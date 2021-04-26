KEOSAUQUA — The Davis County girls track and field team scored wins in seven different events to capture the team championship on Monday at the Van Buren County's Warrior Relays.
Davis County's Kallie Greiner was a double winner, taking the long jump title with a leap of 15 feet, nine inches and the 400 meter hurdles in 1:13. Grace Buschling of Clarke County was the other double winner, taking the 1,500-meter run in 5:34 and the 3,000 meters in 12:10.
Albia was led by Jenna Gronewold, who captured first in the high jump reaching four feet and eight inches. Ellie Martin picked up a win for the Lady Dees in the 800-meter run in 2:42 before joining Juliana Brown, Avery and Allison Major posting a win in the 4x800 relay in 11:03.
Albia also grabbed the gold in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle relay. Gronewold, Ashley Beary, Sophia Hopkins and Emma Wenger turned in a time of 1:20 in the event.
Allisyn Cloke won the discus throw with a toss of 105'4" to capture Cardinal's only first-place finish on the night. The Comets turned in strong showings in both the 800 sprint medley and the 1,600 distance medley as Kiya Chapin, Brinlee Ostrander, Emma Becker and Alexia McClure turned in times of 2:05 and 4:56, respectively, helping Cardinal finish fourth with 64 points, two points ahead of Van Buren County.
The Warriors scored top-five finishes at the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational last Thursday. Nine different athletes helped secure five different event wins for the Van Buren County girls, finishing third with 55 points while the VBC boys, paced by a pair of wins, finished fourth as a team with 39 points.
Lane Davis was part of both wins for the Van Buren County boys, winning the 100-meter high hurdles in 16.32 seconds before teaming up Tyler Stoltz, Sam Warth and Wyatt Mertens to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:10.09. Isabel Manning led all Warrior athletes by helping secure three wins for the VBC girls, edging Louisa-Muscatine's McKenzie Kissell by a second in the 800-meter run (2:40) while helping Van Buren County win the girls 4x800 relay in 11:30 and the girls distance medley in 4:56.
Ella Jirak scored a win for the Warriors in the girls high jump, clearing the bar at 4-10. Faith Neeley was part of the 4x800 and distance medley relay wins for the Van Buren Country girls while Bree Kirkhart was part of all three relay wins, anchoring the 4x200 to a first-place run of 2:01.74.
Albia finished second in a trio of relay races at Wayne High School's Pyner Relays. Gronewold added runner-up points in the high jump, reaching 4-7, while Martin came home second in the 1,500-meter run in 5:36.55 helping the Lady Dees finish third as a team with 98 total points.