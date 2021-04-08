EDDYVILLE — The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont high school girls track and field team once again found themselves in a battle for a team title heading into the final race of the night.
This time, the Rockets were holding a slim three-point lead two nights after trailing Lynnville-Sully by five going into the 4x400 relay. For the second straight meet, EBF won the final race, this time securing a team championship in the process winning the Class A portion of their home invitational.
The original invitational was the first meet held on the new Eddyville track in 1978. The EBF girls got a winning run from Alyia Wagamon, Nevaya Vandello, Lizzy Van Utricht and Brooke Shafer in the 4x400, finishing first in 4:34.33 to hold off Albia in the race by less than a second and PCM in the team standings, beating the Mustangs 134-127.
"This was the highlight of the season thus far," noted EBF head girls track and field head coach Gladys Genskow. "We've finished second in the last two meets."
Shafer had another big night for the Rockets, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 17.81 seconds and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:11.22. The EBF senior also placed second in the long jump, reaching 14 feet and 9.5 inches as Rocket teammate Abby Jager won the Class A title with a leap of 15-1.75.
EBF took home two relay wins at Ike Ryan Field, beating out PCM by 2.52 seconds in the 4x200 relay in 2:00.16. The Rockets also edged out Cardinal by just over a second in the sprint medley as Emma McDonough, Megan Lobberecht, Hailey Boyer and Van Utricht won the half-mile relay in 2:03.44.
"The 4x200 (McDonough, Lobberecht, Wagamon, Ruth E. Gutch) has been the surprise relay for us this year," assessed Genskow. "We won last Tuesday (at Lynnville-Sully) as well."
East Marshall's Mkenzie Robinson was a double winner, taking the 1,500 in 5:40.16 and the 3,000 in 12:12.27 to help edge Cardinal by half-a-point for fourth place in Class A. The Comets picked up a win in the 4x100 relay as Kiya Chapin, Brinlee Ostrander, Alexia McClure and Emma Becker produced a time of 55.13 seconds.
Albia finished third in Class A with 68 points. The Lady Dees finished second in three relays including the distance medley (5:00.44), 4x800 (11:16.01) and the 4x400 (4:35.13) races.
Van Buren County finished sixth with 59 points. Kalyn Tuttle picking up a win for the Warriors with a throw of 87 feet and three inches in the discus while Shea Schott, Kadence Nusbaum, Isabel Manning and Faith Neeley produced a winning run of 4:57.67 in the distance medley relay.
Baxter took home the team championship in Class B with 165 points, capturing wins in seven relays as well as seven individual events. Mandee Selover scored wins for the Bolts in the 200 meter dash (29.31) and the 400 meter dash (1:06.55) as well as a winning long jump of 15 feet and two inches.
Merrin Ziesman captured wins for Baxter in two field events, the shot put (26-10) and the discus (78-11). Twin Cedars sophomore Riley Dunkin continued to exert her self in the 1,500 meter run, winning the event in the time of 5:32.37 while placing second in the 3,000 meters in 11:50.7, helping the Sabers finishing fourth in Class B with 70 points.