Prep track: Ottumwa girls score opening outdoor wins

MOUNT PLEASANT — It was quite a two-day stretch for Ottumwa senior Ella Allar.
Less than 24 hours before signing her letter of intent to play softball next season at Wartburg College, Allar helped key a successful opening night outside for the Bulldog girls track and field team. Ottumwa scored wins in three different individual events, including a winning run of 17.45 seconds by Allar in the 100-meter hurdles, at the Mount Pleasant Co-Ed Relays.
"I like outdoor meets so much. You're out in the open and less restricted than the indoor meets," Allar said. "It's so relieving to have a practice and then have a meet where that work pays off. Running can be kind of grueling, but it's good to see that hard work pay off."
Allar also anchored a third-place finish for the Bulldogs in the shuttle hurdle relay joining Camdyn Crouse, Vada Monaghan and Mallory Morgan in producing a time of 1:16.75. Crouse also finished third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:16.91 while Vanessa Simmons brought home the bronze in the 400-meter dash in 1:04.67 before anchoring a third-place finish for the Bulldogs in the 4x400 meter relay with Brylee Jaeger, Lea Baroma and Even Rust teaming up to produce a time of 4:31.87 in the final race of the night.
The big headline coming out of the opening outdoor meet of the season for the Ottumwa girls might have been off the track. The Bulldogs scored top-five finishes in all four of the field events including a winning throw of 101 feet and one inch by Jordan Pauls in the discus along with a winning debut in the shot put by OHS freshman Delilah Subsin, who surpassed 36 feet by half-an-inch with her best throw in her first outdoor meet.
"When you hear those results coming out of the field events, that's great to hear as a team," Allar said. "It shows that we can score a lot of points this season as a team. It was kind of a bummer that they didn't keep track of points in this meet. I would have loved to have seen just where we placed."
The Ottumwa boys nearly scored a pair of wins on Thursday at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. Mason Farrington brought home the silver medal in the 100-meter dash for the Bulldogs, crossing the finish line in 11.81 seconds, while Jacob Carlson placed second for OHS in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:00.7.
Allar's top challenger in the girls' 100-meter hurdles came from Fairfield. Lilly Bergren brought home the best finish for any Trojan athlete placing second before Allar in 17.72 seconds while Fairfield teammate Hayley Reinier placed sixth in 18.65.
The Fairfield boys placed third in a pair of events on Thursday at Mount Pleasant. Ryan Giberson cleared six feet in the high jump to claim the bronze medal in the event while Ben Boatright, Dayton Mauck, Dylan Adam and Dallen Rippey placed third in the 4x800 relay in 9:08.04.
The Ottumwa girls will be back on the track on Tuesday at Southeast Polk competing in the Ram Relays while the Bulldog boys are now off until competing at the Hollingsworth Relays hosted by Iowa City West on Apr. 8. While the Fairfield girls host Burlington, Central Lee, Oskaloosa and Fort Madison on Tuesday, the Trojan boys will be competing in Bloomfield at the Dennis Anderson Relays.
MOUNT PLEASANT CO-ED RELAYS
BOYS
Ottumwa results
Individual events
Discus — 11. Cameron Manary, 108-11; 18. Roman Laux, 99-0; 24. Bryan Coulter, 83-1. High jump — 5. Jonathan Miller, 5-8; 6. Kalib Campbell, 5-8. Shot put — 9. Manary, 39-11.75; 13. Neo Guida, 37-5.75; 18. Cooper Derby, 35-8. Long jump — T13. Long Nguyen, 17-7; 15. Ashley Abongwa, 17-6; T20. Joe Graeve, 15-10.
100 — 2. Mason Farrington, 11.81; 9. Donald Golec, 12.27; 14. Brannon Flattery, 12.54. 200 — 5. Koby Chanthalavanh, 25.2; 9. William Miller, 25.8. 400 — 4. J. Miller, 56.57; 5. Golec, 56.69. 800 — 13. Logan Toloza, 2:27.75; 23. Quenton Mitchell, 2:44.42. 110-meter hurdles — 8. Jacob Carlson, 18.44. 1,600 — 14. Noah Trucano, 5:30.24. 3,200 — 10. Trucano, 11:38.94. 400-meter hurdles — 2. Carlson, 1:00.7.
Relays
4x100 — 4. Ottumwa (Chanthalavanh, Luke Graeve, Brock Brinegar, Farrington), 44.34. Shuttle hurdle — 7. Ottumwa (Carlson, Chance Egbert, J. Miller, L. Graeve), 1:13.78. Sprint medley — 5. Ottumwa (Derby, Javen Rominger, L. Graeve, Brinegar), 1:43.65. Distance medley — 5. Ottumwa (Derby, Kalib Campbell, Justin Ockenfels, Toloza), 4:15.83. 4x200 — 4. Ottumwa (Brinegar, Rominger, L. Graeve, Farrington), 1:33.55. 9. Ottumwa, 1:40.57. 4x400 — 11. Ottumwa (Ockenfels, Ashton Gevock, Nguyen, Golec), 4:07.04. 4x800 — 10. Ottumwa (Ockenfels, Toloza, Gevock, Mitchell), 10:00.51.
Fairfield results
Individual events
Discus — 8. Caden Allison, 114-9; 14. Calvin McLain, 104-1; 20. Dre Smithburg, 96-10. High jump — 3. Ryan Giberson, 6-0; 7. Eli Zillman, 5-6. Shot put — 11. Allison, 38-1.25; 26. McLain, 32-9.75; 28. Wyatt Johnson, 31-2.25. Long jump — 8. Zillman, 18-10; 23. Jacob Crew, 15-8.
100 — 10. Tallon Bates, 12.37; 17. Aidan Krueter, 12.68; 18. Hunter Cecchini, 12.89. 200 — 19. Colyier Boese, 27.72; 22. Angel Quimby, 35.09. 400 — 13. Dayton Mauck, 1:00.4; 18. Clae Cass, 1:03.35. 800 — 4. Ben Boatright, 2:14.46; 21. Dallen Rippey, 2:41.49. 1,600 — 6. Riley Perkins, 5:10; 9. Mauck, 5:14.33. 400-meter hurdles — 5. Dylan Adam, 1:03.06; 10. Julian Pumphrey, 1:10.37.
Relays
4x100 — 10. Fairfield (Krueter, Giberson, Kevin Dorothy, Bates), 46.87. Shuttle hurdle — 8. Fairfield (Dorothy, Brock Atwood, Pumphrey, Giberson), 1:15.76. Sprint medley — 7. Fairfield (Dorothy, Kreuter, Bates, Ryan Higgins), 1:44.11. Distance medley — 8. Fairfield (Pumphrey, Atwood, Higgins, Adam), 4:23.6. 4x200 — 10. Fairfield (Zillman, Cecchini, Krueter, Bates), 1:41. 4x400 — 11. Fairfield (Rippey, Boatright, Higgins, Mauck), 3:53.57. 4x800 — 3. Fairfield (Boatright, Mauck, Adam, Rippey), 9:08.04; 9. Fairfield (Riley Perkins, Cass, Jared Clemons, Axl Starr), 9:59.76.
GIRLS
Ottumwa results
Individual events
Discus — 1. Jordan Pauls, 101-1; 4. Delilah Subsin, 96-5; 16. Samantha Weeks, 74-2. High jump — 5. Katie Shewry, 4-4. Shot put — 1. Subsin, 36-0.5; 12. Erynn Ward, 30-0; 14. Karma Nathaniel, 28-0.5. Long jump — 2. Madelyn Houk, 15-7.5; 10. Lea Baroma, 13-11; T16. Autumn Damm, 13-1.
100 — 6. Miya Fuller, 14.03; 16. Breanna Griffiths, 14.82; 27. Rose-Kailie Casseus, 16.55. 200 — 7. Kendra Cole, 29.84; 11. Giselle Cordova, 32.15. 400 — 3. Vanessa Simmons, 1:04.67; 9. Camila Lopez, 1:14.54. 800 — 5. Jasmine Luedtke, 2:39.82; 9. Sarah Hunger, 2:53.49. 100-meter hurdles — 1. Ella Allar, 17.45; 14. Mallory Morgan, 20.08. 1,500 — 12. Sylvie Monaghan, 6:24.8; 16. Mia Tanner, 6:55.56. 3,000 — 8. Kaelin McElderry, 13:34.27. 400-meter hurdles — 3. Camdyn Crouse, 1:16.91.
Relays
4x100 — 6. Ottumwa (Fuller, Allar, Houk, Kendra Cole), 53.18; 13. Ottumwa (Avery Franke, Dallas Bacon, Brynn Addis, Damm), 58.85. 4x200 — 6. Ottumwa (Damm, Griffiths, Eve Rust, Houk), 1:56.87. Shuttle hurdle — 3. Ottumwa (Crouse, Vada Monaghan, Morgan, Allar), 1:16.75. Sprint medley — 3. Ottumwa (Fuller, Cole, Baroma, Brylee Jaeger), 2:01.38. Distance medley — 7. Ottumwa (Cordova, Addis, V. Monaghan, Yaeli Carapia), 5:16.83. 4x400 — 3. Ottumwa (Jaeger, Baroma, Rust, Simmons), 4:31.87. 4x800 — 6. Ottumwa (Bailey Baxter, Hunter Caldwell, Sarah Hunger, Luedtke), 11:41.94; 9. Ottumwa (Isabelle Henderson, Hailey Koch, Kaydance Hancock, Dalana Hubbell), 13:47.55.
Fairfield results
Individual events
Discus — 18. Alison Megrath, 72-9; 20. Kenna Haynes, 68-0. Shot put — 16. Megrath, 27-0; 20. Haynes, 23-6.5.
100 — 9. Kiya Robertson, 14.23; 13. Hayley Reinier, 14.51; 18. Coty Engle, 14.92. 200 — 12. Rowan Terrell, 32.29; 15. Adrianna Lyons, 33.51. 400 — 5. Addison Ferrel, 1:08.98; 16. Avalyn Light, 1:26.14. 800 — 7. Malena Bloomquist, 2:49.97. 100-meter hurdles — 2. Lilly Bergren, 17.72; 6. Reinier, 18.65. 1,500 — 15. Paige Bisgard, 6:53.57; 17. Bailey Belzer, 7:03.82. 3,000 — 6. Bloomquist, 12:50.13. 400-meter hurdles — 7. Grace Lyon, 1:32.5.
Relays
Sprint medley — 5. Fairfield (Robertson, Bergren, Engle, Ferrel), 2:05.54. Distance medley — 9. Fairfield (Terrell, Ashlynn Drollinger, Alyia Abbott, Lyon), 5:24.03. 4x400 — 8. Fairfield (Ashlyn Lisk, Willow Larsen, Abbott, Drollinger), 4:57.26. 4x800 — 8. Fairfield (Maddie Jones, Larsen, Lisk, Belzer), 12:22.8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.