish third with 97 points.
"Once we hit the third turn on the third lap, I knew I had to go and had to go right now," Thompson said. "It's tough to run a 1,500 after running in two previous events. I just gave it my all, especially on the 1,500. It was a good race."