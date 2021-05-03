FAIRFIELD — After a day of heavy rain, the skies cleared and a calm night provided for some strong performances at the Brookhart-Crew Relays in Fairfield on Monday.
While Mount Pleasant came away with both the team titles, there were several top performances by the hosting Trojans. The Fairfield boys finished as the runner-up to the Panthers with 76 points, two ahead of Washington and five points ahead of Fort Madison, while the Fairfield girls finished third edged by Davis County for second place 139-125.
"We had a bunch of personal records," noted Trojan head girls' track coach Jerrod Belzer. "We looked strong, and I'm happy where the kids are at."
Part of that expression was due to two school records falling on the girls side as junior Kelsey Pacha ran 15.54 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles to win the event and set the school record. The combination of Anna Dunlap, Maya Lane, Brynley Allison and Pacha established a new school record in the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle event winning the event in 1:08.08.
"It's always fun running in front of a home crowd," noted Dunlap. "It always is inspiring."
The Fairfield girls captured the gold in four individual events. Dunlap ran a personal-best time in the 200-meter dash in 26.67 seconds, edging Davis County sophomore Caden VanLaningham for the win.
Mallory Lyon picked up the win for the Fairfield girls in the 400-meter run in 1:03.81. Carley Seeley finished first in the 3,000 meters in 12:03.89.
The Fairfield girls also won four relay events, taking first in the 800-meter sprint medley as Coty Engle, Mayha Lane, Kiya Robertson and Mallory Lyon combined to post a time of 1:55.57 while the distance medley team of Engle, Savannah Hollander, Addison Ferrel, Malena Bloomquist combined to post 4:46.45.
Mallory Lyon, Pacha, Dunlap and Maddie Jones finished the night out for Fairfield by scoring the win in 4:16.96. Davis County's Kallie Greiner continued to assert her presence in the local area in the 400 meter hurdles as she captured the event in a time of 1:14.57.
Charley Barnhart brought home the 800-meter title for the Mustangs, crossing the finish line in 2:36.66. In the 1,500 meters, Macy Hill pulled away from Davis County teammate Tatum Turner on the final lap and held off Fairfield's Malena Bloomquist by 3.41 seconds to win the race in 5:28.79.
The Davis County girls also picked up a pair of relay wins at the Brookhart-Crew. Addison Stuchel joined Turner, Hill and Barnhart in capturing the 4x800 relay race in 10:31.03 while Clara Smith and Kaylea Hopkins joined Greiner and VanLaningham in a first-place run of 1:53.03 in the 4x200 relay.
The Fairfield boys captured the gold in the 4x100. Connor Lyons, Landen Schafer, River Patterson and Aiden Lyons edged Mount Pleasant with a winning time of 45.67 seconds.
The Trojan boys also claimed the 4x800 relay. Gavin Van Veen, Alex Forrest, Kaden Mickels, Kevin Kretz were awarded plaques for winning the Dan Burnett Memorial race in 8:39.49.
"We had several seasons bests and set some individual personal bests," noted Fairfield head boys coach Brian Dunlap said. "The weather cooperated, it was still and the conditions were good for quality performances."
Landon Schafer, River Patterson, Ryan Higgins and Van Veen won the distance medley relay for Fairfield, finishing the race in 3:53.49. In the individual events, Aiden Lyons took first in the 100 meter dash in 11.46 seconds and finished second in the 200 meter dash in 23.47.
Kretz won the 400 meter dash, circling the oval in 53.5 seconds. Forrest finished second in the 1,600 meter run at 4:54.94.
Kenny Cronin picked up the lone win on the night for the Davis County boys, winning the 1,600-meter run in 4:41.68. Back on the girls side of the Brookhart-Crew Relays, Centerville finished sixth with 36 points highlighted by a second-place throw in the discus from Kyla Moore of 108 feet, 5.5 inches and a run of 15.61 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles by Allison Casteel, second only to the school-record run of Pacha.
Fairfield travels to Keokuk next Thursday for the Southeast Conference track and field championships.
"Mount Pleasant has dominated the conference track meet the last few years," Belzer added. "The are strong in the throws, so we will have to get them in the running events.
"We will rest and recover in preparation for the conference meet," noted Dunlap.
Both Davis County and Centerville will compete on Thursday in the South Central Conference meet. Action gets underway in Osceola at Clarke High School with field events starting at 4:30 p.m.