BLOOMFIELD — On a night where school records fell and teams produced top times in the state, the biggest ovation at the Dennis Anderson Relays came from a bolt of lightning and rumble of thunder.
After running, jumping and throwing while getting soaked by rain that moved into southern Iowa just over an hour after the start of Davis County's home track and field meet, area athletes couldn't help but cheer the opportunity to seek shelter. Less than 15 minutes later, the remainder of the meet was called off with the threat of more showers and potential thunderstorms in the area.
It was the latest weather-related issue for the Mustang boys, who were hoping to finally complete a full meet on Tuesday. Weather has kept Davis County from being able to produce results in several events, including the 10 races that were still scheduled to be run with weather forced the meet to be stopped.
"It just seems like all the kids do is practice. It's like going to work and not getting paid," Davis County head boys track coach Mike Finneran said. "It's just frustrating. You'd like to get some times in to get some seeds in for the (South Central) conference meet and the (2A) district meet.
"It's just tough to keep the kids interested and motivated when every time you prepare for a meet, it gets cancelled. It's Mother Nature. It's Iowa. It's just the way it is."
The night was not a complete wash. Davis County produced the top time in the boys 4x800 relay, crossing the finish line in 8:55.06 beating Fairfield by nearly four seconds.
"Carson Shively and Collin Batterson looked really good. Mark (Shirley) and Brody (Humphrey) just came off running the 3,200 meters. They were a little bit tanked, but that's to be expected. We were trying to get points. In other meets, I think they'll be fresh and that time will come down."
Karston Nebel picked up the win for the Davis County girls in the 3,000 meter run, crossing the finish line in 12:53.85 beating Cardinal junior Ava Ferrell by just under four seconds. Kallie Greiner scored a victory in the girls long jump, reaching 16 feet, in what was something of a bittersweet night for the Mustangs after having their only home meet of the season shortened by the weather.
"You know those seniors want to go out there and put on a show," Finneran said. "I feel bad for them. This is the last time they'll put that Davis County uniform on at home to run in front of family and friends. To have it shut down is pretty disappointing."
Before the rain moved in, area athletes were storming up the state leaderboard by breaking school records on the track and in the field. Connor Lyons, Tallon Bates, Aiden Lyons and River Patterson produced run a new school record for the Fairfield boys in the sprint medley relay as the Trojan teammates won the race in 1:35.89, posting the state's top time in the event.
"I think the competition we've gone up against this season has pushed us to this point," Patterson said. "Hopefully, we're just going to keep pushing each other all season."
Griffin Greiner, meanwhile, set a new school record in the boys long jump nearly reaching the blue standard for automatically qualifying for the Drake Relays reaching 22 feet and 4.5 inches. Greiner can automatically qualify for Drake by reaching 22-6 as the Comet senior produced the third-best jump in the entire state on Tuesday.
"The guys just look comfortable out there, even against some very good competition," Cardinal head boys track and field Rich Mayson said. "I like our team and the guys we've got. They all do some really good things. They all have different strengths and we've been able to capitalize on that so far."
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont boys also secured a pair of wins on Tuesday, opening the season by winning the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:09.94. Sam Seddon also picked up the win for the Rockets in the boys 3,200 meters, posting a two-mile time of 11:13.87 beating Shirley by almost 16 seconds.
"Sam actually set a personal record in that race by 20-some seconds," EBF head boys track and field coach Micheal Pilcher said. "I'm going to look at this as the glass being half-full. Two years ago, because of COVID, we didn't even get to have a season. This year, with all the weather last week, I'm just happen to have even a partial meet."
The Pekin girls, hoping to contend for a second straight team title after winning the Falcon Relays in West Burlington last week, scored a pair of wins before the weather moved in. The Panthers produced the top time in the girls 4x800 relay, posting the seventh-best time in Class 2A by crossing the finish line in 10:44.87, while returning state medalist Kerrigan Pope won the girls shot put with a throw of 36-9.5.
Lyons edged Cardinal sophomore Isaac Lett in the boys 100-meter dash, posting a season-best time of 11.51 seconds. Moravia junior Gage Hanes was able to bring home the title in the boys discus throw, reaching 99 feet and one inch edging Pekin freshman Isaac Sylvester, who was in the middle of wrapping up the shot put competition when the weather brought the meet to a sudden end.