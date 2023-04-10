Prep track and field: Sigourney athletes compete in Steve Ehret Invitational

NEW SHARON — It was a day that track and field athletes had been waiting for. A sun-drenched afternoon with winds so light that the windmills on the hillside were not moving, greeting the participants in the Steve Ehert Invitational in New Sharon. While the times and distances were not to mid-season levels yet, the competition was intense and a crowd-pleasing battle for the team titles erupted.
In the girls race, the Sigourney Savages finished fifth with 74 points behind an intense four-way tussle for the top spot.
It all came down to the final race, the 4x400 Relay. Pella Christian pulled away from North Mahaska to win the event and the meet with 124.5 points. The Warhawks were second with 123 points while Colfax-Mingo was third with 121 and Montezuma was fourth with 117.
Leading the way for the Lady Savages was Addison Yates with a first-place finish in the 1500-meter run and she also anchored the 4x800 and distance medley relays to third-place finishes. Joining Yates on the 4x800 team were McKinley Chittick, Carly Goodwin and Reagan Clarahan, while her partners on the Distance medley team were Clarahan, Goodwin and Amiya Smallwood. Mason Clarahan was third in the 400-meter hurdles for the only other top three finish for the Savages.
Sigourney finished sixth in the boys title chase with 61.5 points. A furious battle for the top spot developed between the North Mahaska Warhawks and the Pella Christian Eagles with the Warhawks topping the Eagles by a 148 to 146.5 tally.
The top point producer for the Savages was Troy Klett with a second-place finish in the 1600-meter run, a third place in the 3200-meter run and an anchor run int the Distance Medley teaming up with Caden Clarahan, Colt Reed and Landon Crow for a fourth-place finish. Sigourney's 4x400 team of Crow, Reed and Wyatt Wehr finished sixth in the meet.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Steve Ehret Invitational
Sigourney Girls Results
High Jump – T-4. Erin Dawson 4-04, T-4. Mckinnley Chittick 4-04
Shot Put – 4. Josephine Moore 30-00
Discus – 4. Moore 83-07. 8. Kayla Renner 70-11
Sprint Medley Relay – 8. (Dani aller, Dawson, Amiya Smallwood, Ava Finneran) 2:14.43
4 X 800 Relay – 3. (Chittick, Carly Goodwin, Reagan Clarahan, Addison Yates) 11:32.7
Distance Medley – 3. (R. Clarahan, Goodwin, Smallwood, Yates) 5:08.3
400 Meter Dash – 4. Chittick 1:08.9
4 X 200 Relay – 7. (Aller, Jayden Montgomery, Makinzie Belvel, Autumn Belvel) 2:18.3
100 Meter Hurdles – 6. Mason Clarahan 19.03, 8. Dawson 19.8
800 Meter Run – 4. Fineran 2:56.0
400 Meter Hurdles – 3. M. Clarahan 1:24.9
1500 Meter Run – 1. Yates 5:47.70
4 X 100 Relay 7. (Aller, Montgomery, A. Belvel, M. Clarahan) 1:04.7
4 X 400 Relay 4. (R. Clarahan, Goodwin, Smallwood, Chittick) 4:46.2
Sigourney Boys Results
High Jump – 6. Dylan Weber 5-02
Long Jump – 6. Brady Clark 16-03
Shot Put – 4. Jayden Thompson 40-07, 8. Caden Clarahan 36-03
Discus – 6. Thompson 100-04, 8. Ashton Schwab 96-00
Sprint Medley Relay – 7. (Clark, Payton Leathers, Colt Reed, Landon Crow) 1:48.10
3200 Meter Run – 3. Troy Klett 11:18.20
Distance Medley – 4. (Clarahan, Reed. Crow, Klett) 4:14.10
400 Meter Dash – T-6 Wyatt Wehr 1:00.3
4 X 200 Relay – 7. (Cale Wilson, Weber, Schwab Thompson) 1:47.60
110 High Hurdles – 5. Clarahan 18.3
800 Meter Run – 4. Crow 2:24.5
200 Meter Dash - 5. Reed 25.0
1600 Meter Run – 2. Klett 5:11.10
4 X 100 Relay – 5. (Clark, Leathers, Clarahan, Reed) 49.10
4 X 400 Relay – 6. (Crow, Reed, Wehr, Klett) 4:08.2
