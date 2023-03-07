Miya Fuller (4) and Madelyn Houk (3), seen here leading a pack of Ottumwa runners last season on Bob Warren Track at the 2022 Don Newell Invitational, both picked up wins for the Bulldogs to open the indoor season at the Wartburg Invitational on Monday. Fuller won the 55-meter dash in 7.68 seconds while Houk won the long jump reaching 15 feet and 5.5 inches.