OTTUMWA — If only there wasn't already a movie titled "Rain Man."
Otherwise, it might be a perfect nickname for Ottumwa freshman Delilah Subsin. With raindrops falling all around Mineart Field on Thursday night, Subsin let loose with two throws in discus and shot put rings that clinched two tickets to the Iowa High School State Track and Field championships.
First, Subsin nearly pulled off a winning effort in the shot put unleashing a toss that traveled two inches beyond 40 feet to take a late lead over Indianola junior Kendall McDaniel. It took a personal-best throw of 40-6 by McDaniel on her final toss to edge Subsin for the regional title at the Class 4A state track and field qualifer in Norwalk, ultimately sending both athletes on to state with two of the state's top-five 4A throws.
"It was really hard to throw the shot put. I was actually a little upset when I got second in that since I was seeded first, but things happen," Subsin said. "I think she (McDaniel) and I are about even on our best throws of the season, so we could be in for a showdown at state."
Subsin wasn't done booking tickets to state on the soggy night at Norwalk. After qualifying for the finals in the discus, Subsin unleashed her best throw of the year reaching 113 feet and two inches exceeding her personal best by over six feet in the process. Indianola freshman Abbi Kluver was able to edge Subsin for the regional title with a throw of 116-7 while OHS teammate Jordan Pauls earned a berth in the state meet as well, finishing third on Thursday at the state qualifier with a throw of 111-9.
"I feel like I'm being more strategic about where I'm placing my feet," Subsin said. "I used to be always in the middle. Now, I'm more on the side and I'm throwing perfectly now. The more you do it, the better you're going to get.
"Jordan has always beat me, but it's been a friendly competition. I love having her there with me. It's an extra bit of encouragement and it makes me feel like I can do it."
All told, the Ottumwa girls qualified in three of the four field events. Both Subsin and Pauls will be experiencing the state meet for the first time with Pauls finally qualifying in her senior season.
"I was very nervous I was going to drop the disc a few times because of the rain," Pauls said. "I dried my disc off really well for that long throw. I put it under my shirt, made sure my shoes were dry and waited until the wind died down and the rain was as calm as it could be.
"I love having Delilah around. She's always happy and she gets everyone going. She pushes me to do better. It'll be my only time competing at state. I'm glad I get to share in that with Delilah."
Elsewhere on the field, Madelyn Houk clinched a return to state in the 4A girls long jump for the third consecutive year. Down to her final attempt on Thursday with a long mark of 16-3 on her previous jumps, Houk saved her best for last reaching 16-9 to earn the automatic state berth as the runner-up in the state qualifier to Ankeny Centennial sophomore Jaeden Pratt's winning leap of 17-5.
"I've been struggling with the long jump most of the season, but I worked on it all week and put in a lot of extra hours to do my best," Houk said. "I was getting really nervous before that last jump. I thought when I landed that it wasn't a very good jump. When they announced 16-9, I just went crazy."
The Ottumwa boys qualified for state in a pair of relays on Thursday. Senior teammates Brock Brinegar, Luke Graeve and Mason Farrington joined junior Javen Rominger in qualifying for the 4x200 relay in 1:31.96, finishing fourth overall at Norwalk, with Donald Golec joining his senior teammates Graeve and Farrington along with Rominger in qualifying for the 4A boys sprint medley relay in 1:36.4 finishing fifth on Thursday.
"We just had to hope for the best. We came out here and ran as well as we could considering the rainy conditions," Farrington said. "I've never competed in a track meet like this where it just continued to constantly rain. It was key to extend our warm-ups and be ready, but it was still difficult.
"It means so much to get back to state for my senior season. I wasn't very happy with how I did (at Norwalk). It's nice to get one more chance to perform at my best in one final state meet."
The news of the state berths for Farrington came on Friday, the same day the OHS senior officially signed his letter of intent to run for the Central College men's track and field team. The three-year state qualifier in seven events is confident that he can make a smooth transition to the collegiate level.
"There are so many teammates that I've learned from at Ottumwa that I've looked up to and worked with," Farrington said. "I've had the opportunity to learn from great mentors like Donte Soloman, Adrian DuBon, Gatlin Menninga, Isaac Eaton, Austin Fountain. Those guys have pushed me over the years."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.