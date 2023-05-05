Prep track and field: Ottumwa compete for Iowa Alliance titles

WATERLOO — Both the Ottumwa High School boys and girls track and field teams finished second to Des Moines Roosevelt among south division teams at the inaugural Iowa Alliance Conference track and field meets.
The Bulldog girls, competing in Ames, finished with 125 total points finishing 38 points short of the Roughriders. Ottumwa was led in the field, including a south division championship sweep in the throwing events from Jordan Pauls and Delilah Subsin as well as a south division championship won in the girls high jump by Eve Rust.
Subsin, competing in her first high school conference championship track and field meet, won the south division shot put title for the Ottumwa girls with a throw of 40 feet and 6.75 inches. Pauls, the last CIML Metro conference discus champion, became the inaugural Iowa Alliance south discus champion as the Bulldog senior reached 108-3 edging Subsin by 29 inches.
Rust, meanwhile, was able to claim the Iowa Alliance south division girls high jump title. The Ottumwa sophomore cleared the bar at 4-10, besting Des Moines Roosevelt freshman Julia Knapp by four inches.
The Ottumwa boys, meanwhile, racked up 158 points at the Iowa Alliance Conference meet held on Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo. The Bulldogs were second in the south division behind Des Moines Roosevelt, who scored 187 points during the meet, and third overall among all 11 Iowa Alliance schools with Mason City leading all teams with 208 points.
The Bulldog boys posted two of the top relay times in the entire Iowa Alliance meet on Thursday. Ottumwa won the shuttle hurdle relay as Chance Egbert, Abaya Selema, Jacob Carlson and Luke Graeve combined to post a winning time of 1:05.11 while Donald Golec, Brandon Flattery, Javen Rominger and Brock Brinegar won the 4x200 relay race in 1:34.33.
Mason Farrington (11.66) and Brinegar (11.72) posted the top-two times among south division runners in the 100-meter dash for the OHS boys. William Miller (19-5.5) and Selema (19-1.75) posted the top two leaps among south division athletes in the long jump.
Koby Chanthalavanh, Rominger, Flattery and Brinegar brought home the 4x100 south division relay title for Ottumwa, producing a time of 45.42 seconds. Bryan Coulter won the Iowa Alliance south division boys shot put with a personal-best throw of 42 feet and 9.5 inches.
Both Ottumwa track and field teams will next be in action competing for tickets to the Iowa High School State Championship meet. The Bulldogs will compete in the Class 4A state qualifying meet at Norwalk on Thursday starting at 4 p.m.
