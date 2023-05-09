Prep track: Mustang girls win fourth straight team title

ALBIA — What an afternoon and evening for a track meet. The Albia Blue Demons and Lady Dees hosted the annual South Central Conference showdown under warm, sunny skies and a very light breeze last Thursday. After fighting raging winds and cold temperatures most of the spring, the athletes were primed for top-notch competition.
The competition for the SCC girls team title proved to be a thrilling battle to the finish between the three-time defending champion Mustangs of Davis County and the Rockets of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Mustangs claiming the conference crown for the fourth straight year, edging EBF 162.5-157. The Lady Dees edged the Panthers of Knoxville by a single point, 94-93, for third place. The Comets of Cardinal came in fifth with 75 points, followed by Chariton with 53.5, Clarke with 49 and Centerville with 46.
The Mustangs rode their team depth, which allowed them to score in all 19 events and twice in nine individual events. Adding to the mix was the Davis County relay strength that produced top three finishes in all seven relays.
The big event for the Mustangs would be the 100-meter dash where Caden VanLaningham and Clara Smith went 1-2. Major points were added with 3-4 finishes by Kallee Nebel and Karston Nebel in the 1,500-meter run and by Noelle Hill and Paislie Yoder in the high jump.
The Davis County sprint power was on display as the Mustangs won the 4x100, 4x200 and sprint medley relays. The 4x100 unit of Kallie Greiner, Sydney Utt, Caden VanLaningham and Smith and the 4x200 combo of Greiner Halle Husted, Utt and Smith both led the pack while the sprint medley team of Utt, Smith Caden VanLaningham and Isabelle Carnahan moved into first place when the winning EBF team was disqualified by an out-of-zone infraction.
Three second-place relays and three second-place individuals provided big points toward the Mustang total. Second-place relay teams were the 4x400 team of Augusta Warren, Cassidy VanLaningham, Charley Barnhart and Clarahan. The 4x800 foursome of Warren, Bradi Houston, Kallee Nebel and Mary Luffy and the shuttle hurdle team of Yoder, Husted, Holland Hunter and Greiner. Individual seconds went to Caden VanLaningham in the 200-meter dash, Yoder in the 100-meter hurdles and Greiner in the long jump.
“I’m really pleased with our team,” Davis County girls track coach Derek Robison said. "It was a real battle between our kids and EBF. Both teams performed so well. Our depth was huge. We scored in every event and doubled in several. Big points by our relays gave us the boost we needed. Our high jumpers both had personal records and gave us a lift. We also had a nice production from our field event people."
After the early disappointment in the sprint medley, the Rockets kept their focus and came back with vengeance. Using their strength in the hurdles and middle distances, the Rockets went to work on the comeback trail and nearly pulled it off.
Molly Shafer was the drive shaft for the Rockets as she soared over the bar at 5-6 to win the high jump. Shafer also won the 200-meter dash (26.29), won the 100-meter hurdles (15.8) and anchored the 4x400 team of Abby Jager, Lizzy Van Utrecht and Kate Shafer to a win in 4:06.2.
Kate Shafer, Molly's twin sister, got into the act as well by winning the 400-meter dash (59.52) and the 400-meter hurdles (1:10.41). The Rockets got a surprise win from the quartet of Lacey Taylor, Hollie Roberts, Kaylee Helm and Chloe Lyon.
Albia was led by freshman distance phenom, McKenna Montgomery, who won the 1,500-meter run (5:09.71) and the 3,000-meter run (10:57.24). Montgomery also anchored Albia's winning 4x800 combination of Abby George, Avery Major and MaKenna Cronin to victory.
Serene Thompson gave Montgomery help in the distance races with a second-place run in the 1,500 and a third-place run in the 3,000. George grabbed second place in the 400-meter Dash (59.99) and the 800-meter run (2:29.7). Major took second in the 400-meter hurdles.
The Cardinal Comets did not have any wins, but Ava Ferrell notched a second-place finish in the 3,000-meter run. Cardinal's 4x200 relay team of Brinlee Ostrander, Makenna Chickering, Ashlynn Patrick and Addison Adam took second place.
The Centerville girls were led by a second-place finish in the shot put by Rachel George. The Redettes also had top-four finishes by Alaina Arnevik in the 400 hurdles and the 4x200 unit of Molly Moore, Arnevik, Shelbi Ritter and Taliyah Raub.
A powerful pack of Panthers from Knoxville overwhelmed the rest of the boys teams with 181 points to run away with the SCC title. EBF and Davis County deadlocked for second place with 117 points each and Cardinal was fourth with 96. Fifth place went to Chariton with 88 points followed by Albia with 57, Clarke with 53 and Centerville with 27.
The dominating Panther attack scored in all 19 events and doubled in 10 of them. They won seven events and went 1-2 in the long jump to pile up a huge margin of victory.
The Davis County boys were led by double winner Sutton Shively. Shively won grueling double of 3,200 and 1,600 meters and 1600 meters. The Mustangs' 4x800 crew of Mark Fraise, Tyler Burton, Charlie Warren and Collin Batterson turned in a fine time of 8:20.05 for the gold.
The Mustangs had a pair of second-place finish from Tayden Bish in the 400-meter dash and 400-meter hurdles. Batterson placed second in the 800-meter dash. Davis County's sprint medley team of Derek Hamm, Blaine Meyer, Owen Bell and Bish took second as did the 4x400 foursome of Hank Bulechek, Burton, Warren and Bish.
The Rockets of EBF had a pair of winning relays. The shuttle hurdle combination of Clayton Sandifer, Conner Arnold, Thomas McCrea and Russell McCrea found gold as did the 4x200 quartet of Donterio Campbell, Kody Arnold, Conner Arnold and Vinny Webster.
EBF received a second and a third-place finish in the 110 high hurdles from Russell and Thomas McCrea. The 4x100 Relay team of Blake Hughes, Campbell, Kody Arnold and Webster took the silver for the Rockets.
Isaac Lett led the Cardinal attack with a win in the 100-meter dash, a second in the 200-meter dash and joined Bradley Snook, Montana Rupe and Archer Metcalf on the winning sprint medley team. Lett also led off the winning distance medley team of Rupe Metcalf and Gavin Van Veen. The other Comet winner was Alec Rachford in the shot put.
The Albia Blue Demons left a calling card in the final event of the evening. The team of Christopher McDonald, Ethan Yarkosky, Dominike Deevers and Ethan Stalzer scorched the track with an outstanding time of 3:28.12 in the 4x400 relay. Albia also had a first place from Ryan Little in the high jump at 6-2. The distance medley team of Deevers, Yarkosky, McDonald and Stalzer took the silver for the Blue Demons.
Centerville’s best finishes were a second by Daniel George in the shot put. The Big Reds placed third in the 4x200 from the group of Griffin Weber, Drennan Moorman, Ryan Sinnott and Connor Stephens.
Davis County Girls Results:
100 Meter Dash – 1. Caden VanLaningham 13.11, 2. Clara Smith 13.19
200 Meter Dash – 2. Cad. VanLaningham 26.69, 5. Cassidy VanLaningham 27.95
400 Meter Dash – 6. Isabelle Carnahan 1:03.01, 7. Cas. VanLaningham
800 Meter Run – 4. Augusta Warren 2:35.21
1500 Meter Run – 3. Kallee Nebel 5:41.99, 4. Karston Nebel 5:44.17
3000 Meter Run – 4. Kar. Nebel 12:35.98, 6. Morgan Schultz 13:08.78
100 Meter Hurdles – 2. Paislie Yoder 17.21
400 Meter Hurdles – 6. Halle Husted 1:1858
4 X 100 Meter Relay – 1. Kallie Greiner, Sydney Utt, Cad. VanLaningham, Smith NT
4 X 200 Meter Relay – 1. Greiner, Husted, Utt, Smith 1:53.06
4 X 400 Meter Relay – 2. Warren, Cas. VanLaningham, Charley Barnhart, Carnahan 4:15.74
4 X 800 Meter Relay – 2. Warren, Bradi Houston, Kal. Nebel, Mary Luffy 10:54.33
Sprint Medley Relay – 1. Utt, Smith, Cad. VanLaningham, Carnahan 1:58.71
Distance Medley Relay – 3. Utt, Addison McClure, Houston, Barnhart 4:52.90
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 2. Yoder, Husted, Holland Hunter, Greiner 1:18.52
High Jump – 3. Noelle Hill 5-2, 4. Yoder 5-0
Long Jump – 2. Greiner 16-8. 7. Yoder 13-10
Shot Put – 5. Cora Maeder 32-8, 7. Aubrey Harsch 30-8
Discus – 5. Chelsea Prevo 91-2, 7. Maeder 84-7
EBF Girls Results:
200 Meter Dash – 1. Molly Shafer 26.29, 8. Lizzy Van Utrecht 28.11
400 Meter Dash – 1. Kate Shafer 59.52, 5. L. Van Utrecht 1:01.57
800 Meter Run – 3. Caroline Van Utrecht 2:30.38, 5. Abby Jager 2:39.7
1500 Meter Run – 6. Claire Hayward 6:00.21, 7. Kaitlyn Glenn 6:07.38
100 Meter Hurdles – 1. M. Shafer 15.8, 3. Lacey Taylor 17.71
400 Meter Hurdles – 1. K. Shafer 1:10.41, 3. Taylor 1:15.49
4 X 100 Meter Relay – 5. Names and Times are missing
4 X 200 Meter Relay – 3. Hailey Boyer, Glenn, Kaylee Helm, Kadi Cody 1:55.71
4 X 400 Meter Relay – 1. Jager, L. Van Utrecht, K. Shafer, M. Shafer 4:06.2
4 X 800 Meter Relay – 4. Glenn, Lilyann Morrison, Nevaya Vandello, Ava Eastlick 12:26.83
Distance Medley Relay – 2. Cody, Whitney Klyn, C. Van Utrecht, Jager 4:40.01
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 1. Taylor, Hollie Roberts, Helm, Chloe Lyon 1:18.29
High Jump – 1. M. Shafer 5-6, 2. Aliya Wagamon 5-2
Long Jump – 4. Jager 14-5, 5. Roberts 14-1
Shot Put – 6. Elyse Grove 32-6, 8. Cooper Champoux
Discus – 3. Ella Ray 98-3, 8. Khelee Meyer 81-1
Cardinal Girls Results:
100 Meter Dash – 4. Addison Adam 13.53
200 Meter Dash – 7. Adam 28.04
1500 Meter Run – 5. Ava Ferrell 5:50.77
3000 Meter Run – 2. Ferrell 12:07.37
100 Meter Hurdles – 5. Emarie Finch 17.81
400 Meter Hurdles – 5. Finch 1:18.16
4 X 100 Meter Relay – 4. Names and Times are missing
4 X 200 Meter Relay – 2. Brinlee Ostrander, MaKenna Chickering, Ashlynn Patrick, Adam 1:55.48
4 X 400 Meter Relay – 5. McKayla Barnes, Alexis Bissell, Kolbi Saner, Kaylen Hissem 4:59.44
4 X 800 Meter Relay – 3. Saner, Jaden Creech, Macy Grove, Barnes 12:09.42
Sprint Medley Relay – 4. Ellerie Van Trump, Emma Becker, Ostrander, Bissell 2:08.45
Distance Medley Relay 6. Van Trump, Becker, Creech, Barnes 5:23.95
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 4. Hissem, Abigail Durflinger, McKenzi Strasko, Finch 1:19.7
Long Jump – 8. Durflinger 13-9
Shot Put – 3. Cynthia Albert 33-5.5
Discus – 4. Albert 95-11
Albia Girls Results:
400 Meter Dash – 2. Abby George 59.99, 8. Avery Major 1:05.13
800 Meter Run – 2. George 2:29.7, 6. Serene Thompson 2:42.7
1500 Meter Run – 1. McKenna Montgomery 5:09.71, 2. Thompson 5:36.13
3000 Meter Run – 1. Montgomery 10:57.64, 3. Thompson 12:11.84
100 Meter Hurdles – 6. Aubrey Fisher 17.99
400 Meter Hurdles – 2. Major 1:10.89
4 X 100 Meter Relay – 7. Names and Times not given
4 X 200 Meter Relay – 7. Olivia Haas, Cheyenne Selvy, Jillian Sturtz, Paige Kaster 2:22.95
4 X 400 Meter Relay – 3. George, Major, MaKenna Cronin, Brianne Driver 4:23.79
4 X 800 Meter Relay – 1. George, Major Cronin, Montgomery 10:21.04
Sprint Medley Relay – 5. Fisher, Gracie Smith, Janelle Clark, Driver 2:11.56
Distance Medley Relay – 8. Fisher, Clark, Driver, Thompson 5:48.31
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 6. Smith, Sophia Hopkins, Haas, Selvy 1:45.61
High Jump – 8. Fisher 4-4
Centerville Girls Results:
100 Meter Dash – 6. Molly Moore 13.68, 8. Taliyah Raub 13.77
400 Meter Hurdles – 4. Alaina Arnevik 1:17.04
4 x 100 Meter Relay – 6. Names and Times not given
4 X 200 Meter Relay – 4. Moore, Arnevik, Shelbi Ritter, Raub 1:56.93
4 X 400 Meter Relay – 6. Ava Pfannebecker, Layla Strode, Maggie Hindley, Ritter 5:20.12
Sprint Medley Relay – 7. Pfannebecker, Hindley, Katie Taylor, Strode 2:16.96
Distance Medley Relay – 5. Pfannebecker, Taylor, Hindley, Strode 5:18.22
High Jump – 6. Arnevik 5-0, 7. Pfannebecker 4-4
Long Jump – 6. Moore 14-1
Shot Put – 2. Rachel George 34-6
Discus – 6. George 91-1
Davis County Boys Results:
100 Meter Dash – 4. Blaine Meyer 11.78, 8. Hank Bulechek 12.08
400 Meter Dash – 2. Tayden Bish 51.19, 7. Charlie Warren 56.58
800 Meter Run – 2. Collin Batterson 2:03.22
1600 Meter Run – 1. Sutton Shively 4:54.28, 4. Aaron Cook 4:59.41
3200 Meter Run – 1. Shively 10:30.23. 8. Mark Shirley 12:10.58
110 Meter High Hurdles – 4. Meyer 16.83, 6. Jace Jackson 18.31
400 Meter Hurdles – 2. Bish 55.45
4 X 100 Meter Relay – 7. Austin Proctor, Drake Hamm, Shirley, Jackson 48.61
4 X 200 Meter Relay – 5. Bulechek, Hamm, Daniel Oliver, Owen Bell 1:40.53
4 X 400 Meter Relay – 2. Bulechek, Tyler Burton, Warren, Bish 3:31.69
4 X 800 Meter Relay – 1. Mark Fraise, Burton, Warren, Batterson 8:20.05
Sprint Medley Relay – 2. Hamm, Meyer, Bell, Bish 1:38.39
Distance Medley Relay – 5. Hamm, Jackson, Bulechek, Burton 3:56.57
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 3. Owen Erdman, Oliver, Jackson Meyer 1:12.23
Shot Put – 6. Tyler Hewitt 43-4.5
Discus – 3. Gavin Walker 126-1
EBF Boys Results:
100 Meter Dash – 3. Brooks Moore 11.67, 7. Vinny Webster 12.0
200 Meter Dash – 6. Moore 23.96, 7. Webster 24.1
400 Meter Dash – Carsen Wade 54.14
800 Meter Run – 7. Jake Mellin 2:13.17
1600 Meter Run – 3. Sam Seddon 4:57.37
3200 Meter Run – 4. Seddon 10:55.52, 6. Gavin Spaur 11:13.01
110 Meter High Hurdles – 2. Russell McCrea 15.74, 3. Thomas McCrea 16.53
400 Meter Hurdles – 6. Wade 1:00.4, 7. R. McCrea 1:01.98
4 X 100 Meter Relay – 2. Blake Hughes, Donterio Campbell, Kody Arnold, Webster 46.09
4 X 200 Meter Relay – 1. Campbell, K. Arnold, Conner Arnold, Webster 1:36.65
4 X 400 Meter Relay – 5. R. McCrea, Mellin, Wade, Moore 3:40.32
4 X 800 Meter Relay – 4. Grant LaRue, Nathan Calhoun, Noah Walker, Jackson Tuller 9:36.27
Sprint Medley Relay – 5. Daulton Burkhart, K. Arnold, Wade, Mellin 1:43.4
Distance Medley Relay – 6. Hughes, Burkhart, LaRue, Mellin 4:07.63
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 1. Clayton Sandifer, C. Arnold, T. McCrea, R. McCrea 1:05.11
High Jump – 5. Moore 6-0
Long Jump – 3. K. Arnold 18-4, 5. Hughes 17-8
Shot Put – 8. Nathan Roberts 41-5
Discus – 5. Roberts 118-5, 8. Jackson Taylor 111-4
Cardinal Boys Results:
100 Meter Dash – 1. Isaac Lett 11.34
200 Meter Dash – 2. Lett 22.84, 4. Montana Rupe 23.65
400 Meter Dash – 5. Jules Bois
800 Meter Run – 6. Gavin Van Veen 2:09.59
1600 Meter Run – 8. Karson Kirkpatrick 5:22.7
400 Meter Hurdles – 3. Archer Metcalf 57.46
4 X 100 Meter Relay – 6. Bradley Snook, Rupe, Brock Lewman, Treyton Hafele 47.76
4 x 400 Meter Relay – 3. Van Veen, Metcalf, Bois, Snook 3:36.88
4 X 800 Meter Relay – 6. Kirkpatrick, Nick Walker, Jordan Davidson, Bradley Robinson 10:00.53
Sprint Medley Relay – 1. Snook, Rupe, Lett, Metcalf 1:36.83
Distance Medley Relay 1. Lett, Rupe, Metcalf, Van Veen 3:41.88
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 4. Bois, Kirkpatrick, Mark Chichizola, Ty McIntosh 1:14.81
High Jump – 7. Walker 5-6
Shot Put – 1. Alec Rachford 47-3, 4. Issac Cox 45-11
Discus – 4. Rachford 124-8
Albia Boys Results:
200 Meter Dash – Christopher McDonald 23.22
400 Meter Dash – 6. Kael Hutchinson 56.56
800 Meter Run – 4. Ethan Stalzer 2:06.26
400 Meter Hurdles – 5. Ethan Yarkosky 58.72
4 X 100 Meter Relay – 8. Parker Hemann, Hutchinson, Paul Ballard, Jessee McMillen 56.41
4 X 200 Meter Relay – 7. Raymond Kellar, Hemann, Ryan Little, Hutchinson 1:46.01
4 x 400 Meter Relay – McDonald, Yarkosky, Dominike Deevers, Stalzer 3:28.12
Sprint Medley Relay – 3. Deevers, Yarkosky, McDonald, Stalzer 1:39,18
Distance Medley Relay – 2. Deevers, Yarkosky, McDonald, Stalzer 3:47.55
High Jump – 1. Little 6-2
Long Jump – 7. Kellar 16-8.5
Centerville Boys Results:
4 X 100 Meter Relay – 5. Griffin Weber, Drennan Moorman, Ryan Sinnott, Connor Stephens 47.38
4 X 200 Meter Relay – 3. Weber, Moorman, Sinnott, Stephens 1:39.14
4 X 400 Meter Relay – 8. Jack White, Euan Lechtenbeerg, Landon McGrann, Aiden Boeckeer 4:06.5
Sprint Medley Relay – 6. Weber, Sinnott, Moorman, Stephens 1:43.79
Distance Medley Relay – 7. Ander Rosol, Bain Weeks, White, Boecker 4:23.04
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 6. Rosol, weeks, Lechtenberg, Tristan Bethel 1:15.86
Shot Put – 2. Daniel George 47-1
