WASHINGTON – Both the Ottumwa Bulldogs and Fairfield Trojans stepped outside for the first time during the high school boys track and field season on Thursday, competing at the Steve Roth Relays.
Ottumwa scored 20 points during the meet, finishing 25th out of the 27 teams that that received points at Case Field and 18th among varsity teams. The Fairfield Trojans finished with 36 points during the meet, sharing 21st place among all 27 teams and 16th among varsity teams.
Both Fairfield and Ottumwa scored top-10 finishes in the boys high jump. Giberson cleared the bar at a height of 5-10, two inches shy of Iowa City High senior Matt Schaeckenbach, while Ottumwa freshman Jonathan Miller joined six jumpers in a tie for seventh place clearing 5-6 in his outdoor track and field debut.
Fairfield junior Caden Allison picked up six points for the Trojans, producing the top throw in the fourth flight and seventh-best overall throw in the discus reaching 114 feet and 10 inches. Dylan Adam produced the seventh-fastest run in the 400-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 1:01.54, while Fairfield teammates Ian Alpara, Gilbertson, Kevin Dorothy and Brock Atwood produced the 10th-fastest shuttle hurdle relay time of the meet in 1:15.44.
Ottumwa senior Mason Farrington opened his outdoor season with a pair of top-10 individual runs, producing the sixth-fastest run in the 400-meter dash in 52.08 seconds and the eighth-fastest run in the 100-meter dash in 11.64. Luke Graeve produced the eighth-fastest 400 time, crossing the finish line in 53.42 while cracking the top 10 in the long jump reaching 18 feet and four inches.
The Bulldogs also had three top-10 relay runs during the meet. Graeve, Farrington, Miller and Donald Golec produced the seventh-fastest time in the 4x400 relay in 3:41.37 while Golec, Koby Chanthalavanh, Javen Rominger and Bryan Wilson produced the eighth-fastest overall 4x200 relay in 1:40.71. Chanthalavanh, Rominger, William Miller and Brock Brinegar produced the ninth-fastest 4x100 relay time in 47.33 seconds.
Ottumwa and Fairfield will both compete at the Mount Pleasant Co-Ed Relays next Thursday. Action gets underway at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex at 4:30 p.m.
