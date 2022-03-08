CEDAR FALLS – Jayden Ruiz, Colton Jones, John White and Kade Mosely posted the 64th-best time in the 4x200 relay at the Dickinson Relays on Tuesday on the opening day of competition for the Centerville boys track and field team.
Ruiz posted the top time among the Big Red runners in the 60-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 7.57 seconds. Mosely finished the race in 8.13 seconds while Jones posted a time of 8.31.
Mosely posted the top time among the Centerville runners in the 200-meter dash, finishing the race in 26.73 seconds. Ruiz posted a season-opening time of 27.62 seconds while White crossed the finish line in 28.22.