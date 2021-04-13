OTTUMWA — After a year without a season, just being out competing this season has been reason enough to celebrate for the Ottumwa High School track and field program.
On Tuesday night, there was much more to celebrate. Twice as much, in fact.
The Ottumwa boys track and field team won the Don Newell Classic for the sixth straight year, dominating the field racking up 133 points, almost three times as many as second-place Newton's 51-point total. While the boys were in the middle of their victory lap, the Ottumwa girls leapt into the air as the announcement was made that the Bulldogs had completed a championship sweep with 168 points, beating out Iowa City West by 22.
"We were over there (on the backstretch) and everyone heard the announcement," said Ottumwa senior Gatlin Menninga, winner of the boys long jump with a leap of 21 feet and two inches. "We heard that announcement for the girls. Everyone was super stoked that we had doubled up on the team titles."
While the OHS boys have made it a habit of winning the Newell, finishing first in the team's home meet every year since 2015, the Iowa City West girls have been the team that have had a strangle hold on the female team trophy. The Women of Troy were making their own bid for a sixth straight Newell Classic title, jumping out to an early lead against the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa, however, had an answer with several athletes playing a part in winning a thrilling three-team battle with West and Oskaloosa. The Bulldog girls added a win in the distance medley after opening the night taking the sprint medley relay in 1:58.39.
After running with Lina Newland, Maddy Houk and Vanessa Simmons in the opening relay win, Chloe Schneckloth joined Ella Allar, Raylynn Kendrick and Mia Garza in a first-place distance medley run of 4:41.92. Schneckloth then anchored the 4x200 team to victory as Newland, Mallory Morgan and Olivia Coram helped produce a winning time of 1:53.84.
"I'm happy we got to run here. I'm happy we even get to have a track season," Schneckloth said. "It's great to be able to run on your home track. It's where you run every single day in practice. Both the girls and boys doing as well as we have shows the improvement we've made already this season."
While the Ottumwa girls were battling for the team title throughout the night, the Ottumwa boys all but had their sixth straight Newell Classic title clinched midway through the meet. The Bulldogs had 16 different athletes contribute to at least one of Ottumwa's 14 wins in 19 events, more than doubling the field by the time senior recognitions took place after the winning distance medley relay run of 3:44.45 by Menninga, Austin Fountain, Isaac Eaton and Mason Farrington.
"It's been kind of the same trend for the whole year. We've been getting faster, jumper higher and throwing further every meet," Ottumwa head boys track and field coach John Lawrence said. "Once again, we had more personal records out of a lot of people. We had personal-bests in the high jump, the 400 hurdles, the 4x100 might have qualified for the Drake Relays. It seemed like we had an all-around really good meet."
The highlight of the night for the Bulldog boys may have come in the 400-meter hurdles, where Isaac Eaton entered with a perfect record having won four races in four meets. Eaton needed to run his personal best in order to avoid his first loss as teammate Austin Fountain went stride for stride around the Bob Warren Track.
Eaton won the race in 55.93 seconds. Fountain finished second in 56.15 seconds, times that might just send the Ottumwa teammates to compete together at the Drake Relays.
"I knew that (Austin) was going to be neck-and-neck with me the whole race. He's very competitive," Eaton said. "It's very tough to run a 56-second 400 hurdle. You see a lot of good athletes that don't even break a minute. For Austin to go out there for the first time and run a 56.15 is pretty impressive.
"Going into that last hurdle, I was hoping I was going to be able to edge (Isaac) out," Fountain said. "It was really close. Isaac's a very strong runner. He always has been. He and I have always been very tough competitors with each other."