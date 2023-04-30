PELLA — Pella was immersed in sunshine with minimal breezes for the annual Tulip Time Relays and the athletes were loving it.
The Ottumwa track teams took advantage of a beautiful evening and turned in some of their best efforts of the season.
The competition was tough as talent-laden Dowling Catholic took the boys title with a whopping 215 points compared to runner-up Pella, who had 108. Mount Pleasant came in third with 103, followed by Pella Christian with 82 and Ottumwa with 74.
Oskaloosa and the Pella's green team tied for sixth with 54 points. Centerville was seventh with 25 points.
On the girls side of the ledger, it was the home-standing Lady Dutch that took the top spot with 162.5 points. The Dutch were closely followed by Mount Pleasant with 157 points.
The Bulldogs of Ottumwa edged the Newton Cardinals for third place by a single point, 109 to 108. Pella Christian was fifth with 86 points and Oskaloosa was sixth with 78.5 points.
The Ottumwa girls were led by a pair of first-place finishes in the field events. Delilah Subsin powered her way to the shot put title with a throw of 37-2.25 and Jordan Pauls hurled the discus 114-4 to take the gold.
Vanessa Simmons provided the Bulldogs with a pair of individual second-place finishes after anchoring the sprint medley team to a runner-up finish. Simmons took second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.75 seconds and she turned in an excellent time of 1:00.14 in taking second in the 400-meter dash.
Joining Simmons on the sprint medley were Madelyn Houk, Kendra Cole, and Miya Fuller. The Bulldog boys secured a win in the 4x200 meter relay as the team of Brock Brinegar, Brannon Flattery, Javen Rominger and Mason Farrington blazed the oval twice in 1:32.87.
The Ottumwa boys got warmed up for the Drake Relays in the 4x100 relay by finishing second in the race at the Tulip Time Relays. Donald Golec, Luke Greave, Brinegar and Farrington ran a time of 44.18 seconds before heading to Drake where the Bulldog team of Koby Chanthalvanh, Luke Graeve, Brinegar and Farrington finished 52nd overall in 44.51.
Third-place finishes for the OHS boys at Pella went to Kalib Campbell in the high jump, Jannis Franke in the 200-meter dash and the shuttle hurdle team of Golec, Graeve, Chance Egbert and Jacob Carlson.
“We ran very well as a team," Bulldog coach John Lawrence said. "We had some significant dropping of season-best times. The 4x800 team knocked 27 seconds off of their time while the 4x100, 4x200 and shuttle hurdle teams all lowered their times. We finally had some great weather to compete in and better weather means better times."
The Oskaloosa girls were led by three individual wins. Tierney Carter captured the gold in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.69, Evelyn Adam won the 1500-meter run in 5:17.62 and Hannah Quang skimmed the 100-meter hurdles in her best time of 16.01 seconds.
The Oskaloosa boys were led by a pair of seconds and a third. Waylon Bolibaugh cleared the 400-meter hurdles in 57.98 for second . Lukas Toubekis notched a second in the shot put and third in the discus.
Points were difficult to come by for the Centerville Big Reds. Daniel George scored most of the Centerville points with a third-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 44-7 and a fifth-place throw of 131-6 in the discus.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Tulip Time Relays
At Pella High School Stadium
Ottumwa Girls results – Top three finishers:
100 Meter Dash – 3. Miya Fuller 13.52
200 Meter Dash – 2. Vanessa Simmons 26.75
400 Meter Dash – 2. Simmons 1:00.14
4 X 100 Meter Relay – 3. Madelyn Houk, Kendra Cole, Mallory Morgan, Fuller 52.95
Sprint Medley Relay – 2. Houk, Cole, Fuller, Simmons 1:55.87
High Jump – 2. Eva Rust 5-0
Long Jump – T-2. Houk 15-4
Shot Put – 1. Delilah Subsin 37-2.25
Discus – 1. Jordan Pauls 114-4
Ottumwa Boys results – Top three finishers:
200 Meter Dash – 3. Jannis Franke 24.51
4 X 100 Meter Relay – 2. Donald Golec, Luke Graeve, Brock Brinegar, Mason Farrington 44.18
4 X 200 Meter Relay – 1. Brinegar, Brannon Flattery, Javen Rominger, Farrington 1:32.87
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 3. Golec, Graeve, Chance Egbert, Jacob Carlson 1:07.69
High Jump – 3. Kalib Campbell 5-8
Oskaloosa Girls results – Top three finishers:
800 Meter Run – 1. Tierney Carter 2:26.69
1500 Meter Run – 1. Evelyn adam 5:17.62
100 Meter Hurdles 1. Hanna Quang 16.01
4 X 400 Meter Relay – 2. Ryleigh Wilkin, Quang, Adam, Carter 4:08.95
Distance Medley Relay – 2. Sarah Phillips, Wilkin, Lydia Van Veldhuizen, Carter 4:30.31
Shuttle Hurdle – 2, Van Veldhuizen, Sadie Blommers, Emmalee Wells-Stout, Quang 1:10.04
Oskaloosa Boys Results – Top three finishers:
400 Meter Hurdles – 2. Waylon Bolibaugh 57.98
Shot Put – 2. Lukas Toubekis 45-7.25
Discus – 3. Toubekis 133-5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.