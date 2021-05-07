KEOKUK — From a perfect night at WACO for Cardinal junior Griffin Greiner to an amazing night in Keokuk for the entire Fairfield girls track and field team.
There was plenty to celebrate Thursday around the area as several teams and individuals brought home conference championships. The Fairfield, Pekin and Davis County girls all claimed team conference titles with the Mustangs sweeping the South Central Conference track and field championships, including the first SCC team title for the Davis County boys since 1992.
The top individual performance, however, came from a team that finished third in its conference meet. Griffin Greiner racked up the maximum number of individual points, scoring 40 of Cardinal's 109 points at the Southeast Iowa Superconference meet leading the Comets to a third-place finish among the south division teams by winning four conference championships competing in the maximum number of four events per athlete.
Greiner set new Cardinal track and field records during the SEISC meet, winning the conference long jump reaching 22 feet and three inches before crossing the finish line in 50.21 seconds to set a school record in the 400-meter hurdles. Greiner also won the 100-meter dash in 11.47 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 22.78 seconds.
The Cardinal girls finished fifth in the SEISC south with 74.5 points. Shaelyn Rupe won the conference shot put title, going half-an-inch over 33 feet to beat out West Burlington-Notre Dame's Maisey Belger by 7.5 inches.
The Pekin girls scored 195 points to win the SEISC north division team title, 66 points ahead of Louisa-Muscatine. Lauren Derscheid won the 1,500-meter girls conference title in 5:10.45 and the 3,000 meters in 11:33.49.
Derscheid was also part of two relay conference title wins for the Pekin girls, anchoring the distance medley's winning time of 4:33.16 before closing out the night running the third leg of the winning 4x400 relay in 4:18.82. Sarah Eubanks was also part of two SEISC north-winning relays, anchoring the 4x400 and the sprint medley (1:56.06) while also winning the 400-meter dash for the Panthers in 1:01.72. Kerrigan Pope added a win for the Pekin girls with a winning throw of 110 feet in the discus.
The Pekin boys finished fourth in the SEISC north portion of the conference meet, scoring 94 points. Brady Millikin scored a pair of conference wins for the Panthers, taking the 1,600-meter run in 4:40.4 and the 3,200-meter run in 10:06.46.
The Pekin boys won three SEISC north relay titles on Thursday. The Panthers took the distance medley relay in 3:51.06, the 4x800 relay in 9:04.85 and the 4x400 relay in 3:37.44.
The Van Buren County boys finished sixth with 76.5 points. The Warrior girls finished sixth with 55 points.
No area team scored more points in their conference meet than the Fairfield girls, upending Mount Pleasant by 60 points racking up 198 to win the Southeast Conference team title. The Trojans won relay titles in the 4x100, 4x200.
Maddie Jones picked up a pair of conference titles for Fairfield, claiming the 800 and 1,500-meter runs, while Carley Seeley brought home the 3,000-meter title for the Trojan girls. Kelsey Pacha and Anna Dunlap scored a 1-2 finish in the 100-meter hurdles with Pacha picking up the conference championship for Fairfield while Dunlap won Southeast Conference titles in both the girls 100 and 400-meter dashes.
The Fairfield boys finished fifth in the Southeast Conference meet with 61 points. Gavin Van Veen, Alex Forrest, Kaden Mickels and Kevin Kretz picked up the 4x800 boys conference relay title for the Trojans while Aiden Lyons rallied at the finish to win the boys 200-meter dash.
In Osceola, the Davis County boys edged Knoxville by five points (143-138) for the South Central Conference team title led by distance wins from Kenny Cronin in the 1,600 (4:44.2) and 3,200 (10:14.73) meter runs. Carson Shively added a win for the Mustangs in the 800-meter run in 2:04.85, edging Knoxville teammates Kaden McGill and Seth Walraven.
Shively joined Collin Batterson, Mark Shirley and Brody Humphrey in a winning run of 8:47.06 in the 4x800 relay for Davis County. Cronin anchored the Mustangs to a conference title in the distance medley relay joining Weston Shively, Tayden Bish and Alex Lynch in producing a time of 3:53.25.
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont finished fourth in the SCC meet, scoring 95 points. In the field, Brooks Moore brought home the high jump title for the Rocket boys crossing the bar at 5-10 while Daniel Hartman won the long jump for EBF with a leap of 21-2.75.