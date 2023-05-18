DES MOINES — For Kallie Greiner, a state championship was just a step away.
On her penultimate attempt of the Class 2A girls long jump, the Davis County senior reached 17 feet and 7.5 inches. With one round to go at Drake Stadium, Greiner found herself with the best jump of the day leading the event at the Iowa High School State Track and Field championships on the verge of claiming a state championship.
New Hampton senior Carlee Rochford, however, had one more chance to overtake Greiner. Down to her final jump, Rochford reached out with a jump of 17-10 edging Greiner by 2.5 inches for the title.
Greiner would ultimately settle for the silver medal with a second-place finish at state on Thursday, fouling on her sixth and final attempt in the finals. The leap is still a personal-best for Greiner and ninth-best overall in the entire state for the year.
Anthony Duncan also came within inches of a state championship for the Van Buren County boys track and field team. The returning state medalist finished less than second shy of his own state championship medal, finishing third overall in the 2A boys 400-meter dash in 50.04 seconds.
Field events highlighted the opening day for area athletes at the state track and field championships. Jordan Pauls, competing in her first and only state track and field meet, brought home a medal for the Ottumwa High School girls track and field team finishing eighth in the 4A discus with a throw of 119 feet and two inches setting a new personal high with her second of six throws at state.
Pauls' freshman teammate, Delilah Subsin, failed to make the finals in the discus finishing 14th overall in the state meet with an opening throw of 111-11. Subsin will be back in action on Friday competing in the girls 4A shot put throw at 9 a.m.
Also back in action Friday morning throwing the discus will be Pekin freshman Anna Hadley. On Thursday, Hadley's first throws in a state track and field meet came in the shot put ring where Hadley earned the bronze medal placing third in the 1A girls shot put with a throw reaching 39 feet and 1.75 inches.
As was the case on Thursday, Hadley will have to contend with Bishop Garrigan senior Audi Crooks. Iowa's Miss Basketball became the first three-time champion of the 1A girls shot put winning the event on Thursday with a throw of 44-0.75.
Hadley wasn't the only Pekin athlete to claim medals on Thursday on the opening day of the state track meet. On the blue oval, Chloe Glosser stepped in for Claire Roth to anchor the Panthers to a fifth-place finish in the 1A girls 4x800 relay as Pekin finished the two-mile relay in 9:56.31 in the program's attempt to win the state race for the second straight year.
Van Buren County senior Wyatt Mertens, the top state qualifier in the Class 2A boys long jump, finished eighth in the event on Thursday reaching 21 feet and 8.5 inches. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremotn sophomore Molly Shafer qualified for the 2A girls 200-meter dash finals after posting the seventh-best time in the preliminary heats in 26.02 seconds.
Shafer's twin sister, Kate, earned a state medal of her own finishing the 2A girls 400-meter dash in sixth place crossing the finish line in 58.28 seconds. Albia sophomore Abby George placed 10th in the event in 59.78.
