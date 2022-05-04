DES MOINES — Better late than never.
The Ottumwa High School track and field teams received late notice that the final CIML Metro conference track and field meet would be moved up a day in hopes of avoiding the rainy forecast in store for Thursday. The Bulldogs also arrived a little later than expected to Grubb Stadium after a tire went down on a team bus just outside of Des Moines.
"The whole team had to ride on one bus the rest of the way," Ottumwa head boys track and field coach John Lawrence said. "Fortunately, we had enough seats.
"We made it. That's the most important thing."
The Bulldog girls and boys would not walk away empty-handed from the final Metro track and field championship meet, coming up with nine combined wins including first-place finishes at one point in three consecutive races. While it was Des Moines Roosevelt that will go down as the final Metro track and field boys and girls team champions, the Bulldog girls crowned five new individual Metro champions on the way to a runner-up team finish on Wednesday while the Ottumwa boys kicked it into high gear late to win the final Metro conference race, rallying in the final two laps to edge Des Moines Roosevelt for the 4x400 relay title.
"The entire time I was running, there were Roosevelt athletes that were screaming at the guy behind me to beat me," Ottumwa senior Austin Fountain said after holding off the Roughriders in the final lap of the final race. "I used that motivation they intended for their guy and used it to motivate myself.
"I knew he was right behind me. I even saw his shadow when we hit the final 100 meters. I just kicked it in and held him off. It was a good race."
Fountain and fellow senior Lina Newland closed out their final Metro meet for the Bulldog teams with multiple wins. Newland, a state medalist and Drake Relays qualifier in the girls long jump, was the only athlete to reach 17 feet in the event on Wednesday taking the final Metro long jump title with a leap of 17-0.5.
"There's a lot of pressure to return to state and place even higher in the long jump, but I'm trying not to let that get to me," Newland said. "I'm really ready for the long jump. My whole goal is to better than seventh. I'd love to be in the top five. I think it's cool to compete against some of the best athletes in the state and go back and forth with them all season. I love that competition. It pushes me every time I see athletes that have pushed me in the past to get better.
"I love running. I love track and I love to see people be passionate about it."
Newland won the closest race of the night, narrowly edging Des Moines Roosevelt freshman Maijara Robinson by 0.01 seconds. The Ottumwa senior got a nose, and a toe, just out in front of Robinson at the finish line to win the Metro title in the girls 200 meter dash posting a time of 26.84.
"I don't think I've ever had a race that close," Newland said. "There's been a few relays that have been close, but never that small of a margin. I just gave it everything I had and tried my hardest to stay ahead of her. I thought she had gotten me. I moved my arms as fast as I had. I don't know how I did it. It's just one of those things that just happens."
Fountain added a win in the 400-meter hurdles, winning the race in 57.91 seconds. The Ottumwa senior is continuing to round into form at the right time in his final high school track and field season after returning from an ACL tear suffered back in August at the start of his final high school football season.
"Every day is one step closer to where I want to be," Fountain said. "This was another big step in getting there."
Several Ottumwa athletes won their first, and final, Metro track and field championships with the Bulldogs and the Des Moines public schools joining the new Iowa Alliance next season. Jake Mellin, younger brother of former Metro and state champion Carollin Mellin, rallied past Des Moines Roosevelt senior Henry Nagle on the final lap to win the boys 800-meter title in 2:11.01.
Mellin, Luke Graeve and Mason Farrington were part of the winning 4x400 relay run for the Ottumwa boys. Graeve earned his first Metro title in that race while Farrington brought home Metro wins in the 200 meter (22.87) and 400 meter (51.55) dashes.
The Ottumwa girls had five athletes win their first conference titles on Wednesday. Jordan Pauls gave the Bulldogs followed the Metro championship of teammate Anna Wellings last year in the discus by winning this year's competition with a throw of 93-3 while Camdyn Crouse, Mallory Morgan, Sarah Hunger and Ella Allar won the girls shuttle hurdle Metro title rallying in the final two legs past Roosevelt to produce a conference-winning time of 1:12.44.