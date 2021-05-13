IOWA CITY — The last time Gatlin Menninga ran down the long jump runway at Iowa City West, it cost him a chance to compete at Drake Stadium.
On Thursday, Menninga's second long jump at Trojan Stadium clinched a trip back to the big blue oval for the Ottumwa senior.
Menninga's first long jump since injuring his hamstring during the Hollingsworth Relays last month resulted in the second-best leap of the night for any athlete at the Iowa High School state qualifying meet hosted by Iowa City West. Reaching 21 feet and four inches locked Menninga into the Class 4A boys portion of the state track and field championships next week in Des Moines and kicked off one of the best all-around days for the Bulldogs in the field.
"Coming into the meet, I was especially worried about that long jump pit," Menninga said. "I tried to calm myself down. When I'm nervous, I tend to not do as well. I prayed, I drank plenty of water, I did all sorts of stretches. It worked.
"I was happy at first that nothing pulled when I landed. Waiting to see if 21-4 would be enough to get to state. It was pretty nerve-racking, put it proved to be good enough."
The Ottumwa boys finished fourth in team points with 93 in a meet featuring some of eastern Iowa's most talented athletes. Cedar Rapids Prairie held off Iowa City High by 11 (133-122) for the team title with Dubuque Senior placing third, racking up 108 total points.
The Bulldogs made their mark in the field, qualifying in all four events including a win by Jesus Jaime in the shot put edging top-seeded Iowa City High senior Raphael Hamilton by just over five inches. Jaime punched a winning ticket to state in the shot put with a throw of 54-2.75 after crossing the 160-foot barrier for the first time in the discus, finishing second to Muscatine junior Nolan Recker who saw Jaime's throw of 160-4 and lofted a beautiful district-winning toss of 177 feet and one inch in response.
"It really is something to see a discus fly through the air that far. You just have to take that in," Jaime said. "I'm actually more pleased with my discus throw even though I got second. Getting to 160 feet is a mark I've been working for all season. The nerves are gone now. I know what I'm up against. I'm just going to up there to state, throw my best and place as high as I possibly can."
Austin Fountain also got a first-hand look at one of the best athletes in the state in the boys high jump. Dubuque Senior's Logan Flanagan settled for a jump of 6-5 on Thursday after entering the district meet with a personal-best mark of 6-7.
Fountain was able to edge Iowa City High sophomore Matt Schaeckenbach for the second state-qualifying berth in the boys long jump, crossing the bar at 6-2 with less scratches. The Ottumwa junior shared a handshake with Flanagan as both athletes acknowledged they'll be seeing each other again in Des Moines as part of the state boys long jump competition.
"I knew there was going to be some tough competition coming up here, but once we got going and things started falling into place, I gained more confidence," Fountain said. "Seeing what I was able to do wasn't just important to me. It was important to my coaches and important to the team."
Menninga and Fountain would earn the first automatic state bid on the track for either Ottumwa team, joining Charlie Welch and Taylor Barndt in a second-place run of 1:30.79 in the 4x200 relay. Fountain was edged out by teammate Isaac Eaton for a third automatic state berth, but is likely to join Eaton in the 400-meter hurdles after finishing in 55.07 seconds, 0.06 behind Eaton and less than a second behind second-ranked Matthew Kruse of Dubuque Senior, who won the race in 54.19 seconds.
"I knew Austin would be good. From the start of the season, I knew he had the potential to do some special things," Eaton said of Fountain. "I pointed him out to the coaches. I knew he could produce some great times. He's held true to it."
Welch added his second automatic state berth in the 200-meter dash, winning the district title in 22.27 seconds. The Ottumwa senior may be set up to run in four different events after narrowly missing out on a top-two run in the 100 dash, finishing third in 11.25 seconds and leading off a fifth-place run of 3:30.82 in the 4x400 relay.
"I just had a bad start in the 100-meter dash. It kind of fired me up for the 200," Welch said. "I actually got done in the 100 and talked with my coaches. I went out there and gave it my all for the 200."
It didn't hurt Welch to see his girlfriend qualify for the girls 200-meter dash just seconds earlier. Lina Newland, already a district champion for the Ottumwa girls earlier in the night with a winning long jump of 17 feet and 3.75 inches, nearly edged Cedar Rapids Prairie sophomore Sarah Jordan in 200, finishing second in 26.7 seconds just 0.07 seconds short of the win.
"I was hoping to qualify in the 200. I've been training to do that," Newland said. "I was really happy with the performance. I'm really happy to have a personal best. I didn't think Charlie was going to even make it to state in his 200 just looking at the times entering the meet. I didn't even realize he won until everyone started telling me that he had. It was really great to hear that."
The Ottumwa girls finished seventh with 69 points, 72 behind Cedar Rapids Prairie's winning total. Anne Guest gave the Bulldog girls a huge spark at the start of the state qualifier reaching 5-4 to win the girls high jump with her best height since reaching 5-5 last March before the 2020 track and field season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I've still got some goals of reaching 5-5 and 5-6, but I feel like I jumped an extra height to get there," Guest said. "The district meet makes everyone nervous, but I wanted to get comfortable jumping at 5-3 or 5-4. Making it over at 5-4 feels so much better."
Jesus Jaime (discus, shot put).
Charlie Welch (200 dash, 4x200).
Gatlin Menninga (long jump, 4x200).
Austin Fountain (high jump, 4x200).
Isaac Eaton (400 hurdles).
Taylor Barndt (4x200).
GIRLS
Lina Newland (long jump, 200 dash).
Anne Guest (high jump).