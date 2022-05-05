MOUNT PLEASANT — Fairfield teammates Kelsey Pacha and Anna Dunlap returned to the track for the first time since competing at the Drake Relays over the weekend, leading the Trojan girls to a runner-up finish at the Southeast Conference championship meet on Thursday night at the Mapleleaf Sports Complex.
Pacha scored a pair of conference titles, edging a pair of Mount Pleasant rivals in the process. After reaching 17 feet on the long jump, beating Elsie Lange by 15 inches, Pacha edged Kenna Lamm by a tenth of a second in the 200-meter dash winning the race in 26.7.
Dunlap, meanwhile, won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.21 seconds beating Mount Pleasant teammates Lamm and Jenna Gilmore. Fairfield finished with 133 points, second only to Mount Pleasant's conference-winning total of 204.
The Fairfield boys finished fourth in the Southeast Conference meet, scoring 86 points. Dylan Adam, Ben Boatright, Dallen Rippet and Gavin Van Veen brought home a conference championship for the Trojans, winning the 4x800 relay in 8:45.75.