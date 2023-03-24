BLOOMFIELD – First, there was a win in the 4x800 relay.
Then came the victory in the 1,500-meter run.
What made the Iowa-Missouri Battle of the Border memorable for Pekin freshman Chloe Glosser is how the night ended. Anchoring the 4x400 relay less than 30 minutes after finishing off a winning run of 5:12.8 in the 1,500 for the Panther girls, Glosser found herself in the closest race of the night battling Davis County freshman Morgan Schultz to the finish line.
For a moment, it appeared Schultz might have edged Glosser with a late lunge at the line. After a several tense seconds, however, the Panthers were awarded the win by 0.13 seconds leading to an emotional celebration to close out the first outdoor meet of the season.
"I didn't feel my best going into that final leg, but I couldn't use that as an excuse," Glosser said. "I just tried to push as hard as I could for my team. That was a very tough final lap, but it was a good way to end the night. I was scared, but I trusted myself and I knew I'd give it my all no matter what."
The inaugural Iowa-Missouri Battle of the Border saw the two team titles go to schools from each state. The Davis County girls, competing in their first of two home meets this season, pulled away from Pekin to bring home the team title with 187 points beating the Panthers by 24 winning eight events with three relay wins claiming the sprint medley (2:02.71), 4x100 (52.82) and the 4x200 (1:56.37) even with junior sprinter Clara Smith out nursing an ankle injury.
"This was my first time running the 4x100," Davis County senior Kallie Greiner said. "I think we've got a good team this year. I'm excited to see where we go. Hopefully, we'll get Clara nursed up and we'll be ready to go to make it to Drake, make it to state and find success together as a team."
Greiner picked up an early win in the field for the Mustang girls, reaching 16 feet and three inches to beat Schuyler County senior Jacie Moore by nearly a foot. Several Davis County teammates scored their first individual wins in the Battle of the Border including Mary Luffy's winning run in the 800-meter run (2:49.38), Hallie Husted's winning run in the 400-meter hurdles (1:20.08) and Paislie Yoder's winning run in the 100-meter hurdles (18.53).
"We have a lot of solid runners. We know we can fill anyone into open spots," Davis County senior Caden VanLaningham said. "It's good to have a full line-up so we can still have a lot of success even if we have people dealing with injuries."
VanLaningham picked up the win for the Mustang girls in the 100-meter dash, finishing the race in 12.94 seconds. Besides proving to be the fastest female runner in the Battle of the Border, VanLaningham helped the Davis County girls earn a team title on her birthday.
"It was pretty cool to win a race on my birthday," VanLaningham said. "I heard something about it being announced to the crowd before the race. I didn't actually hear it. I was too focused on the race. Other people told me they heard it."
The other team championship from the inaugural Battle of the Border went south to the Show-Me State. Clark County pulled away late from Davis County, getting a winning 22.95-second 200-meter dash and winning 1:03.48 400-meter dash from Kaden Hamner along with a winning run of 5:13 in the 1,600 meters by Mason McDaniel to beat Davis County by 19 points, 148-129, for the team title.
"I feel like we have a great group of guys and some really good numbers this year," Clark County head coach Ethan Allen said. "I feel like we've got of guys willing to work hard to earn their spots. It makes it really competitive in practice. That allows us to come out here and compete the way we did."
The Pekin boys finished third with 102 points, scoring three relay wins capped by a comeback victory in the 4x400 of 3:47.54 anchored by Jaedon Wolver. The Panthers edged past Putnam County by less than two seconds with Wolver passing Jude Watt over the final lap to secure the final win.
"I just tried to go as fast as I could," Wolver said. "We may not have a lot of numbers, but everyone on our team that's out really wants to be here. Everyone wants to compete hard. Our times might not be showing it right now, but once we get closer to the middle of the season, we're really going to have a strong team."
Pekin proved to be strong in the distance races with Lauren Steigleder taking the girls 3,000-meter run in 12:07.96 while Brady McWhirter added a win in the boys 3,200-meter run in 10:18. In both races, there was plenty of support as Pekin teammates cheered on both runners on each lap rounding the third turn.
"We've got a really good team and a really good bond," McWhirter said. "It's really good to hear them cheering me on."
Perhaps the most unique win of the inaugural Battle of the Border came in the boys 400-meter hurdles. Competing for the first time ever in the event, Davis County senior Tayden Bish edged Wolver for the win crossing the finish line in 58.35 seconds.
"It was a pretty fun race. This was my first time running it ever," Bish said. "It's something different. It's not just a lap around the track. You have to try to do something to get over each hurdle. I didn't practice it once. This was just supposed to be a test trail to see how I can do. If get a little more practice at it, I might do even better the next time."
