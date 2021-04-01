MOUNT PLEASANT – The Ottumwa girls picked up their first relay win of the season on Thursday, taking first place in the distance medley relay at the Mount Pleasant Co-Ed meet. Ella Allar, Raylynn Kendrick, Lily Kester and Mia Garza led the Bulldogs to a win in the one-mile race in 4:49.83, beating out Davenport Assumption by over five seconds.
Anne Guest won a thrilling battle for the high jump title on Thursday, edging out Mid-Prairie sophomore Ella Groenwold and West Burlington-Notre Dame junior Josie Bentz. While all three jumpers crossed the bar at five feet and two inches, Guest was able to do so on fewer attempts.
The Fairfield Trojans picked up a relay win on Thursday at the Mount Pleasant Co-Ed, edging the Panthers by just over half-a-second in the shuttle hurdle relay. Anna Dunlap, Kelsey Pacha, Maya Lane and Brynley Allison picked up a victory in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:10.86.
The Fairfield boys had their highest finish in the sprint medley relay. Connor Lyons, Landen Schafer, Aiden Lyons and Kevin Kretz combined for a second-place finish in the half-mile relay in 1:42.37, finishing 3.17 seconds behind Mount Pleasant.
The Ottumwa boys also had several junior varsity runners competing against varsity athletes at the Mount Pleasant meet. Keegan Ewing, Nathan Campbell, Carl Mamlock and Ashley Abongwa had the highest finish for the Bulldogs, placing 11th in the 4x200 relay in 1:48.32.
"Those runners did a great job," Ottumwa head boys track and field coach John Lawrence said. "The hard work they are putting in during practice every day is paying off."