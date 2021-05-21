DES MOINES — The 2021 Iowa High School State Track and Field championship meet started with a busy day for one area athlete.
It will end the same way on Saturday.
Fairfield junior Anna Dunlap will match the feat of Cardinal junior Griffin Greiner, who spent Thursday roaming around Drake Stadium competing in four different events during the Class 2A portion of the state track meet. Dunlap officially qualified to run in four different finals on Saturday for the Trojans, finishing second in the 3A girls 100-meter hurdles in 15.46 seconds before anchoring Fairfield to the fifth-fastest prelim time in the 4x100 relay in 50.06 seconds.
Add in the shuttle hurdle relay and the 100-meter dash, both of which Dunlap qualified for on Thursday, and it all adds up to what will be a busy conclusion to a breakout season for the Fairfield junior.
"Not being able to come up here last year, this really makes up for it," Dunlap said. "We're excited that we're going to put points on the board. We've been talking about scoring in a couple of events. Now, we've got the chance to score in five events.
Kelsey Pacha will be almost as busy as her Fairfield teammate, qualifying with Dunlap in the 4x100 and shuttle hurdle relays after finishing seventh to join Dunlap in the championship race of the 110-low hurdles. Ironically, it's Pacha that helped create a rival for herself in the chase for a state title.
"I wouldn't even know what I was doing in the hurdles without Kelsey. She's the one that taught how to do it during practice," Dunlap said. "We don't really have a specialized hurdle coach. Everything I learned, I learned from her.
"We push each other all the time during practice," Pacha added. "We always compete against each other. Whatever happens (on Saturday) happens. It'll be fun no matter what."
Friday on the track saw the Davis County boys overcome a sudden injury to place seventh in the 2A distance medley relay. Carson Shively anchored the Mustangs to a run of 3:41.56 in a race that opened with Weston Shively stepping in for Carson Maeder, who suffered an elbow injury while competing in the 2A boys 110 high hurdles.
"It definitely put negative thoughts in the back of our minds. We're just glad that we had someone to fill Carson's place," Shively said. "We didn't want him to injure his arm even worse by trying to compete."
Instead, the Mustangs called on a pair of state alternates to run in both the distance medley and 4x400 relays. Alex Lynch, who was prepared to root for his Davis County teammates in the stands, was suddenly thrust on to the field inside Drake Stadium getting just a few hours to prepare for his debut on the big blue oval.
"I'm glad I brought my uniform with me. I didn't wake up this morning expecting Carson to injure his elbow," Lynch said. "You've got to expect the unexpected sometimes. In about two hours, I went from being in the stands to being on the track. It just kind of happened and now, I'll never forget it."
Outside of Drake Stadium, Centerville senior Brady Clark brought home a state medal for the Big Reds finishing sixth in the 2A boys discus. Clark saved his best throw of the day for the end, clinching the top-six finish by reaching 142 feet and eight inches on his sixth toss.
"I went out there and tried to go as fast as I could through the ring," Clark said. "I threw as hard as I could. The goal was always to get up here and place. It's been two years since I've thrown. I was glad to be able to come back and have this chance to throw at state."
Pekin junior Kerrigan Pope added five more points to the total of the Panther girls, finishing fourth in the 1A girls shot put with a throw of 127 feet and five inches. Pacha narrowly missed bringing home Fairfield's first medal of the state meet, finishing ninth in the 3A girls long jump coming up one inch short of reaching 17 feet.