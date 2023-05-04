ELDON — Cardinal High School hosted six other teams last Friday night for a relay event that honored two special coaches from past Cardinal track teams.
The Bob Gerard Relays honored the school's long time boys track coach. Each race was conducted on the Harold Sharp Track, named after a legendary girl’s track coach at Cardinal and was a leader in establishing the first girls state track meet in Iowa.
The Pekin Panther girls team used strength in the distance races, power in the relay events and three victories in the field events to edge the Comets of Cardinal for the team title. Pekin outscored Cardinal 192.5-181 while Van Buren County racked up 127.5 points for third place.
BGM was fourth with 92 points followed by Tri-County (57), Moravia (45) and Moulton-Udell (23).
The Panthers got a great start in the field events as Kayse Miller cleared a personal best of 5-1 to win the high jump. Claire Roth chipped in with a win in the long jump (15-1) and Drake Relays qualifier Anna Hadley pushed the shot put out to 32-10.5 for the win. Emma Phillips added a second-place finish in the discus (91-0) to the total.
On the track, the Panther girls started off on a roll with victories in the 4x800 relay and the sprint medley relay. The 4x800 unit consisted of Audrey Fariss, Alex Parsons, Lexi Swearington and Brooke Miller while Lilly Reneker, Sabrina Reneker, Roth and Chloe Glosser made up the sprint medley team.
Lauren Steigleder won the 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs for Pekin while Brooke Miller was second in the 1,500, give the Panthers 18 points in one event. Lexi Swearington also gave the Panthers 10 points with a win in the 400-meter dash and Glosser notched a second-place finish in the 800-meter run.
Pekin scored big in the sprint and middle-distance relays. The 4x200 and 4x400 relays both captured the gold with the 4x100 relay taking the silver medal. The 4x200 foursome included Roth, Sabrina Reneker, Fariss and Lilly Reneker while 4x400 crew contained Roth, Fariss, Sabrina Reneker and Glosser.
The 4x100 quartet included Kayse Miller, Teagen Swearington, Renae Eubanks and Lauren Conklin. The Panthers also had a second-place from the shuttle hurdle team of Abby Guise, Eubanks, Payten Coleman and Kayse Miller.
The Comets tried to answer with speed as the tandem of Addison Adam and MaKenna Chickering went 1-2 in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Cardinal also won the 4x100 relay with the team of Abigail Durflinger, Adam, Ashlynn Patrick and Chickering.
The Comets also won the shuttle hurdle relay with the team of Kaylin Hissem, Durflinger, Cynthia Albert and Emarie Finch. Albert also grabbed a win in the discus.
Cardinal received second-place points from Ava Ferrell in the 3,000 Meter Run, Durflinger in the long jump, Albert in the shot put and the 4x200 Relay unit of Brinlee Ostrander, Chickering, Patrick and Adam.
The Warriors from Van Buren County were led by a pair of wins. Rylee Philips won the 800-meter run and the distance medley team of Marta Ardizzone, Callie Kracht, Rylee Caviness and Philips claimed the gold medal.
Van Buren County took second-place finishes in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Lexie Wiley, Caviness, Sophia Jirak and Kelcy Welch made up the 4x400 group and the 4x800 team included Kracht, Jirak, Caviness and Philips. The Warriors also had a second from Marlee Mertens in the high jump.
Most of Moravia’s points came by way of a win in the 100-meter Hurdles by Layla Ewing and a third-place finish in the high jump by Kaylen Robinson.
“It was a great battle between three teams," Cardinal girls track and field coach Michael Strasko said. "I was very pleased with the 1-2 efforts in the 100 and 200 dashes. We had a lot of lowered times and personal bests. I'm happy with that.
"We are a young team and we are gaining great experience. We definitely can look to the future."
On the boys side of the ledger, the Warriors from Van Buren County used a very balanced team effort to pull away from the competition with 195 points. The Comets of Cardinal were a distant second with 142 while the Panthers of Pekin were third at 84.
Fourth place went to Moravia with 79, followed by BGM (67), Moulton Udell (32) and Tri-County (10).
The Warriors cashed in with nine wins in the meet. Tyler Stoltz, one day after competing in the Drake Relays, picked up three gold medals at Cardinal winning the high jump, the 110-meter high hurdles and the 4x100 relay running with teammates Bryce Moquin, Dominic Meierotto and Wyatt Mertens.
Mertens also won the long jump. Anthony Duncan struck gold in the 400-meter dash and the 400-meter hurdles.
Van Buren County's 4x800 relay unit of Korbin Camp, Izaak Loeffler, Joseph Debner and Oliver Tuckett also nabbed a first-place finish. Silver medals for the Warrior boys were earned in the meet by Stoltz in the 100-meter dash, Camp in the 800-meter run and three relay races in the 4x200, sprint medley and distance medley.
The 4x200 unit was made up of Moquin, Loeffler, Meierotto and Mertens. The sprint medley team consisted of Mertens, Lucas Fett, Meierotto and Duncan while the distance medley included Kaden Simmons, Fett, Bryce Newcomb and Bainbridge.
The Comet boys countered with their sprinters as Isaac Lett and Montana Rupe went 1-2 in the 200-meter dash while Lett won the 100-meter dash. Cardinal won the sprint medley relay with the team of Lett, Rupe, Archer Metcalf and Jules Bois while the Comets took the 4x400 relay with the unit of Gavin Van Veen, Metcalf, Bois and Bradley Snook.
In the distance races, Van Veen notched a win in the 800-meter run. Cardinal's distance medley team of Lett, Rupe, Metcalf and Van Veen grabbed the gold.
Second-place finishes for the Comets came from Bois in the 400-meter dash, Karson Kirkpatrick in the 800-meter run, Metcalf in the 400-meter hurdles, Alec Rachford in the discus and 4x100 team of Craig Miller, Rupe, Brock Lewman and Snook.
The lone win for the Pekin boys came in the shuttle hurdle relay by the team of Will Adam, Robert Brown, Kasey Davis and Jaedon Wolver. Second-place finishes for the Panthers came from Nolan Glick in the long jump and the 4x400 relay team of Adam, Glick, Sven Dahlstrom and Wolver.
The Moravia boys were led by a gold-medal effort in the 4x200 relay by the team of Wyatt Throckmorton, Riley Hawkins, Lincoln Albertson and Jackson McDanel. Second-place finishes for the Mohawks went to Matthew McDanel in the shot put, Clayton Williams in the high jump and the 4x800 Relay team of Luke Long, Gage Hanes, Shane Helmick and Tripp Van Zante.
The Eagles from Moulton-Udell had third-place finishes by Braylin Shaffer in the high jump and Carter Replogle in the shot put.
“We were fighting hard against Van Buren for first place," Cardinal boys track and field coach Rafael Crisosto said. “We just didn’t have enough balance to keep us with them. I was very pleased with my team and the sprint medley team broke the school record. Many of our events lowered their times and we had several second places that kept us in the hunt."
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Bob Gerard Relays
Pekin girls results – Top three finishers:
400 Meter Dash – 1. Lexi Swearington 1:04.72
800 Meter Run – 2. Chloe Glosser 2:39.97
1500 Meter Run – 1. Lauren Steigleder 5:24.11, 2. Brooke Miller 5:36.08
3000 Meter Run 1. Steigleder 11:16.68
400 Meter Hurdles – 3. Renae Eubanks 1:18.4
4x100 Meter Relay – 2. Kayse Miller, Teagen Swearington, Eubanks, Lauren Conklin 53.48
4x200 Meter Relay – 1. Claire Roth, Sabrina Reneker, Audrey Fariss, Lilly Reneker 1:54.04
4x400 Meter Relay – 1. Roth, Fariss, S. Reneker, Glosser 4:30.71
4x800 Meter Relay – 1. Fariss, Alex Parsons, Lexi Swearington, B. Miller 10:41.79
Sprint Medley Relay – 1. L. Reneker, S. Reneker, Roth, Glosser 1:59.91
Distance Medley Relay – 3. Conklin, Krysta Sheetz, Glosser, Fariss 4:54.64
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 2. Abby Guise, Eubanks, Payten Coleman, K. Miller 1:17.98
High Jump – 1. K. Miller 5-1
Long Jump - 1. Roth 15-1
Shot Put – 1. Anna Hadley 32-10.5
Discus – 2. Emma Phillips 91-0
Cardinal girls results – Top three finishers:
100 Meter Dash – 1. Addison Adam 13.03, 2. MaKenna Chickering 13.44
200 Meter Dash – 1. Adam 27.38, 2. Chickering 28.65
400 Meter Dash – 3. Kaylin Hissem 1:08.65
3000 Meter Run – 2. Ava Ferrell 12:12.88, 3. Kolbi Saner 13:49.67
100 Meter Hurdles – 3. Emarie Finch 17.82
4x100 Meter Relay – 1. Abigail Durflinger, Adam, Ashlynn Patrick, Chickering 53.2
4x200 Meter Relay – 2. Brinlee Ostrander, Chickering, Patrick, Adam 1:54.73
4x400 Meter Relay – 3. Ostrander, MaKenzi Strasko, Alexis Bissel, Hissem 4:48.51
4x800 Meter Relay – 3. Strasko, Jaden Creech, Mary Grove, MaKayla Barnes 11:51.24
Sprint Medley Relay – 3. Emma Becker, Ellerie Van Trump, Ostrander, Patrick 2:08.15
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 1. Hissem, Durflinger, Cynthia Albert, Finch 1:17.58
Long Jump – 2. Durflinger 14-11
Shot Put – 2. Albert 32-10.25
Discus – 1. Albert 105-3
Van Buren girls results – Top three finishers:
200 Meter Dash – 3. Payton Wiley 28.87
800 Meter Run – 1. Rylee Philips 2:37.72
1500 Meter Run – 3. Philips 5:46.22
4x100 Meter Relay – 3. Marlee Mertens, Callie Kracht, Madelyn Johnson, Caylin Schmitt 54.89
4x200 Meter Relay – Marta Ardizzone, Kracht, P. Wiley, Johnson 1:59.85
4x400 Meter Relay – 2. Lexie Wiley, Rylee Caviness, Sophia Jirak, Kelcy Welch 4:37.42
4x800 Meter Relay – 2. Kracht, Jirak, Caviness, Philips 11:33.07
Distance Medley Relay – 1. Ardizzone, Kracht, Caviness, Philips 4:46.78
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 3. Mertens, L. Wiley, P. Wiley, Welch 1:18.35
High Jump – 2. Mertens 4-10
Discus – 3. L. Wiley 89-5
Moravia girls results – Top three finishers:
100 Meter Hurdles – 1. Layla Ewing 16.98
High Jump – 3. Kaylen Robinson 4-08
Van Buren boys results – Top three finishers:
100 Meter Dash – 2. Tyler Stoltz 11.73, 3. Bryce Moquin 11.85
200 Meter Dash – 3. Lucas Fett 24.14
400 Meter Dash – 1. Anthony Duncan 52.62
800 Meter Run – 2. Korbin Camp 2:12.63
1600 Meter Run – 1. Lincoln Bainbridge 5:09.09
3200 Meter Run – 1. Bainbridge 10:57.01, 2. Gavin Noll 11:14.63
110 Meter High Hurdles – 1. Stoltz 16.27, 2. Kaden Simmons 17.49
400 Meter Hurdles – 1. Duncan 56.05
4x100 Meter Relay – 1. Moquin, Stoltz, Dominic Meierotto, Wyatt Mertens 46.17
4x200 Meter Relay – 2. Moquin, Izaak Loeffler, Meierotto, Mertens 1:36.19
4x400 Meter Relay – 3. Bryce Newcomb, Loeffler, Camp, Simmons 3:52.4
4x800 Meter Relay – 1. Camp, Loeffler, Joseph Debner, Oliver Tackett 9:18.93
Sprint Medley Relay – 2. Mertens, Fett, Meierotto, Duncan 1:37.07
Distance Medley Relay – 2. Simmons, Fett, Newcomb, Bainbridge 4:08.62
High Jump – 1. Stoltz 6-0
Long Jump – 1. Mertens 18-10, 3. Newcomb 18-0
Discus – 3. Cameron Stoltz 115-4
Cardinal boys results – Top three finishers:
100 Meter Dash – 1. Isaac Lett 11.2
200 Meter Dash – 1. Lett 22.49, 2. Montana Rupe 22.83
400 Meter Dash – 2. Jules Bois 55.58
800 Meter Run – 1. Gavin Van Veen 2:08.8, 3. Nick Walker 2:18.97
1600 Meter Run – 2. Karson Kirkpatrick 5:13.33
400 Meter Hurdles – 2. Archer Metcalf 58.38
4x100 Meter Relay – 2. Craig Miller, Rupe, Brock Lewman, Bradly Snook 47.8
4x400 Meter Relay - 1. Van Veen, Metcalf, Bois, Snook 3:41.28
Sprint Medley Relay - 1. Lett Rupe, Archer, Bois 1:36.81
Distance Medley Relay – 1. Lett, Rupe, Archer, Van Veen 3:45.55
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 3. Ty McIntosh, Kirkpatrick, Mark Chichizola, Ethan Schultz 1:15.2
Discus – Alec Rachford 122-8
Pekin boys results – Top three finishers:
3200 Meter Run – 3. Cole Millikin 12:01.44
110 Meter High Hurdles – 3. Kasey Davis 18.08
400 Meter Hurdles – 3. Robert Brown 1:03.59
4x200 Meter Relay – 3. Will Adam, Brown, Dylan Sobaski, Bo Latcham 1:37.36
4x400 Meter Relay – 2. Adam, Nolan Glick, Sven Dahlstrom, Jae Don Wolver 3:43.7
Distance Medley – 3. Dahlstrom, Davis, Glick, Riley Smith 4:14.26
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 1. Adam, Brown, Davis, Wolver 1:07.41
Long Jump – 2. Glick 18-4
Moravia boys results – Top three finishers:
1600 Meter Run – 3. Gage Hanes 5:14.13
4x200 Meter Relay – 1. Wyatt Throckmorton, Riley Hawkins, Lincoln Albertson, Jackson McDanel 1:35.09
4x800 Meter Relay – 2. Luke Long, Hanes, Shane Helmick, Tripp Van Zante 9:25.65
Sprint Medley Relay – 3. Throckmorton, Albertson, Hawkins, McDanel 1:39.87
High Jump – 2. Clayton Williams 5-10
Shot Put – 2. Matthew McDanel 37-3
Moulton-Udell results – Top three finishers:
High Jump – 3. Braylin Shaffer 5-8
Shot Put – 3. Carter Replogle 36-04.75
