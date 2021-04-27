CEDAR RAPIDS — Jesus Jaime threw for two more wins on Tuesday for the Ottumwa High School boys track and field team.
Jaime swept the shot put and discus titles for the Bulldogs at the Cedar Rapids Xavier Invitational. Jaime won the discus with a throw of 155 feet and 6.5 inches while winning the shot put, reaching 54 feet and two inches.
Ottumwa finished fourth with 112 points, including top-three runs from Charlie Welch in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes. Welch finished second in 100 meters in 11.13 seconds, third in the 200 meters in 22.5 and third in the 400 meters in 51.76.
Eaton was edged out in the 400-meter dash for just the second time in eight meets, finishing second to Cedar Rapids Kennedy senior Drew Bartels breaking his own personal-best time in the race by crossing the finish line in 54.94 seconds. Eaton now has the second-fastest time in school history, closely pursued by Austin Fountain who finished third on Tuesday in the 400 hurdles in 55-seconds flat.
Ottumwa's 4x400 relay team of Welch, Mason Farrington, Fountain and Eaton finished third in 3:33.47. The Bulldog boys junior varsity team finished ninth at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rocket Relays with 55 points, led by a winning sprint medley relay run of 1:49.43 from Keegan Ewing, Daltin Doud, Nathan Campbell and Zander Proctor.
The Ottumwa boys will be back on the track at Schafer Stadium on Tuesday, May 4. The Bulldog boys and girls will be hosting the CIML Metro Conference meet as the Bulldog boys will be looking to win a third straight conference team title.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Cedar Rapids Xavier Invitational
Varsity Boys
Team scores
1. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 172; 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 159; 3. Iowa City High, 140; 4. Ottumwa, 112; 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 73; 6. Center Point-Urbana, 44; 7. Iowa City Regina, 18.
Individual events
Discus — 1. Jesus Jaime, 155-6 1/2; 19. Christian Lopez, 77-5. High jump — 4. Austin Fountain, 6-0; 5. Jesse Vanderheiden 5-10. Shot put — 1. Jaime, 54-2; 2. Rion Slack, 46-8 1/2; 11. Lopez, 42-3. Long jump — 9. Blessing Gbambo, 18-7 1/4.
100 — 2. Charlie Welch, 11.13; 9. Brock Brinegar, 11.79; 15. Taylor Brandt, 12.03. 200 — 3. Welch, 22.5; 4. Mason Farrington, 23.16. 400 — 3. Welch, 51.76; 5. Farrington, 52.39. 110-meter hurdles — 6. Isaac Eaton, 15.58; 10. Vanderheiden, 16.36. 800 — 11. Jake Mellin, 2:16; 18. Donald Golec, 2:43.64. 1,600 — 11. Asa Canny, 5:01.96; 15. Noah Trucano, 5:27.45. 3,200 — 9. Canny, 11:05.45; 13. Trucano, 11:46.96. 400-meter hurdles — 2. Eaton, 54.94; 3. Austin Fountain, 55.0.
Relays
4x100 — 4. Ottumwa (Cooper Derby, Brinegar, Barndt, Luke Graeve), 46.84. Sprint medley — 5. Ottumwa (Derby, Brinegar, Brandt, Graeve), 1:42.34. Distance medley — 4. Ottumwa (Fountain, Golec, Maxwell Thomason, Mellin), 3:56.54. 4x400 — 3. Ottumwa (Welch, Farrington, Fountain, Eaton), 3:33.47. 4x200 — 5. Ottumwa (Derby, Brinegar, Brandt, Graeve), 1:38.84.