Fairfield’s Kelsey Pacha competes in the girls high school shuttle hurdle relay preliminary during the 112th Drake Relays at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Fairfield finished sixth overall with a time of 1:07.08.

 Kyle Ocker/The Courier

MOUNT PLEASANT — Fairfield teammates Kelsey Pacha and Anna Dunlap returned to the track for the first time since competing at the Drake Relays over the weekend, leading the Trojan girls to a runner-up finish at the Southeast Conference championship meet on Thursday night at the Mapleleaf Sports Complex.

Pacha scored a pair of conference titles, edging a pair of Mount Pleasant rivals in the process. After reaching 17 feet on the long jump, beating Elsie Lange by 15 inches, Pacha edged Kenna Lamm by a tenth of a second in the 200-meter dash winning the race in 26.7.

Dunlap, meanwhile, won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.21 seconds beating Mount Pleasant teammates Lamm and Jenna Gilmore. Fairfield finished with 133 points, second only to Mount Pleasant's conference-winning total of 204.

The Fairfield boys finished fourth in the Southeast Conference meet, scoring 86 points. Dylan Adam, Ben Boatright, Dallen Rippet and Gavin Van Veen brought home a conference championship for the Trojans, winning the 4x800 relay in 8:45.75.

