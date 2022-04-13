URBANDALE — After back-to-back runner-up finishes in the first two meets of the season, Ottumwa senior Lina Newland finally crossed the finish line in first place on Tuesday in the 200-meter dash.
Newland, a state qualifier last season and a state hopeful this season in the race, crossed the finish line in 28.01 seconds at Frerichs Field, securing the only win of the night for the Ottumwa High School girls track and field team at Urbandale's Gary DouBrava Invitational. Despite not breaking 28 seconds in the race for the first time in three meets, Newland was able to win the 200 title by over a quarter-of-a-second beating Dowling Catholic sophomore Shea Johnson (28.26) and over a second ahead of Iowa City West senior Avery Vest (29.09).
The Ottumwa girls finished fifth with 53 points. Newland also helped the Bulldog girls earn silver in the 4x200 relay as Ottumwa finished second in 1:52.27, less than a second shy of Urbandale's winning time of 1:51.34.
The Bulldog boys finished seventh at the DouBrava Invitational, scoring 35.5 points. Brock Brinegar crossed the finish line in third place for the Bulldogs in the 200 meters, posting a time of 24.66 seconds, while Jacob Carlson added a third-place finish for Ottumwa in the 110 high hurdles posting a time of 18.49 seconds.
The Ottumwa track and field teams will be competing at separate meets on Thursday. While the Bulldog girls head to the Randy Wilson Track for Knoxville's Invitational while the OHS boys head to the Perry Invitational.