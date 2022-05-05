WAYLAND — Lauren Derscheid led the Pekin girls to the Southeast Iowa Superconference north division track and field team championship on Thursday night, winning the two longest individual races of the night at WACO including a 1-2 finish early in the night with Panther teammate Lauren Steigleder in the 3,000-meter run.
Derscheid crossed the finish line in the longest race of the meet in 11:37.99, just over five seconds ahead of Steigleder. With Hillcrest Academy senior Leah Bontrager providing the closest challenge, Derscheid added a 1,500-meter conference title on Thursday posting a winning time of 5:29.61.
Dreschend also anchored Pekin's distance medley relay team to a win joining Claire Roth, Lilly Reneker and Audrey Fariss in producing a time of 4:42.97. Kerrigan Pope scored one final conference championship in the field for the Panthers, reaching 129 feet and one inch in the discus beating Louisa-Muscatine senior Kaylee Corbin by nearly 24 feet.
Pekin claimed three total relay conference titles on Thursday. Fariss, Alex Parsons, Brooke Sylvester and Sarah Eubanks won the 4x800 relay in 10:44.45 while Makenzie Dahlstrom, Fariss, Derscheid and Eubanks closed the SEISC meet winning the 4x400 relay in 4:23.47.
The Pekin boys finished fourth in their portion of the SEISC north track and field competition, scoring 77 points. Jaedon Wolver helped bring in 12.5 points for the Panthers, including a runner-up finish in the high jump making it over the bar at a height of six feet.
In the south division portion of the SEISC meet, the Cardinal girls placed third with 120 points. Addison Adam (100-meter dash), Lauren Sloan (1,500-meter run), Abigail Durflinger (400-meter hurdles) and Allie Cloke (discus) all secured runner-up finishes in the conference meet for the Comets.
Payten Poling picked up wins in both the 1,500 meters (5:32.94) and 3,000 meters (11:51.04) for the Van Buren County girls, helping the Warrior finish fourth in the SEISC south standings with 100 total points. Faith Neeley added a victory for Van Buren County, winning the 800-meter run in 2:36.46.
The Van Buren County boys scored 99 points, placing fourth with a pair of wins by Anthony Duncan in the 400-meter dash (52.42) and 400-meter hurdles (58.61) leading the charge. Duncan also anchored the Warriors to a win in the sprint medley relay with Bryce Moquin, Jackson Manning and Wyatt Mertens teaming up to produce a time of 1:38.8.
The Cardinal boys finished fifth with 93 points in the south division of the program's final SEISC meet. Isaac Left (200-meter dash), Alec Rachford (shot put) and sprint medley team of Archer Metcalf, Griffin Greiner, Lett and Landon Becker all placed second for the Comets, who will be part of the South Central Conference next season.