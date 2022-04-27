CHARITON — The Davis County girls track and field team picked up six wins and the Class AA championship trophy at the Chariton Lady Charger Relays on Tuesday.
Charley Barnhart and Macy Hill were both part of individual and relay wins for Davis County, helping the Mustangs rack up 191 total points. Hill won the 1,500-meter run in 5:34.78 while anchoring the distance medley relay to victory in 4:52.38.
Barnhart, meanwhile, picked up half-mile wins claiming the 800-meter run in 2:41.85 while teaming up with Hill, Isabelle Carnahan and Alyvia VanMaanen to claim first place in the 4x800 relay in 10:56.53. Clara Smith edged Mustang teammate Cadan VanLaningham in the 100-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 13.04 seconds, while Stephyn Wilfawn, Brooklyn Batterson, Elana Wettstein and Paislie Yoder teamed up to produce a winning time of 1:16.32 for Davis County in the shuttle hurdle relay.
The Mustangs finished third one night earlier at the Van Buren County Warrior Relays, racking up 120 points in Keosauqua. Briley Lough picked up the win on Monday at Gary Loeffler Track for Davis County in the 400 meter run, finishing the race in 1:05.38 while Wilfawn won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.51 seconds.
Davis County added relays wins at Van Buren County in the 4x100 in 55.65 seconds and the 4x200 in 2:01.19. Chelsey Prevo added a win for the Mustangs at the Warrior Relays in the discus throw, reaching 94-4.5.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont finished second at Chariton with 147 points, highlighted by individual wins from Drake Relays qualifier Molly Shafer in the 100-meter hurdles (16.47) and the high jump (5-2). Allison Casteel battled Shafer in the 100 low hurdles, finishing second for Centerville in 17.06 leading the Redettes to a sixth-place finish at the Lady Charger Relays with 53 team points.
Shafer joined her twin sister, Kate, in winning runs for EBF in the sprint medley (1:54.61) and 4x400 relay (4:14.61) relay races. Kate Shafer added a win of her own in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:11.83 while finishing second to EBF teammate Lizzy Van Utrecht, who won the 400-meter dash in 1:01.16.