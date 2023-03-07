WAVERLY – The Ottumwa High School girls track and field team brought home three wins to open the indoor season on Monday at the Wartburg Invitational.
Madelyn Houk, Miya Fuller and Delilah Subsin secured victories in three different events for the Bulldog girls. The Ottumwa boys, meanwhile, earned the bronze medal in the 4x200 meter relay finishing third overall in 1:40.96.
Fairfield senior Aiden Lyons also secured a win in the first meet of the season for the Trojans. Lyons won the 55-meter dash, setting a personal record in the finals finishing the race in 6.63 seconds after posting the fastest preliminary time in 6.66.
Fuller, meanwhile, produced the fastest 55-meter girls time crossing the finish line in 7.68 seconds. Houk brought home the girls long jump title for Ottumwa, reaching 15 feet and 5.5 inches in her first competitive jump of her senior season while Subsin debuted for the Bulldog track and field team winning the girls shot put with a winning throw of 33 feet and six inches.
Vanessa Simmons and Eve Rust both secured runner-up finishes for the Ottumwa girls on Monday at Wartburg. Rust cleared the high jump bar at 4-10 while Simmons finished the 400-meter dash in 1:03.73.
Ottumwa state wrestling champion Jasmine Luedtke placed fourth for the Bulldog girls track team in the 800-meter dash, finishing the half-mile run in 2:44.92. Donald Golec earned a top-five finish for the Ottumwa boys in the 55-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 6.91 seconds.
The Fairfield boys had top-five leaps in the high jump from Ryan Giberson, finishing second overall clearing six feet, while Trojan freshman Eli Zillman debuted with a fifth-place finish in the event clearing 5-10. Caroline Van Pelt led the Fairfield girls with a pair of top-10 runs edging Trojan teammate Addison Ferrel by 2.44 seconds for eighth place in the 800-meter run while also taking seventh in the 3,000-meter run in 12:56.76.
Ottumwa and Fairfield will be part of the IATC Indoor Championships on Thursday and Friday at the Lied Recreation Center on the campus of Iowa State University. Girls will compete on Thursday while the boys will compete on Friday with 1A and 2A athletes in action starting each day at 9 a.m. Ottumwa and Fairfield will compete with 3A and 4A schools each day starting at 3:15 p.m.
