PELLA – The Davis County girls track and field team will be chasing down a fourth consecutive South Central Conference championship this spring.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, meanwhile, will be looking to chase down the Mustangs for conference crown. One year after making a somewhat surprising charge at the three-time reigning SCC champions, the Rockets proved last Thursday in the first official head-to-head showdown between the programs at the Pekin Indoor meet that EBF has their sights set on bringing the conference track title to Eddyville this year.
"Davis County has always been on top in track. They've been on top for a long time," EBF sophomore Kate Shafer said. "We kind of want to knock them off. Being state qualifiers already this year in both volleyball and basketball gives us a huge confidence boost coming into track season. When it comes to beating Davis County, we know every point is going to matter in every meet we're in."
Never was that more evident than the final race for both teams on Thursday at the Kuyper Fieldhouse on the Central College campus. Davis County and EBF went head-to-head in the Class AA 4x400 girls relay race with Shafer and Cassidy Van Langingham nearly handing off their batons at the same time to finish the second leg of the race for their respective teams.
EBF would ultimately wins the race in 4:17.78, pulling away over the final two laps by nearly 10 seconds. The Mustangs are hardly surprised, knowing that winning a fourth straight conference title isn't going to come easily against the type of talent teams like EBF will be throwing at them throughout the year as challengers to the SCC crown.
"That was pretty motivating having someone right there in the next lane to catch and beat to the finish line," Van Laningham said. "It was close, that's for sure. I think it's going to be like that all season between us and EBF. There are going to be a lot of races like that in the outdoor season. We're going to be racing hard against them. They'll be racing hard against us. It's definitely good motivation for us as a team this season."
It won't be easy for any SCC team to take the title from the Mustangs. While EBF might have won the last relay race between the teams last Thursday, Davis County earned wins in four other relays taking the 4x800 over EBF in 11:07.08 and the 55-meter shuttle hurdle relay over Bondurant-Farrar in 31.91 seconds.
The highlights of the night, however, were the school records broken by the Davis County athletes in the girls 4x200 and California Mile (8x200) relays. Clara Smith, Sydney Utt, Caden and Cassidy Van Laningham broke the school's indoor 4x200 record finishing last Thursday's race in 1:53.09 to edge EBF by just over a second before the Van Laningham sisters, Smith, Utt, Isabelle Carnahan, Charley Barnhart, Addison McClure and Kallie Greiner broke the school's California Mile record in 3:51.12.
"There are a lot of relay records we want to go after this year," Smith said. "I think there's a feeling we all share as a team that this is the year we're going to go all out and set these records so people can look at our names."
EBF was paced in its first indoor meet by an opening win in the Girls AA 60-meter shuttle hurdle relay featuring twin sisters Kate and Molly Shafer joining Lacey Taylor and Chloe Lyon in producing a winning time of 40.4 seconds. Molly Shafer, a state medalist in the 2A girls high jump last year, also scored the win in the event last Thursday as the only athlete to clear the bar at 5-1 while also adding an individual track win edging her sister in the 60-meter hurdles finishing the race in 9.42 seconds.
"It's a good confidence booster for us. I think we were all a little nervous coming into our first meet," Molly Shafer said. "We haven't had a lot of time to work on anything, especially making the run we did to the state basketball tournament. We did a good job picking things right back up, especially getting back into running hurdles. I wasn't expecting anything spectacular. It's early. We know we have time to get better."
Greiner picked up a win for the Davis County girls in the Class AA long jump, coming within half-a-foot of reaching 16 feet, while Albia senior Paige Kaster earned the win in the girls AA shot put with a throw of 31-5.75.
The hosting Panther girls scored five Class A wins on the night including relay victories in the shuttle hurdle (45.9), 4x800 (10:58.8) and medley (14:14) relay races. Freshmen teammates Abby Guise and Anna Hadley scored field event wins for the Pekin girls with Guise taking the high jump clearing the bar at 4-10 while Hadley scored a winning throw of 35-5.5 in the Class A shot put.
"What was nice about this was that we got everybody out there to compete in something. I think it's a great motivator for the upcoming season," Pekin head track and field coach Davis Eidahl said. "When you put everyone together, and we try not to overload one relay, it gives the older girls a chance to bring up the younger athletes. It worked. I think, in Class 1A, our girls have plans on scoring really well this season."
The Pekin boys secured a pair of relay Class A wins in their home indoor meet, going the distance to earn the 4x800 relay in 10:46 and the medley in 12:16. Brady McWhirter, coming off a state cross-country season this past fall, anchored the Panthers in the medley pulling away over the final 1,600-meter leg.
"I had a good, significant sub-five minute mile. That's good to get that out of the way," McWhirter said. "I'm excited to see what I can do this year in the one-mile and the two-mile. I know I'll be facing some good competition, but I feel like I can run with about anyone in the two mile. I feel like I can make it to state and contend for a medal."
Moravia senior Riley Hawkins closed out an exhausting night at the Pekin Indoor helping the Mohawks earn Class A relay wins in the 4x200 (1:40.72), California Mile (3:30.59) and the 4x400 (3:55.26). Hawkins also found time to edge Mohak teammate Clayton Williams in the Class A boys high jump clearing 5-10 in fewer attempts.
"I had to leave the high jump to go do the (California Mile) and came back to complete the high jump," Hawkins said. "That final 400 in the 4x400 really killed me. You might have a split-second to get a quick drink or a bite to eat before you're back out there competing. It was really exhausting."
Matthew McDanel added a win for the Moravia boys in the Class A shot put with a throw of 42-8.75. The Class AA boys competition including relay wins for Davis County in the 4x200 (1:38.6) and California Mile (3:25.35).
The EBF boys earned Class AA wins in both shuttle hurdle races, finishing the 55-meter race in 29.52 seconds and the 60-meter race in 37.36. Russell McCrea earned the win in the Class AA 60-meter hurdles in 8.73 seconds while Jesse Cornelison won the AA boys long jump reaching 19 feet and six inches.
Albia sophomore Ryan Little, coming off a runner-up finish in the Iowa State Indoor Meet in the high jump, edged Des Moines Roosevelt senior Isaiah Roundtree clearing the bar at 6-2. Cardinal junior Alec Rachford, coming off a top-five finish at the state indoor in the shot put, earned the win at the Pekin Indoor in the same event with a throw of 48 feet and nine inches.
"It's just a matter of keeping things on schedule, practicing every day and having my entire team there to motivate me every day," Rachford said. "My coaches are really teaching me how to spin it this year."
