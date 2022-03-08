WARTBURG – Kelsey Pacha and the Fairfield High School track and field team picked right back up where they left off last season, finding success on the track Tuesday night at the Wartburg Indoor meet.
Pacha picked up a win for the Trojan girls in the 55-meter hurdles, breaking nine seconds in the preliminaries posting the top qualifying team with a run of 8.89 before securing the win in the finals by crossing the finish line in 8.75 seconds. Aiden Lyons was part of two wins for the Fairfield boys, winning the 55-meter dash in 6.79 seconds before opening a 4x400 victory for the Trojans to close out the meet.
Both Aiden and Connor Lyons ran in the finals off the 55-meter dash after posting top-eight preliminary times with Aiden Lyons posting the best time of the day with a 6.78-second run to qualify for the finals. Connor Lyons finished seventh in the 55-meter final in 7.05 seconds after qualifying seventh overall in 7.04.
Ryan Huggins, Ousman Saine and River Patterson joined Aiden Lyons in securing a win in the 4x400, edging Clear Creek-Amana by 0.09 seconds in a time of 3:46.9. Patterson finished second in the 400-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 53.17 seconds, while Kaidyn Mickels added a second-place run in the 800-meter run in 2:16.09.
The Fairfield girls are coming off a Southeast Conference championship, finishing within 17 points of a regional title before posting a top-15 place in the Class 3A state meet. Pacha, Anna Dunlap, Mallory Lyon, Maya Lane and Brynley Allison among the multiple returning state qualifiers hoping to put Fairfield in the mix for a state team trophy for the first time since finishing third back in 2006.
"We only lose one senior that runs," Dunlap said. "We have a pretty young team this year. Next year is going to be huge for us."