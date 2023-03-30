WEST BURLINGTON — Four wins by the Pekin girls track and field team, including a sweep of the throwing events by freshman Anna Hadley, helped the Panthers bring home the Class B team championship on Tuesday night from the West Burlington Falcon Relays. Pekin finished with 173 total points, beating Southeast Iowa Superconference north division rival Danville by 17.
Hadley and senior teammate Emma Phillips produced the top two Class B discus throws with Hadley earning the win, reaching 118 feet and five inches. Phillips was second with a throw of 90-11 while Pekin sophomore Grace Phillips placed fourth with a toss of 81-11.
The Panther girls also had a successful night on the track in the distance races. Chloe Glosser scored the win in the Class B 1,500-meter run in 5:18.43 while Lauren Steigleder earned a victory for Pekin in the Class B 3,000 meters crossing the finish line in 12:02.28.
In Class A, the Fairfield girls finished in third place with 86 total points. The Trojans picked up the win in the shuttle hurdle relay as Maya Lane, Lilly Bergren, Hayley Reinier and Maddy Martin picked up the victory in 1:14.51.
The Fairfield girls will be home for to compete against Burlington, Central Lee, Fort Madison and Oskaloosa on Tuesday. Pekin will compete at Davis County for the second time in three outdoor meets taking part in next Tuesday's Dennis Anderson Relays.
