Prep track and field: Rocket girls win team title at Belle Plaine

BELLE PLAINE — Molly Shafer and Caroline Van Utrecht each scored a pair of individual wins while combining to bring home 47 of the 156 points that led the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls track and field team to a first-place finish on Tuesday at the Belle Plaine Invitational.
Overall, the Rockets won seven events including three relay races taking the Class A team championship by a 48-point margin over Lynnville-Sully. Shafer picked up a team-high 25 points for EBF, scoring 20 with wins in the girls high jump clearing the bar at five-feet even before leading a 1-2 finish for the Rockets with teammate Lacey Taylor in the 100-meter hurdles crossing the finish line in 17.34 seconds.
Shafer helped EBF earn relay wins in both the distance medley (4:33.07) and the 4x400 (4:14.59) to clinch the team title. Van Utrecht, meanwhile, won the 400-meter dash in 1:06.62 beating North Mahaska sophomore Kayla Readshaw by less than two seconds before claiming the 800-meter run in 2:49.09.
"It was a great first outdoor meet and first win for the Rockets in a few years," EBF head girls track and field coach Gladys Genskow said. "We were able to fill every spot for this meet and picked up many secondary points. Each event has set a baseline to set goals and make improvements for the next meet on Tuesday at Lynnville-Sully."
Kate Shafer and Taylor posted the top two times in the 400-meter hurdles with Shafer taking the win in 1:13.48 while Taylor added a time of 1:17.11 after running the 100-meter hurdles in 18.44 seconds. Taylor also joined Kadi Cody, Whitney Klyn and Lizzy Van Utrecht to win the sprint medley relay in 1:59.48 for the Rockets.
"I'm so proud of how they competed," Genskow said. "We have changed some events to see what some possibilities are and find out what our runners can do. There are many options this season and it will be exciting for the girls to see their potential grow each meet."
Sigourney finished sixth among Class A schools in the Belle Plain Invitational with 37 total points. Addison Yates led the Savages, coming within a second of winning the 1,500-meter run posting a runner-up finish in the race in 5:51.64.
Twin Cedars finished fifth among Class B schools with 39.5 points. Rylee Dunkin, who recently committed to play softball next season at Upper Iowa University, scored 38 points in the meet for the Sabers winning the 100-meter dash in 13.96 seconds, the 1,500-meter run in 5:45.05 and the long jump reaching 15 feet and 10.5 inches.
