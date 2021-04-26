NEWTON — The Ottumwa High School boys track and field team got back on the winning track just one day after several athletes took part in the 2021 Drake Relays.
The Bulldogs earned their third team championship of the season, racking up 122 total points at the Newton Cardinal Co-Ed Invitational beating out second-place Clear Creek-Amana by 29. Jesus Jaime, coming off a pair of top-20 throws at Drake, joined OHS teammate Rion Slack in scoring a pair of 1-2 finishes, winning the discus with a throw of 155 feet and seven inches while reaching 54-6.5 in the shot put.
Slack finished second to Jaime in both throws, reaching 136-9 in the discus and 45-2 in the shot put for Ottumwa. Charlie Welch scored a win for Ottumwa as part of a 1-2 finish in the 400-meter dash, finishing the quarter-mile race in 51.53 seconds edging Bulldog teammate Mason Farrington by 1.09 seconds.
Isaac Eaton edged teammate Austin Fountain by 1.13 seconds, winning the 400-meter hurdles for the sixth time this season. Eaton crossed the finish line in 55.61 seconds.
Jesse Vanderheiden scored a win for the OHS boys in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing first in 16.75 seconds. Jacob Carlson, Donald Golec, Luke Graeve and Brock Brinegar closed the night by winning the final race of the night, taking the 4x400 relay in 3:48.85 to close out the championship night for the Bulldog boys.
The Ottumwa girls tied Pella for third place in the Cardinal Invite with 94 points. Anne Guest was part of both Bulldog wins, taking the high jump title crossing the bar at five feet even before joining Mady Houk, Lina Newland and Chloe Schneckloth in a sprint medley relay victory as the Ottumwa team crossed the finish line in 1:56.86.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Newton Cardinal Invitational
Varsity Boys
Team scores
1. Ottumwa, 122; 2. Clear Creek-Amana, 93; 3. Newton, 87; 4. Grinnell, 84; 5. Mid-Prairie, 73; 6. South Tama, 67; 7. Nevada, 64; 8. Oskaloosa, 63; 9. Saydel, 37; 10. Ballard, 24; 11. Ames 21.
Individual events
Discus — 1. Jesus Jaime, 155-7; 2. Rion Slack, 136-9. High jump — 3. Issac Eaton, 5-8; 5. Jesse Vanderheiden 5-6. Shot put — 1. Jaime, 54-6 1/2; 2. Slack, 45-2. Long jump — 6. Blessing Gbambo, 18-7 1/2; 7. Maxwell Thomason, 17-9 1/2.
100 — 5. Brock Brinegar, 12.17; 16. Keegan Ewing, 12.96. 200 — 16. Gbambo, 26.51; 21. Daltin Doud, 28.31. 400 — 1. Charlie Welch, 51.53; 2. Mason Farrington, 52.64. 110-meter hurdles — 1. Vanderheiden, 16.75. 800 — 9. Jake Mellin, 2:15.52; 13. Zander Proctor, 2:19.79. 1,600 — 7. Asa Canny, 5:00.39; 9. Thomason, 5:10.06. 3,200 — 3. Canny, 10:47.6. 400-meter hurdles — 1. Eaton, 55.61; 2. Austin Fountain, 56.74.
Relays
4x100 — 8. Ottumwa (Cooper Derby, Taylor Barndt, Carl Mamlock, Nathan Campbell), 49.78. Sprint medley — 6. Ottumwa (Derby, Brinegar, Brandt, Graeve), 1:44.05. Distance medley — 6. Ottumwa (Barndt, Donald Golec, Derby, Thomason), 4:03.61. 4x400 — 1. Ottumwa (Jacob Carlson, Golec, Graeve, Brinegar), 3:48.85. 4x800 — 9. Ottumwa (Noah Trucano, Golec, Proctor, Mellin), 9:43.73. 4x200 — 10. Ottumwa (Ewing, Daltin Doud, Mamlock, Campbell), 1:48.82. Shuttle hurdle — 5. Ottumwa (Vanderheiden, Thomason, Carlson, Gbambo), 1:10.84.
Varsity Girls
Team scores
1. Oskaloosa, 122; 2. ADM 108 1/2; T3. Ottumwa, 94; T3. Pella, 94; 5. Ames 93 1/2; 6. Grinnell, 90; 7. Newton, 58; 8. Dowling Catholic, 31 1/2; 9. Colfax-Mingo, 19 1/2; 10. South Tama, 18; 11. Saydel, 9.
Ottumwa results
Individual events
Discus — 5. Anna Wellings, 102-8; 13. Jordan Pauls, 76-8. High jump — 1. Anne Guest, 5-0. Shot put — 11. Wellings, 29-0; 13. Josie Lemonds, 27-7 1/2. Long jump — 2. Lina Newland, 16-6.
100 — 16. Mikia Alvarez, 15.67. 200 — 2. Newland, 28.02; 8. Chloe Schneckloth, 29.46. 400 — 2. Schneckloth, 1:03.89; 4. Vanessa Simmons, 1:05.74. 800 — 4. Meghan Coulter, 2:34.68; 18. Yaleli Carapia, 3:01.32. 100-meter hurdles — 3. Ella Allar, 17.71. 1,500 — 9. Isabelle Mellin, 5:42.75. 3,000 — 4. Jasmine Luedtke, 11:59.23. 400-meter hurdles — 5. Sarah Hunger 1:21.3.
Relays
4x100 — 4. Ottumwa (Newland, Mady Houk, Schneckloth, Guest), 53.68. 4x200 — 8. Ottumwa (Daisy Ochoa, Raylynn Kendrick, Mallory Morgan, Olivia Coram), 2:13.66. 4x400 — 5. Ottumwa (Simmons, Mellin, Hunger, Coulter), 4:34.57. 4x800 — 9. Ottumwa (Carapia, Isabelle Henderson, Olivia Palen, Emily Lord), 12:21.11. Shuttle hurdle — 6. Ottumwa (Mya Davis, Morgan, Vada Monaghan, Hunger), 1:23.57. Distance medley — 3. Ottumwa (Allar, Kendrick, Lily Kester, Coulter), 4:45.1. Sprint medley — 1. Ottumwa (Houk, Guest, Newland, Schneckloth), 1:56.86.