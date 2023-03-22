PELLA – Carley Seeley knew she could add to her wardrobe on Saturday with a top-three finish at the Central Indoor Meet.
The Fairfield junior, however, didn't think she'd actually walk away with a T-shirt at the Kuyper Fieldhouse. Seeley, however, was called up to table near the finish line after running to a third-place finish in her first race of the day completing the 3,000-meter run in 12:11.34 with a strong kick over the final two laps.
"All of our coaches do a good job keeping us focused and keeping us encouraged during the races," Seeley said. "Coach (Jerrod) Belzer also helped me develop a plan going into the meet where I could stay consistent on my splits. I think that's the reason I finished the way I did."
Seeley may have been the only Fairfield runner to walk away with a T-shirt thanks to a top-three finish, but the second indoor meet of the season for the Trojans proved that one of the top 20 teams in Class 3A each of the past two seasons still has plenty of talent to compete for state points this year. Fairfield earned top-10 runs in two of three relay races, had two runners qualify for the 60-meter hurdle finals and had a pair of top-10 finishes in the 3,000 with freshman Carolin Van Pelt placing 10th overall in 13:14.13.
"I'm happy with the progress we've made just over the past couple of weeks," Belzer said. "We're pretty young. We've got a lot of freshmen and a lot of sophomores. It's good to see them stepping up after having some pretty significant seniors graduate from last year's team."
That class includes Kelsey Pacha and Anna Dunlap who combined to secure several state medals over the previous two years for the Trojans in multiple events. Along the way, athletes like Maya Lane and Lilly Bergren were brought along to compete at the state track and field championships.
Lane and Bergren are back this year, helping Fairfield secure a seventh-place finish on Saturday at Central in the 4x200 teaming up with Hayley Reinier and Lauren Martin to place seventh in the race in 2:00.41. Bergren and Lane also qualified for the 60-meter hurdle finals with Bergren ultimately placing ninth overall in the finals in 10.46 seconds while Lane placed 15th in 10.7.
"It was great to have them around and work with them over the past two years," Lane said. "It's great to get the chance to pass on everything we've learned from Anna and Kelsey to our younger runners. They have a lot of talent. I'm excited to see what they do. I have lot of high hopes with how this year will go because we have such a hard-working group.
"If we keep working as a team, we can do big things," Bergren added. "We're definitely not starting from zero."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.